tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Energy Summit highlights clean energy opportunities here in the Tri-Cities
The Tri-Cities is ripe to transition its economy from one focused on cleaning up the Hanford nuclear site to one focused on clean energy. “This is the place. We’ve grown around this industry,” said Diahann Howard, executive director of the Port of Benton, which is part of the Washington Vertical coalition working to knit the area’s energy assets into a business cluster.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
AWB hits the road to promote manufacturing
The Association of Washington Business toured several local manufacturing and research centers during its sixth-annual Manufacturing Week bus tour, which visited 30 businesses Oct. 6-13. The Mid-Columbia leg included stops at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in Richland and Columbia Label in Benton City. Manufacturing week highlights the importance of...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Pasco aquatics center has target opening date
January 2023 and October 2024. Those are the dates to keep in mind as Pasco moves to build a $40 million, voter-approved aquatics center and possible community center. January 2023 is when a two-tenths of a percent sales tax kicks in to pay for the center. Pasco’s sales tax rate rises to 8.9 cents per dollar from 8.7 cents. The increase adds 20 cents to a $100 purchase.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Business Briefs – October 2022
Cody Allen Easterday, 51, of Mesa, was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for defrauding Tyson Foods Inc. and a financial services company out of $244 million in a cattle scheme one federal attorney called out for its “brazenness.”. The so-called “ghost cattle” case involved fabricating 265,000 nonexistent...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Farms roll out welcome mat for fall agritourism season
The leaves are turning and a familiar crispness is in the air. Trucks laden with produce share the roads and fields are turning over for the season.It’s the height of harvest, Halloween is approaching, and folks are eager to get in the fall mood. Agritourism peaks this time of...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
State needs ‘all-of-the-above’ approach to energy future
For decades, Washington has reaped the benefits of forward-thinking leaders who constructed a series of hydroelectric dams on the Columbia and Snake rivers. The low-cost, carbon-free renewable electricity generated by the dams supported thousands of jobs, and the irrigation made possible by the dams turned Eastern Washington’s soil into fertile farmland.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Darigold breaks ground with plans to begin operation in 2024
Darigold Inc. broke ground on its state-of-the-art milk-processing facility in north Pasco in early September. The $600 million plant will open in early 2024 with the capacity to process. 8 million pounds of milk per day, supplied by 100 dairy farms in the region. It will employ 200. Darigold first...
Nerve toxin detected in Columbia River in Tri-Cities. Warning issued for people and pets
Last year the poison in the river killed several Tri-Cities dogs.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Center Parkway extension highlights long-term thinking
Kennewick and Richland leaders gathered in the September sunshine to celebrate the start of what should have been a simple street project when they first conceived it back in 2001: connecting Center Parkway across a set of railroad tracks to link the two cities near Columbia Center mall. It only...
NW News Network
'It's an invasion.' North America's tiniest butterfly spotted in Southeastern Washington
This particular adventure begins with the search for a bird. However, like many discoveries that venture a bit off course, birder Chris Lindsey found something much more interesting: a Western blue pygmy butterfly. The smallest butterfly in North America. Lindsey was in an area Sept. 3 north of Walla Walla...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Local Bounti resumes development in Pasco
Local Bounti Inc., the Montana-based ag tech startup, resumed construction of its $40 million greenhouse complex in east Pasco in September. The company paused the project in April, when it closed a deal to acquire the parent company of Pete’s, a California indoor grower. It disclosed plans to restart...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Tax Briefs – October 2022
Deadline coming for Benton, Franklin property taxes. In Benton County, property owners can pay online by electronic check, credit cards or Visa debit cards. Transaction fees are charged. Avoid the fees by leaving payments in drop boxes or by mailing checks to: Benton County Treasurer, Tax Processing Center, 7122 W....
elkhornmediagroup.com
Work on new reservoir is underway
PENDLETON – Work began on the new reservoir on Airport Hill this week. Pendleton Public Works Director Bob Patterson said that people looking in the direction of Old Airport Road will start to see walls for the new reservoir going up in the next four to six weeks. “The...
Open Letter to Kennewick’s Toyota Center About Their New Policies
I attended my first Tri-City Americans game of the new season on Wednesday night at the Toyota Center in Kennewick and was surprised by some of the changes made to the entry policy. If you haven't been to the Toyota Center in the last month or so, you might not...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Benton, Franklin counties post strong taxable retail sales gains
Taxable retail sales posted strong gains in the first quarter of 2022, including in Benton, Franklin and Walla Walla counties. Retail sales rose 5.5% in Benton County, 37% in Franklin and 9.3% in Walla Walla, according to the most recent figures released by the Washington Department of Revenue. Statewide, taxable retail sales rose an average of 10.75%, to $50.9 billion.
A place for plant lovers and bookworms opens in downtown Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. — It’s a place for plant lovers and bookworms, or anyone who just wants to stop by. Attached to a business nearly a century in the making, Slate and Aloe is bringing some green to downtown Kennewick. “We are standing inside of Slate and Aloe which used to be the parts and service counter for Farmer’s Exchange, it...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Youth academy eyes Richland for second campus
The Washington Military Department is eyeing Richland for a new campus for its Youth Challenge Academy, a military-style residential school for at-risk teens. There are 40 National Guard Youth Challenge Academies in the U.S., but only one in Washington, in Bremerton. The program serves young men and women who have dropped out of high school or are at risk of doing so.
nbcrightnow.com
U.S. Attorney Waldref to open Richland office
RICHLAND, Wash. — U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref will open a staffed office in Richland, adding to the Attorney’s Office’s presence in Tri-Cities, according to a press release from the Department of Justice. She will hold a press conference officially announcing the office at 10 a.m. on October 14 in front of the Richland Courthouse and Federal Building.
Firehouse Subs raises more than $27,000 for lifesaving equipment
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A gift from Firehouse to Firemen and women. The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation granted more than $27,000 to the City of Walla Walla Fire Department for lifesaving extrication tools. This equipment will make the extrication process up to twice as fast as it used to be. “These are actually the most powerful tools that they...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
It took 22 years, but Center Parkway ‘punch through’ has started
A critical connection between Kennewick and Richland is being built after more than two decades of planning and litigation. Center Parkway is being extended across a Port of Benton-owned railroad track near Columbia Center mall. When the two sides connect, motorists will be able to drive from Gage Boulevard in Kennewick to Tapteal Drive in Richland.
