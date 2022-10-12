ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, KY

WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Highridge Avenue in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a structure fire on Highridge Avenue in Florence. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
FLORENCE, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Weaver Road in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Weaver Road in Florence. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
FLORENCE, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a rekindled structure fire on Pierce Road in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ohio — Reports of a rekindled structure fire on Pierce Road in Georgetown. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
GEORGETOWN, OH
Florence, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Mariemont Avenue in Mariemont

CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Mariemont Avenue in Mariemont. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on East Seymour Avenue in Roselawn

CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on East Seymour Avenue in Roselawn. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Brookwood Avenue in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Brookwood Avenue in Hamilton. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Hunt Road in Blue Ash

BLUE ASH, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Hunt Road in Blue Ash. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
BLUE ASH, OH
WKRC

One dead after shooting in Millvale

MILLVALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man is dead after a shooting in Millvale Friday. Crews were called to Beekman Street near Moosewood Avenue just before 4 p.m. for a reported shooting. They found 32-year-old Davonte Hollis dead at the scene. Police have not said if they have any suspects at...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a field fire on Montgomery Road in Norwood

CINCINNATI — Reports of a field fire on Montgomery Road in Norwood. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
NORWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Ann Street in Newport

NEWPORT, Ky. — Reports of a structure fire on Ann Street in Newport. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
NEWPORT, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Centennial Circle in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Centennial Circle in Florence. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
FLORENCE, KY
WKRC

Golden Alert cancelled for missing Northern Kentucky woman

EDGEWOOD, Ky. (WKRC) - The Boone County Sheriff's Office issued a Golden Alert for a Northern Kentucky woman last seen Friday afternoon. The sheriff's office says 60-year-old Lisa Haberer of Hebron was last seen around 3 p.m. Friday in Edgewood. Haberer was wearing dark leggings, tennis shoes and a plain, dark-colored sweatshirt.
EDGEWOOD, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a vehicle fire on US-27 in Cold Spring

COLD SPRING, Ky. — Reports of a vehicle fire on US-27 in Cold Spring. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
COLD SPRING, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck on Madison Road in Norwood

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash, pedestrick struck on Madison Road in Norwood. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
NORWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Dana Avenue in Evanston

CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Dana Avenue in Evanston. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH

