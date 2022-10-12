Read full article on original website
Related
A place for plant lovers and bookworms opens in downtown Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. — It’s a place for plant lovers and bookworms, or anyone who just wants to stop by. Attached to a business nearly a century in the making, Slate and Aloe is bringing some green to downtown Kennewick. “We are standing inside of Slate and Aloe which used to be the parts and service counter for Farmer’s Exchange, it...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
It took 22 years, but Center Parkway ‘punch through’ has started
A critical connection between Kennewick and Richland is being built after more than two decades of planning and litigation. Center Parkway is being extended across a Port of Benton-owned railroad track near Columbia Center mall. When the two sides connect, motorists will be able to drive from Gage Boulevard in Kennewick to Tapteal Drive in Richland.
FOX 11 and 41
A well-known Native American restaurant at last resort to stay open
TOPPENISH, Wash. — A&B Native American Cuisine launched with DoorDash Friday as its last resort to stay open. The restaurant closed for two weeks last month and had to let go of all three employees to make ends meet. “Definitely gives me hope because right now it’s just super...
BFHD: Toxic Algae discovered at Richland’s Leslie Groves Park
RICHLAND, Wash. — A scenic lookout along the Columbia River, Leslie Groves Park is a popular and beloved spot for Tri-Cities community members to visit. Unfortunately, those planning to visit for recreational activities on the water will probably need to reassess their plans now that toxic algae was detected in the river. According to the Benton-Franklin Health District, signs have...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Thai restaurant gets new name, owners + 1st Papa Murphys opening soon in this area
In addition to family pho recipes, the restaurant has boba tea and frozen Thai drinks.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Farms roll out welcome mat for fall agritourism season
The leaves are turning and a familiar crispness is in the air. Trucks laden with produce share the roads and fields are turning over for the season.It’s the height of harvest, Halloween is approaching, and folks are eager to get in the fall mood. Agritourism peaks this time of...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Pasco aquatics center has target opening date
January 2023 and October 2024. Those are the dates to keep in mind as Pasco moves to build a $40 million, voter-approved aquatics center and possible community center. January 2023 is when a two-tenths of a percent sales tax kicks in to pay for the center. Pasco’s sales tax rate rises to 8.9 cents per dollar from 8.7 cents. The increase adds 20 cents to a $100 purchase.
Successful Event for Trooper Atkinson!
Tuesday evening in Kennewick was a beautiful night, not only because the weather was exceptional, but because I witnessed love in its finest form! KAPP/KVEW and the Hub in Kennewick put together a great event to benefit State Trooper Dean Atkinson, the officer who was shot in the line of duty in Walla Walla, a few weeks ago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbcrightnow.com
"Frightly News:" Curfman's Massive Corn Maze
TOPPENISH, Wash.- Curfman's Massive Corn Maze in Toppenish offers spooky fall fun for the whole family all October long. Navigate the massive haunted corn maze, then enjoy some s'mores around a fire pit. Food is also available for purchase.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
New coffee shop aims to become the Tri-City’s new favorite
An entrepreneurial couple and an experienced coffee shop leader plan to create the new “it” coffee chain in the Tri-Cities. The key ingredients to make it a success? An experienced staff. Quality coffee. Locally-made breakfast foods from Tsp Bake Shop and El Fat Cat Grill. Top-notch customer service.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Business Briefs – October 2022
Cody Allen Easterday, 51, of Mesa, was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for defrauding Tyson Foods Inc. and a financial services company out of $244 million in a cattle scheme one federal attorney called out for its “brazenness.”. The so-called “ghost cattle” case involved fabricating 265,000 nonexistent...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Liquor Licenses – October 2022
Information provided by the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board. Moonshot Brewing, 94 Lee Blvd., Suite B, Richland. License type: curbside/delivery endorsement; growlers curbside/delivery; beer/wine restaurant – beer/wine. Application type: new. Picante Mexican Taqueria, 20 S. Auburn St., Kennewick. License type: direct shipment receiver-in/out WA; spirits/beer/wine restaurant lounge+. Application...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
New homes sparkle at annual Parade of Homes event
Homebuilders were excited to swing wide the doors on their latest homes for visitors during this year’s Parade of Homes. The Home Builders Association of Tri-Cities event, which ran from Sept. 16-18, highlighted four new homes, all in Richland. The popular event showcases the latest in construction, architectural trends,...
Tiniest butterflies in N. America invade Tri-Cities. They’re rarely seen in WA until now
How they got to the Tri-Cities is a mystery.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Business Licenses – October 2022
IPhone Blvd. Property Management, 5221 W. Canal Drive. Wine Country Luxury Transportation, 6503 W. Okanogan Ave. Surrender Graphix WA, 2527 W. Kennewick Ave. 911 Entertainment, 5219 W. Canal Drive. Advance Services Inc., 4012 W. Clearwater Ave. Honey Dog Productions LLC, 7425 W. Clearwater Ave. Fontana Telecommunications LLC, 32 Pine Brook...
Free fun event for grandparents and grandkids offered Saturday in Richland
Register by Friday to reserve a spot.
nbcrightnow.com
Horses on the loose in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police responded to a traffic hazard at W. 27th and S. Garfield Street and found horses roaming the area. Responding Officers had trouble locating where the horses escaped from, but were eventually able to track down the owners and reunite them with their horses.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Building Permits – October 2022
Gerardo Arredondo & Laura Contreras, 203 Carol Ave., $25,000 for new commercial. Contractor: Cachys Landscaping. Paul Ilin, 1101 Odin Ave., $12,000 for new commercial, $12,000 for plumbing. Contractor: Ilin Construction LLC. Columbia Label, 1580 Dale Ave., $375,000 for new commercial. Contractor: Columbia River Steel & Co. BENTON COUNTY. Bybee Produce...
Pedestrian appeared to be on drugs when he ran onto I-182 in Richland and was hit
WSP investigators are not sure why he was trying to cross the divided highway.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Just Roses sells business as owner begins cancer treatments
A longtime flower shop has changed hands so the former owner can face down a fast-spreading cancer. Connie and Sandy Wormington sold Just Roses Flowers & More, which has shops in Kennewick and Pasco, along with their wholesale flower shop, Columbia Wholesale. When reached for comment, Leslie said she and...
Comments / 0