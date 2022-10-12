Read full article on original website
A place for plant lovers and bookworms opens in downtown Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. — It’s a place for plant lovers and bookworms, or anyone who just wants to stop by. Attached to a business nearly a century in the making, Slate and Aloe is bringing some green to downtown Kennewick. “We are standing inside of Slate and Aloe which used to be the parts and service counter for Farmer’s Exchange, it...
A well-known Native American restaurant at last resort to stay open
TOPPENISH, Wash. — A&B Native American Cuisine launched with DoorDash Friday as its last resort to stay open. The restaurant closed for two weeks last month and had to let go of all three employees to make ends meet. “Definitely gives me hope because right now it’s just super...
Successful Event for Trooper Atkinson!
Tuesday evening in Kennewick was a beautiful night, not only because the weather was exceptional, but because I witnessed love in its finest form! KAPP/KVEW and the Hub in Kennewick put together a great event to benefit State Trooper Dean Atkinson, the officer who was shot in the line of duty in Walla Walla, a few weeks ago.
Pasco aquatics center has target opening date
January 2023 and October 2024. Those are the dates to keep in mind as Pasco moves to build a $40 million, voter-approved aquatics center and possible community center. January 2023 is when a two-tenths of a percent sales tax kicks in to pay for the center. Pasco’s sales tax rate rises to 8.9 cents per dollar from 8.7 cents. The increase adds 20 cents to a $100 purchase.
New Kennewick Business Ready To Greet You
When it comes to retail, if there is a need, someone will fill it. That's why Slate and Aloe has opened in downtown Kennewick. Located in what used to be the Farmer's Exchange parts department, Slate and Aloe now offers a place to recharge and refresh. Inside there are comfortable...
Walmart thieves switched pricetags on expensive items, fled from Pasco store
PASCO, Wash. — Do you have any information about the people pictured above? Pasco police officials say they stole several items from the Walmart Supercenter and fled in a grey car. According to a social media post from the Pasco Police Department, officers were informed of the crime at 8:27 p.m. PST on October 7, 2022. Two suspects who were...
Farms roll out welcome mat for fall agritourism season
The leaves are turning and a familiar crispness is in the air. Trucks laden with produce share the roads and fields are turning over for the season.It’s the height of harvest, Halloween is approaching, and folks are eager to get in the fall mood. Agritourism peaks this time of...
Old Sears store to welcome new tenant
Joann, the sewing and crafts retailer, is moving its Kennewick store to Columbia Center mall, where it is taking over a portion of the space vacated by Sears in 2019. The new store is set to open in April, depending on construction being completed on time, said Joan Davis, Kennewick store manager, who confirmed the move.
Bankruptcies – October 2022
Bankruptcies are filed under the following chapter headings:. Chapter 7 — Straight Bankruptcy: debtor gives up non-exempt property and debt is discharged. Chapter 11 — Allows companies and individuals to restructure debts to repay them. Chapter 12 — Allows family farmers to restructure finances to avoid liquidation for...
Body positivity fashion show raises thousands for Cancer Foundation
RICHLAND, Wash. — A body-positivity fashion show, representing strength, love and embracing everyone’s identities and styles raised thousands of dollars for the Tri-Cities Cancer Foundation. The event organizer, Charelle Latrice Woods, said she has family, friends and co-workers who have experienced a battle with cancer. She said the community needs more resources for cancer research. ‘Loving The Skin I’m In,...
BFHD: Toxic Algae discovered at Richland’s Leslie Groves Park
RICHLAND, Wash. — A scenic lookout along the Columbia River, Leslie Groves Park is a popular and beloved spot for Tri-Cities community members to visit. Unfortunately, those planning to visit for recreational activities on the water will probably need to reassess their plans now that toxic algae was detected in the river. According to the Benton-Franklin Health District, signs have...
FCSO warns of suspicious roofing inspection offer in Mesa
MESA, Wash.- The Franklin County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) responded to a suspicious circumstance call around 7:40 p.m. on October, 14, in Mesa. A caller reported 4 males in a dark SUV knocking on doors and offering to perform roof inspections. The caller found the offer suspicious since it was dark out and reported it.
It took 22 years, but Center Parkway ‘punch through’ has started
A critical connection between Kennewick and Richland is being built after more than two decades of planning and litigation. Center Parkway is being extended across a Port of Benton-owned railroad track near Columbia Center mall. When the two sides connect, motorists will be able to drive from Gage Boulevard in Kennewick to Tapteal Drive in Richland.
Business Briefs – October 2022
Cody Allen Easterday, 51, of Mesa, was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for defrauding Tyson Foods Inc. and a financial services company out of $244 million in a cattle scheme one federal attorney called out for its “brazenness.”. The so-called “ghost cattle” case involved fabricating 265,000 nonexistent...
Business Licenses – October 2022
IPhone Blvd. Property Management, 5221 W. Canal Drive. Wine Country Luxury Transportation, 6503 W. Okanogan Ave. Surrender Graphix WA, 2527 W. Kennewick Ave. 911 Entertainment, 5219 W. Canal Drive. Advance Services Inc., 4012 W. Clearwater Ave. Honey Dog Productions LLC, 7425 W. Clearwater Ave. Fontana Telecommunications LLC, 32 Pine Brook...
Kennewick child care center closes for apparent bomb threat
KENNEWICK, Wash. - The St. Joseph's Children's Center in Kennewick was closed out of an abundance of caution on October 14 after a threat was reported against the child care center. The Kennewick Police Department notified the director after receiving information from a police department in Utah, according to Sergeant James Scott.
"Frightly News:" Curfman's Massive Corn Maze
TOPPENISH, Wash.- Curfman's Massive Corn Maze in Toppenish offers spooky fall fun for the whole family all October long. Navigate the massive haunted corn maze, then enjoy some s'mores around a fire pit. Food is also available for purchase.
No threats to Kennewick’s St. Joseph School, students released out of caution
KENNEWICK – St. Joseph’s Catholic School students were released early Friday after police said a school with the same name in Utah received some threats of violence. Kennewick Police Sergeant James Scott said Utah authorities contacted Kennewick police just before noon Friday after they found a threat to a St. Joseph School in their area. Authorities said the threat may...
Tax Briefs – October 2022
Deadline coming for Benton, Franklin property taxes. In Benton County, property owners can pay online by electronic check, credit cards or Visa debit cards. Transaction fees are charged. Avoid the fees by leaving payments in drop boxes or by mailing checks to: Benton County Treasurer, Tax Processing Center, 7122 W....
New coffee shop aims to become the Tri-City’s new favorite
An entrepreneurial couple and an experienced coffee shop leader plan to create the new “it” coffee chain in the Tri-Cities. The key ingredients to make it a success? An experienced staff. Quality coffee. Locally-made breakfast foods from Tsp Bake Shop and El Fat Cat Grill. Top-notch customer service.
