La Crosse, WI

Jill Billings confirms payment of outstanding income taxes

By Ken Kosirowski
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26iyql_0iWN1VAt00

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A discrepancy with State Rep. Jill Billings’ tax returns is now officially cleared up.

The La Crosse State Assembly Representative sent News 8 Now an official receipt from the Department of Revenue on Wednesday afternoon. That receipt states the department received Billings’ payment of over $10,000 in income taxes, interest, and penalties.

The receipt confirms Billings sent the check Oct. 6 and the Department of Revenue processed it on Monday.

News 8 Now first reported earlier this week that online court records showed the department issued a tax warrant against Billings in June. Billings’ staff had emailed News 8 Now last Friday saying a mistake in her tax returns had caused the problem.

