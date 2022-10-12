The North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics (NCSSM) offers the Summer Research & Innovation Programs (SRIP) with opportunities in a wide variety of fields that are open to rising NCSSM seniors in both the residential and online programs. These programs, historically hosted at the NCSSM-Durham campus, will expand to include new offerings at the NCSSM-Morganton campus in 2023.

