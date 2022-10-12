Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Reports of a robbery on Harrison Avenue in Green Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a robbery on Harrison Avenue in Green Township.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injury at Compton Road and Coogan Drive in Northbrook
NORTHBROOK, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injury at Compton Road and Coogan Drive in Northbrook.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Mount Carmel Tobasco Road in Union Township
MOUNT CARMEL, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Mount Carmel Tobasco Road in Union Township.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash into a building on Goodsite Drive in West Chester Township
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Reports of a crash into a building on Goodsite Drive in West Chester Township.
WLWT 5
Search warrants served at 5 Ohio businesses in connection with illegal gambling investigation
HILLSBORO, Ohio — An investigation is underway into five businesses. in connection with an illegal gambling operation. According to the Ohio Casino Control Commission, the businesses are in Hillsboro and Greenfield. More than 300 gambling machines were seized along with cash, documents and more. WLWT is working to find...
natureworldnews.com
Critical Fire Weather Puts Parts of Missouri Under Red Flag Warning
Parts of Missouri, including Cincinnati and Fayette, received a Red Flag Warning from NWS once more due to the persistent critical fire weather in the state. Red Flag Warning is in effect until 8 p.m. today for the counties of Fayette, Union, Ripley, Franklin, Butler, Dearborn, Hamilton, Kenton, Ohio, Boone, Campbell, Switzerland, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, and Pendleton. Due to the dry air and brisk winds, outdoor burning is not advised.
linknky.com
NKY Cities receive grant funding from regional council of governments
Multiple cities from Campbell, Kenton, and Boone Counties have received grant funding from the Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments, also known as OKI, for regional transportation projects. The agency awarded a total of $11.19 million across the three counties; it awarded $69 million in funding across the three states. “$69...
lovelandmagazine.com
Evans ordered to pay $550,000 for illegal waste dumping
$137,500 – will be awarded to Loveland-based Little Miami Conservancy. Symmes Township, Ohio – A Cincinnati business owner with a location in Symmes Township just on the outskirts of Loveland, who used his four companies to illegally discard waste at three sites – and whose dumping may have polluted the Little Miami River – has been ordered to pay a civil penalty of $550,000 and clean up his mess, Attorney General Dave Yost announced on September 30. (Read the Consent Order)
WLWT 5
Suspect's mistress testifies in West Chester quadruple murder trial
HAMILTON, Ohio — Jurors in Gurpreet Singh's aggravated murder trial heard from an Indianapolis woman who said she was having an affair with Singh when four members of his family were murdered. Navkiran Kaur, 35, testified with assistance from a Punjabi interpreter. She said she first met Singh 2011...
WLWT 5
OSHP announces change to uniform policy for tattooed troopers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has announced a change to its uniform policy when it comes to tattooed troopers. The division says, effective immediately, current troopers, as well as potential applicants, will be permitted to wear OSHP's long-sleeve shirts to cover tattoos. "We are, and always...
WLWT 5
Police arrest juvenile for ‘bird’ mask assault in West Chester
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — West Chester police have made an arrest after a suspect was reportedly assaulting people on the street wearing a plague doctor mask. Officials asked for public information on suspect last week. According to police, the suspect pushed a victim down in broad daylight and...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of Ohio
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Ohio. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Buckeye State is known for its comfort food. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which food establishments are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
WLWT 5
West Chester quadruple murder suspect first questioned by police hours after calling 911
HAMILTON, Ohio — Just hours after four members of the same family were murdered inside their West Chester apartment, police began questioning the man who would eventually be arrested, Gurpreet Singh. During his murder trial Wednesday, prosecutors played the taped interview between Singh and detective Randy Farris with the...
Vance's and Ryan's Battle Was Ugly, and 8 Other Greater Cincinnati News Stories You May Have Missed This Week
Catch up on a contentious debate, a first-ever playoff berth, a looming smoking ban and more.
Cincinnati CityBeat
The 15 Worst Kroger Stores in Greater Cincinnati, According to Reddit Users
While Greater Cincinnati offers its fair share of grocery shopping options, no store is quite as trusted as Kroger. Kroger’s popularity is no doubt directly linked to the fact that the grocery chain was founded right here in the Queen City. Sadly, being Kroger’s hometown doesn’t seem to mean much these days. According to Reddit, Cincinnati might be home to a few brand spanking new stores and “shopping concepts,” but there also are several Kroger stores that are unsafe and in disrepair.
WLWT 5
Quadruple murder suspect's hands tested for gunshot residue the night of the murders
HAMILTON, Ohio — A 9mm handgun pulled from the pond behind a crime scene in West Chester was at the center of testimony Thursday in court. Gurpreet Singh, 40, is charged with four counts of aggravated murder. He's accused of killing his wife, Shalinderjit Kaur, 39; his parents Hakikat Singh Pannag, 59, and Parmjit Kaur, 62; and Parmjit's aunt, Amarjit Kaur, 58 on April 28, 2019.
La Niña winter now 75% likely: What it means in Ohio
The mid-October ENSO update from the Climate Prediction Center and the Columbia Climate School points toward an even higher probability of a third winter in a row of La Niña, increasing the odds over previous forecasts.
WSYX ABC6
State of Ohio appealing Hamilton County judge's block on Heartbeat Bill
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Less than a week after a Hamilton County judge permanently blocked a ban on virtually all abortions in Ohio, the state has filed a notice of appeal. After consulting with Gov. Mike DeWine's office, the Attorney General's office said the state filed Wednesday its notice of appeal of the Hamilton County Common Pleas Court's preliminary injunction of the Heartbeat Bill.
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost shoots down new attempt to amend Ohio Constitution for $15 an hour minimum wage
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Friday rejected an Ohio Constitutional amendment proposal that would increase the state’s minimum wage to $15 by Jan. 1, 2028. The petitioners are allowed to work on the issues Yost found with the proposal and resubmit it. The proposal...
