Phoenix, AZ

12 News

'Prolific' Valley street racer gets prison time

PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. A defendant who's considered a prolific street racer in the Valley has been sentenced to spend 2.5 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections. Jessie Ray Luna-Espinoza, 33, was sentenced earlier this week in court after pleading...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
12 News

PD: Worker killed after traffic pole falls on him in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — A man was killed Thursday night after a traffic pole he was installing fell on him, according to the Buckeye Police Department. Police said the man, identified as 47-year-old Brock Salveson, was unloading the pole to install near Broadway and Miller Roads when the accident happened.
BUCKEYE, AZ
12 News

Suspect arrested in Tempe for murder of Red Robin employee

TEMPE, Ariz. — Authorities have detained a suspect accused of murdering a Red Robin employee in Scottsdale earlier this year. Carlos Herrera, 23, was arrested Wednesday in Tempe on suspicion of killing a restaurant worker on June 12, court records show. The victim, identified as Joseph Doyle, was found...
TEMPE, AZ
12 News

Woman sentenced to 3 years in prison in DUI crash that killed Valley bicyclist

PHOENIX — It's been five years, but the pain never subsides for John Dollar, whose son was stuck and killed by a drunk driver while riding his bike on South Mountain. Phoenix police say Annaleah Dominguez was driving in the wrong direction up South Mountain to avoid another bicyclist in front of her when she struck and killed 36-year-old Robert Dollar.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Phoenix weekend traffic report for Oct. 14 - Oct. 17

PHOENIX — Here’s a look at those road projects that will affect your weekend commutes around the Valley and Greater Arizona starting Friday, Oct. 14 to Monday, Oct. 17. I-17 SB closed between Pinnacle Peak Rd and Union Hills Drive for pavement improvement project. I-17 SB ramps to Loop 101 closed. Loop 101 ramps to I-17 SB will remain open.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Glendale makes panhandling a crime

GLENDALE, Ariz. — In a unanimous vote, the Glendale City Council approved two ordinances to tackle panhandling in the city. “It’s from a lot of complaints from a lot of citizens where they felt unsafe and they felt a lot of pressure," Mayor Jerry Weiers said. Drivers 12News...
GLENDALE, AZ
12 News

Crash on I-10 near Avondale leaves woman in hospital

AVONDALE, Ariz. — A woman is in the hospital after a crash with a reported drunk driver on I-10 near Avondale sent her vehicle over the guardrail, DPS officials said. The crash happened Monday night at 8:58 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of I-10 at the Avondale off-ramp, according to a DPS report.
AVONDALE, AZ
12 News

Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix local news

