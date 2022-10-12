ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, NC

Catawba College’s Unanue Scholars program invites Latina Juniors in Rowan-Salisbury Schools to enroll in free college course

By David Whisenant
WBTV
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WBTV

Free virtual Fair Housing event in Concord coming Thursday

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County, the City of Concord, and the City of Kannapolis are teaming up to offer a free virtual fair housing webinar on Thursday, October 20, 2022. The event is a joint collaboration with the Fair Housing Project, a project of Legal Aid of North Carolina, Inc. Anyone interested in learning more about fair housing laws, their rights, and protections against discrimination are encouraged to attend. Sessions are being offered in both English and Spanish.
CONCORD, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Rowan County, NC
City
Salisbury, NC
Salisbury, NC
Education
Rowan County, NC
Education
rhinotimes.com

County Health Director Rains On Homecoming Parades

Just when you thought it was safe to go back to your college homecoming again, Guilford County Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann is reminding everyone that COVID-19 is still around. Vann has sent out an “open letter” to local colleges and universities to remind them that COVID-19, while largely out...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Credit#School Systems#Latinx#Linus College#Catawba College#Unanue Scholars#Latina Juniors#Rowan Salisbury Schools#Latino#Hispanic
WBTV

Governor Cooper visits Concord High School

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - From Cabarrus County Schools: North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper visited Concord High School on Thursday, Oct. 13th, to celebrate Jump Start Jobs Week -- a community-wide event to connect local employers with high school students in the Jobs for North Carolina’s Graduates (JNCG) program. Governor...
CONCORD, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
WXII 12

Guilford County to revisit mask policy

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Schools Board of Education Policy Committee is asking the public to comment on a revised mask policy. Watch more headlines in the video above. The proposed policy (voted forward on Thursday) would make wearing a face covering optional for students and staff...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Running forum open conversations of the safety of runners

CATS CEO John Lewis is leaving his job at the City of Charlotte, city officials announced Thursday. Raleigh Police on scene of active shooter in area of greenway; at least 3 victims. Updated: 10 hours ago. Police are present in the area of the Neuse River Greenway near Osprey Cove...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Friday night lights: North Carolina high school football scores

Asheville Christian 40, Hickory Grove Christian 32. Charlotte Christian 38, Charlotte Providence Day 37. Christ the King High School 22, Winston-Salem Prep 12. Davidson Community School 42, Lake Norman Charter 0. Durham Hillside 57, Chapel Hill 7. Durham Jordan 43, Northern Durham 12. East Bladen 42, Fairmont 26. East Carteret...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WXII 12

New grocery market set to open Thursday morning in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A new co-op company will open its doors in Winston-Salem to tackle food insecurity in the city and provide economic growth. Share, the nonprofit organization and cooperative, will open the Harvest Market at the West Salem Shopping Center. Reverend Willard Bass, the co-founder of the Share...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy