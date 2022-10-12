ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

The Haunted Garage in Grosse Pointe Farms

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Looking for a creepy good time? A Grosse Pointe Farms man is making that possible and it's all in good fun. The Haunted Garage on Mack Ave in Grosse Pointe Farms is in its 15th year. It's a family-friendly event that raises money for local schools and, despite the spooky season, don't expect this to be like other haunted houses.
GROSSE POINTE FARMS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Pontiac, MI
Pontiac, MI
Lifestyle
The Detroit Free Press

Last call for popular Burgess Street Food Fest

Another Burgess Street Food Festival is taking place 11 a.m-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The event is the last one taking place at the Etheldra Mae Williams Park, 14300 Burgess St. at the corner of Acacia on Detroit's west side. A dozen food vendors will be at the event which also includes a classic car display.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haunted House#Erebus Haunted Attraction#The Haunted#Fox
wdet.org

Redford Theatre honors beloved local horror host

A whole generation of Metro Detroiters remembers hearing the familiar voice of Sir Graves Ghastly on their TVs every Saturday afternoon around this time of year, presenting “tales of supernatural ghost stories, monster tales and stories to chill your blood.”. This weekend at the Redford Theatre, there’s going to...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Halloween
wdet.org

Canton hosts second annual Festival of Lights Diwali celebration

Canton Township is partnering with community organizations to host its second annual Festival of Lights. The cultural event is being held in honor of the celebration of Diwali celebrated by Sikh, Hindu and Jain communities. Tania Ganguly is on the board of trustees for Canton Township. “Diwali is one of...
CANTON, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Celebrate Food, Classic Cars in Detroit This Week

It’s time to celebrate classic cars, good food and even better people. “Friends with Classic Cars” and the “Burgess Street Food Festival” is coming this week from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 15 and Friday, October 16. This family friendly event happens at the Etheldra Mae Williams Park, 14300 Burgess Street corner of Acacia, in the Brightmoor Community.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan

Ferndale's Pig & Whiskey Fest featuring BBQ, booze, music, and more is this weekend. After you get your fill, be sure to check out some of the Halloween events happening to get you in the spirit. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. Pig &...
FERNDALE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy