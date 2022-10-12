ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

MMAmania.com

UFC 280 odds: Volkanovski huge betting underdog against Makhachev — but not Oliveira

Reigning featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski has been flown to “Fight Island” to serve as backup for the upcoming UFC 280 lightweight main event, just in case former 155-pound champion Charles Oliveira misses weight (again) or gets devoured by local lions. Opponent Islam Makhachev, meanwhile, has a shaky pre-fight...
UFC
MMAmania.com

MMA world in shock after Hasbulla announces contract to FIGHT in UFC

UFC once created a new weight class specifically to host longtime women’s featherweight bruiser Cris Cyborg, so it’s not unrealistic to think matchmakers could once again conjure up another unpopulated division to fit the next big combat sports sensation. None other than Dagestani fan favorite Hasbulla Magomedov. “The...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Jiri Prochazka praises Alexander Gustafsson ahead of “light heavyweight night” at UFC 282: “I think he’s still a very dangerous man”

UFC light-heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka couldn’t be happier to return at UFC 282. ‘Denisa’ has been out of action since his headlining role with Glover Teixeira in June. In the main event of UFC 275 in Singapore, the two light heavyweights put on an incredible show. However, in the fifth round of the back-and-forth contest, Prochazka scored a shocking submission win.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video: Cub Swanson doesn't speak, has stand-in for bizarre UFC Fight Night 212 media day session

LAS VEGAS – Cub Swanson’s media day appearance ahead of UFC Fight Night 212 was an odd one. Swanson (28-12 MMA, 13-8 UFC), a longtime featherweight contender who will make his bantamweight debut on Saturday against Jonathan Martinez (16-4 MMA, 7-3 UFC), usually offers thoughtful and insightful answers during his media day duties with reporters.
UFC
mmanews.com

Jake Paul/Anderson Silva PPV Price, Full Main Card Announced

Fans will have to pay a hefty price to watch the highly anticipated boxing event featuring a headliner between Jake Paul and UFC legend Anderson Silva. Paul will face Silva in his boxing return on Oct. 29 in Glendale, AZ. He hasn’t fought since a knockout of former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley last December.
GLENDALE, AZ
mmanews.com

UFC Vegas 62 Final Faceoffs, Betting Odds, & Preview

UFC Vegas 62: Grasso vs. Araujo takes place tomorrow night, and MMA News is here to get you primed for the event!. Tomorrow night, top-10 flyweights Alexa Grasso (#5) and Viviane Araujo (#6) will take part in their first UFC headliner each. In the co-main event, UFC veteran Cub Swanson will compete against a hungry Jonathan Martinez in a bantamweight bout. And in our Sleeper Scrap of the week, Raphael Assunção will be going against the relative newcomer Victor Henry.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Report: Jon Jones in talks to headline UFC 282 on Dec. 10, opponent still in the works

Jon Jones is targeting his long-awaited return to the Octagon for UFC 282 on Dec. 10 from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, but an opponent has yet to be determined. According to a recent report by MMA journalist Ariel Helwani (shown below), Jones has told UFC officials that he’s ready to make his heavyweight debut on the early-December card. However, UFC is still figuring out who Jones will face and if they will need to move him to another date all together.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 62 preview: ‘Grasso vs. Araujo’ predictions

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just one day away from the upcoming UFC Vegas 62 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, which is set to go down tomorrow night (Sat., Oct. 15, 2022) from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, featuring a women’s flyweight main event between Top 10 title hopefuls Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo, a five-round headliner with serious title implications for late 2022 and beyond.
LAS VEGAS, NV
bjpenndotcom

Movsar Evloev forced out of UFC main event with Bryce Mitchell

UFC featherweight Movsar Evloev has been forced out of his UFC main event against Bryce Mitchell, as per reports. Within the context of the featherweight division, Movsar Evloev and Bryce Mitchell are two of the leading prospects with many believing they could both go on to hold the gold. Of course, the current king Alex Volkanovski may have a thing or two to say about that, but Evloev and Mitchell are definitely making big gains as they continue on through their exciting careers.
UFC
wrestleview.com

Brock Lesnar, U.S. Title Match and more set for Monday’s WWE Raw

The following has been announced for this Monday’s WWE Raw, which will air live on the USA Network, and emanate from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK. -United States Championship Match: Seth Rollins to defend against Matt Riddle. -Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz. If Lumis wins, he earns...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

