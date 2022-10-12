Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Daniel Cormier explains why he’s against the UFC booking an immediate trilogy fight between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena
Daniel Cormier is explaining why he’s against the UFC booking an immediate trilogy fight between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Peña. Peña (12-5 MMA) dethroned bantamweight champion Nunes (22-5 MMA) at UFC 269 in December of 2021, in what is regarded as one of the biggest upsets in MMA history.
UFC tonight: UFC Vegas 62, betting odds & watch times
There is no event from the UFC tonight. Following an action-packed UFC Vegas 61 card this past Saturday, the MMA
MMAmania.com
UFC 280 odds: Volkanovski huge betting underdog against Makhachev — but not Oliveira
Reigning featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski has been flown to “Fight Island” to serve as backup for the upcoming UFC 280 lightweight main event, just in case former 155-pound champion Charles Oliveira misses weight (again) or gets devoured by local lions. Opponent Islam Makhachev, meanwhile, has a shaky pre-fight...
MMAmania.com
MMA world in shock after Hasbulla announces contract to FIGHT in UFC
UFC once created a new weight class specifically to host longtime women’s featherweight bruiser Cris Cyborg, so it’s not unrealistic to think matchmakers could once again conjure up another unpopulated division to fit the next big combat sports sensation. None other than Dagestani fan favorite Hasbulla Magomedov. “The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jiri Prochazka praises Alexander Gustafsson ahead of “light heavyweight night” at UFC 282: “I think he’s still a very dangerous man”
UFC light-heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka couldn’t be happier to return at UFC 282. ‘Denisa’ has been out of action since his headlining role with Glover Teixeira in June. In the main event of UFC 275 in Singapore, the two light heavyweights put on an incredible show. However, in the fifth round of the back-and-forth contest, Prochazka scored a shocking submission win.
Video: Cub Swanson doesn't speak, has stand-in for bizarre UFC Fight Night 212 media day session
LAS VEGAS – Cub Swanson’s media day appearance ahead of UFC Fight Night 212 was an odd one. Swanson (28-12 MMA, 13-8 UFC), a longtime featherweight contender who will make his bantamweight debut on Saturday against Jonathan Martinez (16-4 MMA, 7-3 UFC), usually offers thoughtful and insightful answers during his media day duties with reporters.
mmanews.com
Jake Paul/Anderson Silva PPV Price, Full Main Card Announced
Fans will have to pay a hefty price to watch the highly anticipated boxing event featuring a headliner between Jake Paul and UFC legend Anderson Silva. Paul will face Silva in his boxing return on Oct. 29 in Glendale, AZ. He hasn’t fought since a knockout of former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley last December.
mmanews.com
UFC Vegas 62 Final Faceoffs, Betting Odds, & Preview
UFC Vegas 62: Grasso vs. Araujo takes place tomorrow night, and MMA News is here to get you primed for the event!. Tomorrow night, top-10 flyweights Alexa Grasso (#5) and Viviane Araujo (#6) will take part in their first UFC headliner each. In the co-main event, UFC veteran Cub Swanson will compete against a hungry Jonathan Martinez in a bantamweight bout. And in our Sleeper Scrap of the week, Raphael Assunção will be going against the relative newcomer Victor Henry.
RELATED PEOPLE
MMAmania.com
Fighter on Fighter: Breaking down UFC Vegas 62’s Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo
Boxing specialist, Alexa Grasso, will square off opposite Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt, Viviane Araujo, this Saturday (Oct. 15, 2022) at UFC Vegas 62 inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Since joining UFC’s roster as an undefeated prospect from Invicta FC, it’s always felt like Grasso would become a contender....
MMAmania.com
Report: Jon Jones in talks to headline UFC 282 on Dec. 10, opponent still in the works
Jon Jones is targeting his long-awaited return to the Octagon for UFC 282 on Dec. 10 from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, but an opponent has yet to be determined. According to a recent report by MMA journalist Ariel Helwani (shown below), Jones has told UFC officials that he’s ready to make his heavyweight debut on the early-December card. However, UFC is still figuring out who Jones will face and if they will need to move him to another date all together.
Pay-per-view numbers revealed for Cris Cyborg’s boxing debut
Cris Cyborg made her long-awaited boxing debut on September 25th against national boxing champion Simone Silva in her hometown of Curitiba, Brazil. Cyborg would end up winning the fight via decision, establishing her as a capable boxer. But what about her ability to draw?. According to a press release, Cyborg’s...
MMAmania.com
UFC boss Dana White re-teams with Lorenzo Fertitta to bring Slap Fighting to Las Vegas
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White is back in business with former UFC CEO Lorenzo Fertitta, who jumped ship after selling his stake in the world’s largest fight promotion to Ari Emanuel and Endeavor back in summer 2016. So what’s the next plan for world domination?. White...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 62 preview: ‘Grasso vs. Araujo’ predictions
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just one day away from the upcoming UFC Vegas 62 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, which is set to go down tomorrow night (Sat., Oct. 15, 2022) from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, featuring a women’s flyweight main event between Top 10 title hopefuls Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo, a five-round headliner with serious title implications for late 2022 and beyond.
UFC Fight Night 212 weigh-in results: Cub Swanson joins new division; one fighter heavy
LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie was on scene and reporting live from Friday’s official UFC Fight Night 212 fighter weigh-ins, where one fight was scrapped and another fighter missed weight. In the main event, Alexa Grasso (14-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) takes on Viviane Araujo (11-3 MMA, 5-2 UFC)...
Movsar Evloev forced out of UFC main event with Bryce Mitchell
UFC featherweight Movsar Evloev has been forced out of his UFC main event against Bryce Mitchell, as per reports. Within the context of the featherweight division, Movsar Evloev and Bryce Mitchell are two of the leading prospects with many believing they could both go on to hold the gold. Of course, the current king Alex Volkanovski may have a thing or two to say about that, but Evloev and Mitchell are definitely making big gains as they continue on through their exciting careers.
wrestleview.com
Brock Lesnar, U.S. Title Match and more set for Monday’s WWE Raw
The following has been announced for this Monday’s WWE Raw, which will air live on the USA Network, and emanate from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK. -United States Championship Match: Seth Rollins to defend against Matt Riddle. -Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz. If Lumis wins, he earns...
Comments / 0