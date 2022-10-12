Read full article on original website
Northeast Missouri man injured after crashing pickup into creek
MACON COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was badly hurt Thursday night after crashing his pickup truck into a creek. It happened at 10:30 p.m. on Macon County Route J, five miles west of Atlanta. State troopers say a pickup driven by Tucker Waddle, 20, of Atlanta, traveled...
Virginia Rae (Keethler) McNabb, 88, Queen City, Mo., Dooley Funeral Home
Virginia Rae (Keethler) McNabb passed away October 13, 2022, at her home near Queen City, MO. Virginia was born September 24, 1934 at Kirksville, MO. Her parents were Andrew Ray Keethler and Celia Cecil (Drake) Keethler. Virginia’s mother passed away before Virginia was quite six years old and she grew up in Memphis, MO., with her grandparents, Dr. Andrew Manning Keethler and wife Maud. She attended Scotland County Schools and had degrees from Kirksville State Teachers College and Truman University. Virginia began teaching in a rural school in Scotland County and taught for 35 years in Downing, Memphis, and lastly in Schuyler County, retiring in 1992. Virginia loved teaching.
Vaunda Mae (Pipes) Phelps, 83, of Queen City, Mo., Travis-Noe Funeral Home
Vaunda Mae (Pipes) Phelps, 83, of Queen City, Missouri, passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Davis County Hospital in Bloomfield, Iowa. Born May 7, 1939 in Leffler, Missouri, Vaunda was the daughter of the late George Earl and Hazel B. (Haggy) Pipes. On August 14, 1955 in Kirksville, Missouri, Vaunda was united in marriage to Keith R. Phelps who preceded her in death on November 13, 1990. She was also preceded in death by one son, Raymond Phelps; one daughter, Debra Arnold; two grandsons, James and Jeffrey Arnold; and one brother, Orville Pipes.
Brush fire chars acres of land near Troy Mills, Mo.
Near Troy Mills, Mo. — Adair County first responders were called to a grass fire south of Kirksville Friday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m., calls started coming in about a large brush fire near the intersection of Highway 3 and Highway 11, just east of Troy Mills. Dispatchers received at...
National Fire Prevention Week emphasizes escape plans
Kirksville, Mo. — October 9-15 National Fire Prevention Week, and the Kirksville Fire Department is hoping to get the message out. This year's theme is "Fire won't wait. Plan your escape," promoting the importance of an effective escape route in case of a fire. Multiple exit points, an outside...
Wine & Brew Stroll helps bring awareness to victims of domestic violence
OTTUMWA, Iowa — The Family Crisis Center's annual Wine & Brew Stroll made its return to Ottumwa on Thursday, Oct. 13. The stroll started at Hotel Ottumwa and continued down Main Street. Visitors were able to enjoy people samples from several Iowa wineries. All proceeds raised in the event...
OCSD free meal initiative has positive impact on students and staff
OTTUMWA, Iowa — In August, the Ottumwa School District announced their plans to continue to provide students at every grade level with free meals for the 2022-2023 school year. KTVO decided to reach out to OCSD staff two months into the school year, to follow up on this story.
Freddie the Fire Truck helps teach kids about fire safety
OTTUMWA, Iowa — The Ottumwa Fire Department now has a unique tool to help teach kids about the importance of fire safety. The department recently received grant funding from the local fire protection and emergency medical service providers grant program to acquire Freddie the Fire Truck. Freddie was purchased...
Adair County Public Library director discusses proposed tax levy increase
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Election season is upon us and one Heartland library will have a tax levy on the ballot. The Adair County Public Library is proposing an increase in its property tax-based operating levy. The proposed increase is 12 cents per $100 based on assessed valuation. If the...
