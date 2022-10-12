Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Birwood Wall Historic Marker visited by Thomasville Native.Mykhael Ben YahudahThomasville, GA
Michigan UFO witness hoping for more reportsRoger MarshLapeer, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com
Walk into the ‘Mill Street Trail of Terror’ in Algonac this October, if you dare
During the pandemic, a group of family and friends from near and far were standing on an overgrown, wooded, dirt trail. Looking to come up with ideas to safely entertain the community, perhaps frighten some too. It all started then and continues today as “Mill Street Trail of Terror” in...
Grosse Pointe Farms man’s homemade haunted trail has one-of-a-kind props
Glen Williams was too big for Halloween. At least that is what his neighbors told him after the 5-foot-10 fifth grader went trick-or-treating with his friends back in the 1960s. “You know how Charlie Brown got the rock, I didn't get a rock. I was just told, ‘You're too big....
fox2detroit.com
The Haunted Garage in Grosse Pointe Farms
GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Looking for a creepy good time? A Grosse Pointe Farms man is making that possible and it's all in good fun. The Haunted Garage on Mack Ave in Grosse Pointe Farms is in its 15th year. It's a family-friendly event that raises money for local schools and, despite the spooky season, don't expect this to be like other haunted houses.
fox2detroit.com
Spooky Spirits: Detroit Zoo open after-hours for adults only this weekend
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Friday, sip drinks and stroll the Detroit Zoo during Spooky Spirits, an after-hours event. The night is part of a series of adult-only events at the zoo. Dress in your favorite costume and come ready to enjoy entertainment, fall-themed snacks, yard games, and more.
Beer, wine and "spirits": The oldest bar in Detroit may also be the most haunted
On this Spooky episode of The Daily J podcast, WWJ’s Zach Clark sat down with the owner of The Two Way Inn, as well as writer Mickey Lyons, to talk about the bar’s spirited history in Detroit, and the ghosts that have become its “regulars.”
seenthemagazine.com
Chef James Rigato of Mabel Gray Shares Go-To Cooking and Entertaining Favorites
James Rigato spent his career cooking and investing in Michigan. He is the chef and owner of Mabel Gray in Hazel Park. He says he is an avid traveler, lover of dogs, and in pursuit of the perfect pizza. Where do you buy your food?. I’m lucky to be able...
ClickOnDetroit.com
No more dinner-time debate, this Grosse Pointe Park restaurant serves a little bit of everything
It’s a common household debate - “What do you want for dinner? I don’t know, what do you want for dinner?” Well, there is a Grosse Pointe Park restaurant that may satisfy everyone. It is called Alma Kitchen, and its menu pulls inspiration from all over...
Last call for popular Burgess Street Food Fest
Another Burgess Street Food Festival is taking place 11 a.m-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The event is the last one taking place at the Etheldra Mae Williams Park, 14300 Burgess St. at the corner of Acacia on Detroit's west side. A dozen food vendors will be at the event which also includes a classic car display.
Two Of America’s Best Corn Mazes Are Right Here In Michigan
It's fall in Michigan, the perfect time to throw on your favorite hoodie and head to a nearby corn maze for fun with friends and family. You don't have to be the Corn Kid to appreciate this great news!. Two Michigan corn mazes have been named among the best in...
wdet.org
Redford Theatre honors beloved local horror host
A whole generation of Metro Detroiters remembers hearing the familiar voice of Sir Graves Ghastly on their TVs every Saturday afternoon around this time of year, presenting “tales of supernatural ghost stories, monster tales and stories to chill your blood.”. This weekend at the Redford Theatre, there’s going to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroiters wait hours for exclusive first launch of Detroit-themed Air Jordans
DETROIT – They are sneakers designed to tell the story of Detroit and surrounding communities. We’re talking about the new Air Jordan 2 retro lows designed by a team from Detroit’s very own Two 18, a sneaker store in Eastern Market. The shoes are set for release...
Southfield housewife believes women should stay home
Tiffany Willis wakes up every morning between 5:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. in the Southfield home she shares with her husband of six years. There is no chatter of children getting ready for school. There is no job waiting for her to punch in. Instead, she gets up to hang...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit Meijer markets to offer fresh Avalon International Breads sandwiches, grab-and-go items
DETROIT – Avalon International Breads is expanding into Meijer’s Metro Detroit markets as they find a home as new tenants. The Michigan-based box store company announced that Avalon’s goods can be found at Rivertown Market in Detroit, and at Woodward Corner Market in Royal Oak as a dining option for customers.
More than 20 celebrities coming to Michigan who you can meet this weekend
NOVI, MI - More than two dozen celebrities will be spending time in Michigan this weekend and you can meet them. There are “Hocus Pocus” and “Doctor Who” reunions and even the “Mistress of the Dark,” herself, will be in town. They are among...
wdet.org
Canton hosts second annual Festival of Lights Diwali celebration
Canton Township is partnering with community organizations to host its second annual Festival of Lights. The cultural event is being held in honor of the celebration of Diwali celebrated by Sikh, Hindu and Jain communities. Tania Ganguly is on the board of trustees for Canton Township. “Diwali is one of...
michiganchronicle.com
Celebrate Food, Classic Cars in Detroit This Week
It’s time to celebrate classic cars, good food and even better people. “Friends with Classic Cars” and the “Burgess Street Food Festival” is coming this week from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 15 and Friday, October 16. This family friendly event happens at the Etheldra Mae Williams Park, 14300 Burgess Street corner of Acacia, in the Brightmoor Community.
Detroit Pistons, Animal Care and Control hosting event to help dogs find homes
The Detroit Pistons are teaming up with Detroit Animal Care and Control for National Fetch Day this Saturday in hopes of helping dogs in need find forever homes.
Detroit brunch fave Hudson Cafe is opening a suburban location
The long-standing spot is plotting a second location in Northville
Meet Southfield blues legend Billy Davis, who taught Jimi Hendrix to play the guitar
The 84-year old Davis is one of few artists to be inducted into three halls of fame, and he’s playing at the Southfield library
fox2detroit.com
Things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan
Ferndale's Pig & Whiskey Fest featuring BBQ, booze, music, and more is this weekend. After you get your fill, be sure to check out some of the Halloween events happening to get you in the spirit. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. Pig &...
