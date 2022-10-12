PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two brothers are wanted on attempted homicide charges following a shootout in Harrison Township, officials said. Allegheny County police said Thursday that Harrison Township police responded to a report of multiple shots fired at a home on Park Avenue around 1 a.m. Police said officers found evidence of a shootout. The ensuing investigation revealed that Troy Vickers of Tarentum entered an apartment through an open door and began shooting at people inside the residence, according to police. His brother, Brian Vickers of Tarentum, then shot at the residence from outside, according to law enforcement. Officials said two people inside the home returned fire.Police said there were no injuries.The two people who returned fire from inside the home, according to police, were legally possessing their firearms and have valid conceal carry permits. Police said the brothers have been charged with criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, burglary, conspiracy and firearms violations. Arrest warrants have been issued for the two, and police said to call 911 if you see them.

