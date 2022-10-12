Read full article on original website
'I'm really knocked out they did all this for us': Tempe street to be named after Gin Blossoms
TEMPE, Ariz. — The Gin Blossoms – are pretty ageless. “We're just trying to be like our heroes, you know," Robin Wilson said from behind rock star sunglasses. "You know, we're essentially, with the perspective of time, we're a classic rock band.”. Thirty-four years as a band and...
'Prolific' Valley street racer gets prison time
PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. A defendant who's considered a prolific street racer in the Valley has been sentenced to spend 2.5 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections. Jessie Ray Luna-Espinoza, 33, was sentenced earlier this week in court after pleading...
'I feel like it's gone downhill': Residents call for clean up of Cesar Chavez Park
PHOENIX — Residents say that Cesar Chavez Park in South Phoenix has the potential to be a wonderful space but it doesn't feel welcoming anymore. "I fell instantly in love with it because it was pretty and pristine, and it was lush, and it was a cool place in the desert to escape to," said resident Gary Garski.
A Valley coach was living a double life for decades. Now, thanks to former student, his story of living with HIV is being shared with the world
PHOENIX — It’s no secret that Robert Shegog is passionate about wrestling. He’s even more passionate about the students he coached at North High School in Phoenix for nearly two decades, starting in the late 80s. “I treated them like they were my kids,” he said.
PD: Worker killed after traffic pole falls on him in Buckeye
BUCKEYE, Ariz. — A man was killed Thursday night after a traffic pole he was installing fell on him, according to the Buckeye Police Department. Police said the man, identified as 47-year-old Brock Salveson, was unloading the pole to install near Broadway and Miller Roads when the accident happened.
Suspect arrested in Tempe for murder of Red Robin employee
TEMPE, Ariz. — Authorities have detained a suspect accused of murdering a Red Robin employee in Scottsdale earlier this year. Carlos Herrera, 23, was arrested Wednesday in Tempe on suspicion of killing a restaurant worker on June 12, court records show. The victim, identified as Joseph Doyle, was found...
Ammonia leak at Reddy Ice facility in south Phoenix causes evacuations, road closures
PHOENIX — A chemical spill at a Reddy Ice facility in south Phoenix led to evacuations and road closures Saturday morning, Phoenix police said. According to reports, nearby businesses in the area were evacuated, and the roads were closed for several blocks. Police later confirmed that it was an...
Mountain Pointe HS student arrested for having loaded gun, police say
PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. A Mountain Pointe High School student was arrested Thursday after he was allegedly found to be in possession of a loaded gun. The Phoenix Police Department said an on-duty school resource officer took the student into custody...
Popular Arizona family-run Mexican restaurants have served up their Nana's recipes for nearly 80 years
TEMPE, Ariz. — A nana’s legacy passed down through comfort food is being shared in restaurants across Arizona today. There are several Casa Reynoso locations in the Valley, each with their own little twist on popular family recipes. In Casa Reynoso’s back of the house, you’ll find more...
Phoenix considering overnight security at 8 parks to combat 'trespassing'
PHOENIX — The discussion for a plan to enhance security at certain City of Phoenix parks was pushed back Wednesday after City Council decided to cut the issue off its agenda for the second time this month. The proposal is to enhance overnight security at parks with a high...
Woman sentenced to 3 years in prison in DUI crash that killed Valley bicyclist
PHOENIX — It's been five years, but the pain never subsides for John Dollar, whose son was stuck and killed by a drunk driver while riding his bike on South Mountain. Phoenix police say Annaleah Dominguez was driving in the wrong direction up South Mountain to avoid another bicyclist in front of her when she struck and killed 36-year-old Robert Dollar.
Phoenix weekend traffic report for Oct. 14 - Oct. 17
PHOENIX — Here’s a look at those road projects that will affect your weekend commutes around the Valley and Greater Arizona starting Friday, Oct. 14 to Monday, Oct. 17. I-17 SB closed between Pinnacle Peak Rd and Union Hills Drive for pavement improvement project. I-17 SB ramps to Loop 101 closed. Loop 101 ramps to I-17 SB will remain open.
Glendale makes panhandling a crime
GLENDALE, Ariz. — In a unanimous vote, the Glendale City Council approved two ordinances to tackle panhandling in the city. “It’s from a lot of complaints from a lot of citizens where they felt unsafe and they felt a lot of pressure," Mayor Jerry Weiers said. Drivers 12News...
'We were targeted': Valley church set on fire, damage estimated in the thousands
PHOENIX — Despite the burnt floor and smoke smell, Pastor Drew Anderson and his wife, took a break from cleaning Thursday night to listen and pray for a believer that walked into their church. They took a moment to help a person in need, despite them going through something...
'As hard as it may be, we will move forward': Residents describe chaotic moments of massive fire in north Phoenix
PHOENIX — What was supposed to be a "normal" day was anything but for Cristian Barrera. Barrera and several of her neighbors are looking for a new place to live after a third-alarm fire erupted at their apartment complex in north Phoenix Thursday night. "People were screaming fire," said...
Family of man killed by police after throwing rocks sues Phoenix police
PHOENIX — The family of a man shot and killed by Phoenix police officers last month is suing the city's police department for violating his constitutional rights. That man is 34-year-old Ali Osman. It was the night of Sept. 24 when police say Osman was throwing rocks at a police cruiser near 19th Avenue and Tuckey Lane.
Did you see smoke this afternoon? Phoenix fire crews extinguish third-alarm junkyard fire Sunday afternoon
PHOENIX — Did you see smoke this afternoon in north Phoenix?. Phoenix fire crews extinguished a 3rd alarm fire at a junkyard around 1 p.m. Sunday. The fire was in the area of 11th Avenue and Happy Valley Road, north of Loop 101. Crews arrived on the scene and...
Semi-truck driver hit and killed by oncoming truck while checking load on I-17
PHOENIX — A man is dead after he was hit by a truck while on the side of Interstate 17 Friday morning. Around 8 a.m. Friday, a semi-truck driver pulled off from the northbound lanes of I-17 north of the Happy Valley Road exit. The driver was securing his load on the right side of the road when a passing pickup truck struck him, Arizona DPS said.
Crash on I-10 near Avondale leaves woman in hospital
AVONDALE, Ariz. — A woman is in the hospital after a crash with a reported drunk driver on I-10 near Avondale sent her vehicle over the guardrail, DPS officials said. The crash happened Monday night at 8:58 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of I-10 at the Avondale off-ramp, according to a DPS report.
'Concerned about this development': Sky Harbor, City of Phoenix clashing with Tempe over entertainment district proposal
TEMPE, Ariz. — The City of Tempe is accusing its neighbor Phoenix of using alarmist tactics to stop the development of a new apartment complex. Tempe Mayor Corey Woods condemned flyers that Sky Harbor Airport sent in the mail to Tempe residents about a proposed entertainment development east of the airport.
