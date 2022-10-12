Read full article on original website
Related
State police warn Butler County community about scam involving craft show
SAXONBURG, Pa. — State police are investigating an unexpected scam in Butler County, and a community craft show is at the center of it. Investigators are putting out a warning after someone targeted those trying to support the Knoch High School girls basketball team. It’s a new headache for...
wtae.com
Person arrested in Allegheny County shooting Saturday morning
Following a shooting overnight in McKees Rocks, Allegheny County Police released a statement stating that an arrest was made early Saturday morning related to the shooting. The shooting was reported around 2 a.m. Saturday morning in the 800 block of O'Donovan Street where police and EMS found a male with a gunshot wound. The male was transported to a local hospital and is reportedly in critical but stable condition.
Arnold woman arrested after New Kensington police say she dropped infant on head
New Kensington police arrested an Arnold woman after, they say, she admitted to dropping an infant on his head. Police charged Kendrianna Floree Neville, 27, with endangering the welfare of children, reckless endangerment, aggravated assault and public drunkenness. According to a police affidavit, officers responded to the area of 11th...
wtae.com
State police called to scene of possible stabbing in Westmoreland County
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police were called to the scene of a possible stabbing in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County. The incident happened a little before 10:30 p.m. Thursday on the 1900 block of Broadway Avenue. Westmoreland County 911 dispatchers said state police were called out to investigate. They...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police: Brothers wanted for attempted homicide following shootout
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two brothers are wanted on attempted homicide charges following a shootout in Harrison Township, officials said. Allegheny County police said Thursday that Harrison Township police responded to a report of multiple shots fired at a home on Park Avenue around 1 a.m. Police said officers found evidence of a shootout. The ensuing investigation revealed that Troy Vickers of Tarentum entered an apartment through an open door and began shooting at people inside the residence, according to police. His brother, Brian Vickers of Tarentum, then shot at the residence from outside, according to law enforcement. Officials said two people inside the home returned fire.Police said there were no injuries.The two people who returned fire from inside the home, according to police, were legally possessing their firearms and have valid conceal carry permits. Police said the brothers have been charged with criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, burglary, conspiracy and firearms violations. Arrest warrants have been issued for the two, and police said to call 911 if you see them.
Police in Indiana County issue warning after theft of catalytic convertor
State police in Indiana County are warning owners of large vehicles to be on alert after the theft of a catalytic convertor from a vehicle in White Township. Police said the device was stolen from a Ford pickup truck Thursday at the Indiana County Community Action Program building at 1849 Sixth Street. Police said the theft was done by “experienced thieves” due to the location and cuts left behind on the vehicle’s exhaust system.
wtae.com
Driver arrested in the woods following pursuit and crash in Armstrong County
BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Vandergrift man was facing a long list of charges after police said a pursuit led to a crash in Bethel Township, Armstrong County. The incident happened a little before 9:30 p.m. Saturday in Bethel Township. State police said a trooper observed a pickup truck...
Nearby hydrants weren’t working properly when flames engulfed Fayette County home
BUFFINGTON, Pa. — Flames and smoke destroyed a house in Fayette County early Friday. “It was burning pretty good, already up through the roof. A lot of smoke,” neighbor Donald Zack said. Zack lives a street down from the location of the Fourth Street fire, in the small...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pennsylvania woman arrested for allegedly dropping newborn on her head
KITTANNING, Pa. (WTRF) — A newborn girl was taken to Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh Tuesday after allegedly being dropped on her head by a Kittanning, Pennsylvania woman. Sara Lugo, whom investigators say was responsible for hurting the baby, fled the scene and a warrant was issued for her arrest. Officers later located her in her […]
Dormont shooting leads to Liberty Bridge crash
Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Dormont that resulted in a police chase and crash on the Liberty Bridge. Dormont police responded to a report of shots fired around 4:28 a.m. in the 2800 block of Broadway Avenue, according to a news release from Allegheny County police, who are assisting with the investigation.
explore venango
Local Man Charged for Leaving Sick Child in Vehicle While Eating in Restaurant
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Additional details have emerged of an incident that led to the arrest of a local man after he reportedly left his ill and sleeping child in the car while eating at a restaurant in Cranberry Township. Court documents indicate Franklin-based State Police filed the...
wtae.com
Neighbor hears gunshots during incident in Harrison Township
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A neighbor said they heard gunshots before police were called to Park Avenue in Harrison Township on Thursday morning. Police were called to the scene around 1:30 a.m. and about two hours later Allegheny County detectives were spotted on the scene. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtae.com
Vehicle crashes on Pittsburgh’s Liberty Bridge after shots-fired call, police chase
PITTSBURGH — A shots-fired call escalated into a police chase and then a crash on Friday morning. Dormont police were called to the 2800 block of Broadway Avenue at 4:28 a.m. Friday morning for shots fired. Investigators found that a confrontation turned into a physical fight before an exchange of gunfire outside of a home.
Warrants issued for Tarentum brothers for their role in 'gun battle' in Sheldon Park public housing in Harrison
Two brothers from Tarentum have been charged with attempted homicide, as they are accused of shooting at people in a Sheldon Park apartment early Thursday in Harrison. Troy Vickers, 30, and Brian Vickers, 19, are each also charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, conspiracy and firearms violations in what Allegheny County Police described as a “gun battle” at about 1 a.m. in the 200 block of Park Avenue.
wajr.com
Police release new information in search for missing Westover man
WESTOVER, W.Va. – Police in Westover have released additional information a man reported missing just after Christmas last year. Jeremiah Erb’s mother called police Oct. 3 and reported the last time she heard from him he was in drug treatment at Jacob’s Ladder. Workers at the center...
Pittsburgh woman killed after 3 cars hit her in Bedford County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh woman was killed after getting struck by three vehicles in Bedford County on Monday.State police say 37-year-old Ranae Banks was walking along Route 30 when she crossed the highway and was hit by the driver of a tractor-trailer. She was then struck by the drivers of two other cars.
wtae.com
Driver taken to hospital after van goes over Washington County hillside
A van went over a hillside Friday in North Strabane Township, Washington County. Crews had to work to get that vehicle back up to Lindley Road. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 has learned the driver was taken to the hospital. There is no word on the driver’s condition or how the incident happened.
Police: Woman found in West Mifflin apartment was deceased for 2 weeks
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — The Allegheny County Housing Authority police chief told Channel 11 a woman was found dead inside an apartment, and they believe her body was there for about two weeks. Officials also believe a man lived in the unit, but they haven’t been able to get...
Pa. man charged with homicide after deadly shooting
A 23-year-old western Pennsylvania man was arrested and charged with homicide in connection with a shooting that killed one person, according to a story from KDKA. Dominic Saunders, of Penn Hills, Allegheny County, is facing one count of criminal homicide, the news station said. The incident occurred just before 3:30...
wtae.com
Woman charged after newborn baby girl is dropped on her head in Armstrong County
KITTANNING, Pa. — Kittanning Police said charges have been filed against a woman after a newborn baby girl was dropped on her head. The incident happened around 12:00 p.m. Tuesday on Oak Avenue. Police said, as they were investigating, Sarah Lugo, 41, of Kittanning, fled the scene. Police said...
Comments / 1