Save big on Apple TV during Amazon Prime Early Access

By Ceara Perez-Murphy, Reviewed
 3 days ago
The 2021 Apple TV 4k is on sale during Amazon Prime's Early Access sale. Reviewed.com

It's the last day of Amazon's October Prime Day and you don't want to miss out on huge savings, especially on smart home items like the 2021 Apple TV 4K . Both the 32GB and 64GB are deeply discounted during the sale. You can save up to 39% if you order now.

2021 Apple TV (32GB) $104.49 at Amazon

During quarantine I relied on my Apple TV for way more than I should have, but having an older version meant that I didn't have access to new apps and features, turning what previously felt like a minor inconvenience into a glaringly obvious need. If I had the ability to upgrade my device at a discount during that time, especially if it meant saving $69.01 on the 32GB like you can today, I certainly would have taken advantage of it.

Amazon's Early Access sale is only available to Prime Members, so if you've been waiting to sign up for a membership , now is your time.

Amazon Early Access deals: The best early Black Friday deals at Amazon during October Prime Day

Competing sales: Beat Prime Day prices with the best sales at Best Buy, Nordstrom, Michael Kors and more

The Apple TV 64GB is definitely the right upgrade for family movie night. Plus, with a big boost in memory, audio, video and graphics, it will make gaming a more enjoyable experience, regardless of your preferred gaming platform. Today is the last day to save up to 39% off on the Apple TV 64GB so be sure to move fast!

2021 Apple TV (64GB) $123.49 at Amazon

Apple TV sale at Amazon Reviewed.com / Amazon

If you're looking to upgrade more devices in your home, you're in luck because Apple has plenty of other great deals, like 69% off AirTag Loops- but they wont last. AirPods, iPads, and even chargers are also included in the savings, making early holiday shopping even easier. Head on over to Amazon to check out all of the best deals on Apple products before the Early Access sale ends today.

$268.99 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad at Amazon

Amazon October Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Save big on Apple TV during Amazon Prime Early Access

