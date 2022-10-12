ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castle Shannon, PA

Comments / 1

wtae.com

Person arrested in Allegheny County shooting Saturday morning

Following a shooting overnight in McKees Rocks, Allegheny County Police released a statement stating that an arrest was made early Saturday morning related to the shooting. The shooting was reported around 2 a.m. Saturday morning in the 800 block of O'Donovan Street where police and EMS found a male with a gunshot wound. The male was transported to a local hospital and is reportedly in critical but stable condition.
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Brothers wanted for attempted homicide following shootout

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two brothers are wanted on attempted homicide charges following a shootout in Harrison Township, officials said. Allegheny County police said Thursday that Harrison Township police responded to a report of multiple shots fired at a home on Park Avenue around 1 a.m. Police said officers found evidence of a shootout. The ensuing investigation revealed that Troy Vickers of Tarentum entered an apartment through an open door and began shooting at people inside the residence, according to police. His brother, Brian Vickers of Tarentum, then shot at the residence from outside, according to law enforcement. Officials said two people inside the home returned fire.Police said there were no injuries.The two people who returned fire from inside the home, according to police, were legally possessing their firearms and have valid conceal carry permits.  Police said the brothers have been charged with criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, burglary, conspiracy and firearms violations. Arrest warrants have been issued for the two, and police said to call 911 if you see them.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police in Indiana County issue warning after theft of catalytic convertor

State police in Indiana County are warning owners of large vehicles to be on alert after the theft of a catalytic convertor from a vehicle in White Township. Police said the device was stolen from a Ford pickup truck Thursday at the Indiana County Community Action Program building at 1849 Sixth Street. Police said the theft was done by “experienced thieves” due to the location and cuts left behind on the vehicle’s exhaust system.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Dormont shooting leads to Liberty Bridge crash

Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Dormont that resulted in a police chase and crash on the Liberty Bridge. Dormont police responded to a report of shots fired around 4:28 a.m. in the 2800 block of Broadway Avenue, according to a news release from Allegheny County police, who are assisting with the investigation.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Warrants issued for Tarentum brothers for their role in 'gun battle' in Sheldon Park public housing in Harrison

Two brothers from Tarentum have been charged with attempted homicide, as they are accused of shooting at people in a Sheldon Park apartment early Thursday in Harrison. Troy Vickers, 30, and Brian Vickers, 19, are each also charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, conspiracy and firearms violations in what Allegheny County Police described as a “gun battle” at about 1 a.m. in the 200 block of Park Avenue.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wajr.com

Police release new information in search for missing Westover man

WESTOVER, W.Va. – Police in Westover have released additional information a man reported missing just after Christmas last year. Jeremiah Erb’s mother called police Oct. 3 and reported the last time she heard from him he was in drug treatment at Jacob’s Ladder. Workers at the center...
WESTOVER, WV
PennLive.com

Pa. man charged with homicide after deadly shooting

A 23-year-old western Pennsylvania man was arrested and charged with homicide in connection with a shooting that killed one person, according to a story from KDKA. Dominic Saunders, of Penn Hills, Allegheny County, is facing one count of criminal homicide, the news station said. The incident occurred just before 3:30...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

