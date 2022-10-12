Read full article on original website
Related
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Highridge Avenue in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a structure fire on Highridge Avenue in Florence. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Dixie Highway and U.S. 42 in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries at Dixie Highway and U.S. 42 in Florence. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Weaver Road in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Weaver Road in Florence. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a rekindled structure fire on Pierce Road in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Ohio — Reports of a rekindled structure fire on Pierce Road in Georgetown. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Mariemont Avenue in Mariemont
CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Mariemont Avenue in Mariemont. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on East Seymour Avenue in Roselawn
CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on East Seymour Avenue in Roselawn. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Police: 63-year-old Indiana man dead after tanker crash in northern Kentucky
HENRY COUNTY, Ky. — An Indiana man is dead after a crash in Henry County, Kentucky, on Friday. It happened around 12:04 p.m. when Kentucky State Police got a call about a single-vehicle crash on Lake Jericho Road. KSP said a preliminary investigation indicates a 2020 Freightliner Tanker ran...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Brookwood Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Brookwood Avenue in Hamilton. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLWT 5
OSP: 2 dead after off-road vehicle crashes into creek in Montgomery County
CLAY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Two people are dead after a crash in Clay Township on Saturday, according to The Ohio State Highway Patrol Dayton Post. It happened around 12:08 a.m. when OSP said a 2021 Polaris RZR utility vehicle was driving through a field off Pansing Road when it drove into a creek on the property.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Hunt Road in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Hunt Road in Blue Ash. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WKRC
One dead after shooting in Millvale
MILLVALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man is dead after a shooting in Millvale Friday. Crews were called to Beekman Street near Moosewood Avenue just before 4 p.m. for a reported shooting. They found 32-year-old Davonte Hollis dead at the scene. Police have not said if they have any suspects at...
WLWT 5
Reports of a field fire on Montgomery Road in Norwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of a field fire on Montgomery Road in Norwood. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Ann Street in Newport
NEWPORT, Ky. — Reports of a structure fire on Ann Street in Newport. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Centennial Circle in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Centennial Circle in Florence. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
A truck has crashed into a local business on Alexandria Pike in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Ky. — Police have responded to crash into a building on Alexandria Pike in Alexandria, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. A truck drove in to a local O'Reilly Auto Parts on the 7900 block of Alexandria Pike.
WKRC
Golden Alert cancelled for missing Northern Kentucky woman
EDGEWOOD, Ky. (WKRC) - The Boone County Sheriff's Office issued a Golden Alert for a Northern Kentucky woman last seen Friday afternoon. The sheriff's office says 60-year-old Lisa Haberer of Hebron was last seen around 3 p.m. Friday in Edgewood. Haberer was wearing dark leggings, tennis shoes and a plain, dark-colored sweatshirt.
WLWT 5
Reports of a vehicle fire on US-27 in Cold Spring
COLD SPRING, Ky. — Reports of a vehicle fire on US-27 in Cold Spring. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Officials: No injuries, arrests after car crashes into Northern Kentucky building
ALEXANDRIA, Ky. — No injuries have been reported after a car ran into a building Thursday morning in Alexandria, Campbell County, dispatch says. Officials say the crash happened just before 11 a.m. at the O'Reilly Auto Parts in the 7900 block of Alexandria Pike. Authorities say the driver was...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck on Madison Road in Norwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash, pedestrick struck on Madison Road in Norwood. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Dana Avenue in Evanston
CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Dana Avenue in Evanston. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Comments / 0