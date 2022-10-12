Catawba College’s Unanue Scholars program invites Latina Juniors in Rowan-Salisbury Schools to enroll in free college course

Read full article on original website
WBTV
2nd annual Camden Cohick Memorial Car Show to benefit Suicide Awareness
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - For the second straight year a special car show will be held in Rowan County to bring awareness to suicide prevention, and to raise funds for music scholarships. This scholarship fund honors the life, leadership, legacy and the love of music of Camden William Cohick...
WBTV
Catawba College hosts Rowan-Salisbury Schools teachers for a Technology Discovery Day
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Approximately 30 Instructional Technology Facilitators from Rowan Salisbury Schools (RSS) visited Catawba College’s Alcorn Digital Learning Lab for a Discovery Day on October 11 and 12. “Our time at the Greg and Missie Alcorn Digital Learning Lab was informative and inspirational,” said Greg Keys, RSS...
WBTV
Free virtual Fair Housing event in Concord coming Thursday
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County, the City of Concord, and the City of Kannapolis are teaming up to offer a free virtual fair housing webinar on Thursday, October 20, 2022. The event is a joint collaboration with the Fair Housing Project, a project of Legal Aid of North Carolina, Inc. Anyone interested in learning more about fair housing laws, their rights, and protections against discrimination are encouraged to attend. Sessions are being offered in both English and Spanish.
The FBI on WSSU campus, HBCU students get a rare opportunity to learn about what's kept under wraps
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — HBCU students in the Triad get an inside look at an agency that's typically untouchable. A team with the Federal Bureau of Investigation spent the day on Winston Salem State Univerity's campus, not to crack down on crime but to take top-tier students behind the scenes of their operations.
rhinotimes.com
County Health Director Rains On Homecoming Parades
Just when you thought it was safe to go back to your college homecoming again, Guilford County Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann is reminding everyone that COVID-19 is still around. Vann has sent out an “open letter” to local colleges and universities to remind them that COVID-19, while largely out...
WBTV
New program launches to teach Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools parents English
There is no immediate word on possible injuries. Two killed in crash on Middendorf Road in Chesterfield County, S.C. There is no word yet on the names of those victims. It hasn't taken long for Rhule's replacement to earn the same level of trust from the team. Gaston County's new...
WBTV
Park and Recreation Commission frustrated by lack of communication from Meck. County staff on upcoming projects
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County commissioners and the Park and Recreation Commission say they aren’t getting the information they need about proposed projects and are instead finding out about them in the press. A special meeting was held Friday to discuss the bylaws of the Park and Recreation...
WBTV
Candidate Forum focuses on Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Chamber of Commerce, Catawba College and the Salisbury Post would like to invite the community to a Candidate Forum focused on the Rowan-Salisbury School (RSS) Board election on Monday, Oct. 17, 6 p.m. at the Norvell Theatre (135 E. Fisher St.). The RSS...
WBTV
Governor Cooper visits Concord High School
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - From Cabarrus County Schools: North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper visited Concord High School on Thursday, Oct. 13th, to celebrate Jump Start Jobs Week -- a community-wide event to connect local employers with high school students in the Jobs for North Carolina’s Graduates (JNCG) program. Governor...
WBTV
NC State Treasurer, NCAE share ongoing concerns regarding payroll issues in Gaston County Schools
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The next pay cycle for Gaston County Schools employees is quickly approaching but many say they’re doubtful their checks will be correct. The district transitioned from its old payroll system to a new system, Oracle, at the end of January. Officials say there have been...
North Carolina school district discussing ‘furry’ ban amid hoax calls about students dressing as animals
“We’re trying to address it before it becomes a major problem,” said District 1 Board Member Bryan Shoemaker.
WBTV
Economic development announcement a ‘big win’ for Kannapolis, Rowan County
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis City Council and Fortius Capital Partners celebrated the groundbreaking of Lakeshore Corporate Park on Thursday. The corporate park will be located on a 55-acre site at Lane Street near the Interstate 85 Exit 63 interchange and has excellent access to Charlotte and Greensboro. The...
WXII 12
Guilford County to revisit mask policy
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Schools Board of Education Policy Committee is asking the public to comment on a revised mask policy. Watch more headlines in the video above. The proposed policy (voted forward on Thursday) would make wearing a face covering optional for students and staff...
WBTV
Running forum open conversations of the safety of runners
CATS CEO John Lewis is leaving his job at the City of Charlotte, city officials announced Thursday. Raleigh Police on scene of active shooter in area of greenway; at least 3 victims. Updated: 10 hours ago. Police are present in the area of the Neuse River Greenway near Osprey Cove...
WBTV
‘A great human being:’ West Charlotte High gym renamed for graduate, longtime coach Charles A. McCullough Sr.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is keeping the legacy of a longtime coach and mentor alive in the very school he attended. During Wednesday’s board of education meeting, the board unanimously voted to rename the West Charlotte High School gymnasium to the Charles A. McCullough, Sr. Athletic Center.
Friday night lights: North Carolina high school football scores
Asheville Christian 40, Hickory Grove Christian 32. Charlotte Christian 38, Charlotte Providence Day 37. Christ the King High School 22, Winston-Salem Prep 12. Davidson Community School 42, Lake Norman Charter 0. Durham Hillside 57, Chapel Hill 7. Durham Jordan 43, Northern Durham 12. East Bladen 42, Fairmont 26. East Carteret...
Novant doctors say RSV cases are on the rise in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Doctors say they’ve seen an increase in RSV cases. The virus usually attacks in the winter, but in 2021 there was a high number of cases in the summer, and this fall there are already more children going to the hospital with the virus. “The problem with RSV is […]
WBTV
Firearm found at Chambers High School, first at CMS this year; juvenile arrested
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials confirmed that a firearm was found on campus at Julius L. Chambers High School in northeast Charlotte on Thursday. According to a note from the Chambers High principal, law enforcement was immediately notified after the gun was discovered, and an investigation is now underway. Charlotte-Mecklenburg...
WXII 12
New grocery market set to open Thursday morning in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A new co-op company will open its doors in Winston-Salem to tackle food insecurity in the city and provide economic growth. Share, the nonprofit organization and cooperative, will open the Harvest Market at the West Salem Shopping Center. Reverend Willard Bass, the co-founder of the Share...
Two arrested after fight at Olympic High School football game, CMS says
CHARLOTTE — A fight that broke out at an Olympic High School football game prompted a large police presence around 9:15 p.m. Friday night in southwest Charlotte. In a statement to Channel 9, CMS said two people were arrested after around 15 individuals were involved in a physical altercation.
