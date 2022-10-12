Read full article on original website
Judge homers after Yanks drop him from leadoff spot in ALDS
CLEVELAND — (AP) — Aaron Judge has busted out of his fall funk. Dropped from the leadoff spot to No. 2 in the lineup, New York's star slugger — and baseball's home run king — connected for a two-run shot in the third inning of Game 3 of the AL Division series against the Cleveland Guardians.
With offense winning titles in other sports, playoff baseball is still about pitching
The Dodgers, Braves, and Yankees combined to win 311 regular season games over the course of the regular season, but the playoffs have been a beautiful disaster so far. Mid-’90s alternative rock references notwithstanding, all three clubs received first-round byes, and only New York isn’t on the brink of elimination — yet.
And the nominees for this NBA season’s only-great-in-video-games teams are …
There’s a rage-inducing aspect of NBA 2K every year that makes me feel like I need to take those seminars to avoid turning into my dad. A few crazy-talented teams become fan favorites and get overused to the point of exhaustion due to sheer star power despite being middling to garbage in real life. It’s the antithesis of the crusty sportswriter rant about “This isn’t fantasy sports. You can’t just throw a bunch of all-stars on a team and expect a championship” — and I’m here for it.
Thursday Night Football Set a Record for Amazon as the Streaming Service Called It a ‘Resounding Success’
The Chiefs vs. Chargers game in Week 2 of the NFL season had implications for the entire NFL's future concerning its partnership with Amazon. The post Thursday Night Football Set a Record for Amazon as the Streaming Service Called It a ‘Resounding Success’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
How To Watch Monday Night Football Live in 2022 Without Cable
Monday is the start of the work week but the end of the NFL week, so you can look forward
Keith Hernandez does a 180, says ‘I’ll be rooting for Phillies the rest of the way’
Mets announcer Keith Hernandez walked back his earlier criticism of the Phillies, claiming he’ll be rooting for them the “rest of the way.” With Saturday’s win, the Phillies advanced to their first NLCS in a dozen years.
'House of the Dragon' Promo During MLB Playoff Game Mocked as 'Cringe'
MLB fans were not happy when they saw a promo for the HBO series House of the Dragon during the playoff game between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees on Tuesday. The promo began with play-by-play announcer Bob Costas introducing the 40-second promo by saying that it's a sellout crowd at Yankee Stadium and he wasn't sure the game was going to be played. He then went to his colleague Lauren Shehadi to share more information about a "special guest" arriving at the game.
Sticky substances are back in fashion for the postseason, it seems
In a little over a year since MLB enabled umpires to routinely check pitchers for illegal foreign substances, there have been a few ejections, pitchers making scenes by stripping to their undergarments, and above all else, there’s been a drastic drop in some pitchers’ spin rates. In 2021,...
