BBC
Teenager charged over serious assault on girl, 12
A teenager has been charged following an attack on a 12-year-old girl near a park in Glasgow. Police Scotland said the 13-year-old girl was arrested over a serious assault in Southdeen Avenue, near Southdeen Park, Drumchapel, on Tuesday. A spokesperson said: "She has been released on an undertaking to appear...
Premier League club condemns 'disgusting, racist abuse' faced by its striker on social media
English Premier League club Brentford released a statement condemning the "disgusting, racist abuse" its striker Ivan Toney says he received on social media after he scored two goals during his side's 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Friday.
BBC
Trio jailed for Birmingham shooting which paralysed boy
Two men and a teenager have been jailed for the attempted murder of a 13-year-old boy who was paralysed in a shooting. Gunshots were fired at the victim in the Hockley Circus underpass in Birmingham, as he was on his way to get food with friends, police said. Zidann Edwards,...
BBC
Inspector accused of inappropriate touching guilty of misconduct
A former police inspector accused of inappropriately touching female colleagues at a Christmas party has been found guilty of gross misconduct. A disciplinary panel concluded Richard Lane's behaviour was serious enough to justify dismissal. According to Leicestershire Live, he touched the four constables at a belated Christmas party at Leicester's...
Toney reveals he was racially abused after Brentford victory
LONDON (AP) — Brentford striker Ivan Toney revealed a racist message that was sent to him after he scored twice in the Premier League club’s 2-0 win over Brighton. Toney, who is Black, shared screenshots Saturday of an Instagram direct message containing racist language. “I wasn’t even going...
BBC
James Taplin released from Hewell Prison by accident
A man who was released from jail by accident is being hunted by police. James Taplin from Gloucestershire, was remanded in custody by magistrates in September on charges of aggravated burglary and malicious wounding. He was due at Gloucester Crown Court on Friday, but his solicitor said he had "apparently...
BBC
Boy, 11, is Blackpool crime spree ringleader, MP says
An 11-year-old boy who attacked a police officer is the "ringleader" of a crime spree, an MP has said. Conservative MP Scott Benton said a gang of youths had committed "hundreds of crimes" in Blackpool in recent weeks. He said police attempts to bring the ringleader to justice had been...
BBC
Murder victim was infatuated with Prince Charles, court hears
A vulnerable woman believed she had a YouTube relationship with the Prince of Wales before she was murdered by her friend, a court heard. Mee Kuen Chong was allegedly attacked in her Wembley home by Jemma Mitchell last June and then carried off in a large blue suitcase and left in Devon.
SkySports
Women's football: Derby County's Kira Rai calls for action on diversity ahead of Nottingham Forest game at City Ground
Derby County Women's trailblazer Kira Rai says "a lot more work" needs to be done to make elite girls' and women's football a level playing field for everyone. Sikh-Punjabi attacker Rai is one of the highest-profile British South Asians in women's football, and has weighed in on the issue after Lionesses captain Leah Williamson told BBC Sport the England squad have probed FA chiefs about what they are doing to make the game more diverse and inclusive.
Luton Town ‘appalled’ after striker Elijah Adebayo racially abused after scoring for Hatters in 3-1 win against QPR
LUTON TOWN say they are “appalled” after star Elijah Adebayo was subjected to sickening racist abuse after scoring in Saturday’s 3-1 win over QPR. The 24-year-old striker bagged Luton’s opening goal at Kenilworth Road, sending his side on their way to victory. It was a moment...
Manchester United Footballer Mason Greenwood To Be Charged With Attempted Rape And Assault
Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood has been charged with attempted rape, says the CPS.
BBC
Gaia Pope's family call for alleged rapist review
The family of Gaia Pope-Sutherland are calling for an independent investigation into her alleged rape. Miss Pope, 19, was found dead 11 days after she went missing in Swanage, Dorset, in 2017 having been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. Her family said her disorder was caused when she was drugged...
BBC
Burton on the Wolds: Man in 30s dies in Land Rover crash
A man in his 30s has died in a car crash in Leicestershire. Police were called to reports of a collision, which involved a black Land Rover Discovery, on the B676 near Burton on the Wolds at 16:35 BST on Friday. The East Midlands Ambulance Service and Leicestershire Fire and...
BBC
Leeds: Men 'celebrated' after racist attack - say police
A group of men appeared to celebrate after a racist attack in Leeds, according to police. A 20-year-old man was hit with a bottle and needed stitches to his head after the incident in the city centre. Police have released CCTV of five men who they believe were involved in...
BBC
Murder accused seen dragging suitcase on street for hours, jury told
A woman accused of murdering her friend was seen on video dragging a suitcase around the streets of London after carrying out the alleged killing and putting the body inside, a court heard. Jemma Mitchell, 38, is accused of killing and decapitating Mee Kuen Chong, 67, at her Wembley home...
BBC
Wife's 'nightmare' as man waits four years for trial
The wife of a man who has been told he will spend at least four years and four months in jail before standing trial says she is living in a "nightmare". Voja Petkovic, 36, was arrested in January 2019 and remains on remand despite not facing trial. He denies supplying...
BBC
Stoke-on-Trent mum's anger at length of killer driver's sentence
The mother of a six-year-old girl killed by a driver under the influence of drink and drugs says his jail sentence is an "insult". Sharlotte Naglis died when a car driven by John Owen mounted the pavement in Norton Green, Stoke-on-Trent, in June 2021. Owen, 46, who was also using...
Oh my god, I can’t believe it – Kaiser Chiefs’ set cut short at World Cup opener
Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson was forced to keep the St James’ Park crowd entertained after a broken public address system hampered the World Cup opening ceremony.Wilson took to sprinting up and down the touchline to raise spirits as the pre-tournament show was brought to an abrupt end, just minutes before the curtain-raiser between England and Samoa.The hugely-anticipated opener ended up kicking off over 10 minutes late as a result and former England international Jon Wilkin said on the BBC: “I wonder, at the Olympics would you chuck the opening ceremony before the 100m final? You can say it’s funny...
Aston Villa 1 West Ham 2: Ward slams melee at WSL game after Cissoko is sent off for hitting Mayling
CARLA WARD says she could never have envisaged the furious exchanges that followed Hawa Cissoko’s red card during Aston Villa’s loss to West Ham. Dagny Brynjarsdottir bagged one of the fastest WSL goals this term as the ten-player Irons beat Villa 2-1 on the road. But the victory...
BBC
Brentford 2-0 Brighton: Thomas Frank says Ivan Toney has earned England World Cup spot
Brentford boss Thomas Frank says Ivan Toney has "something special" which should see him selected for England's World Cup squad after the striker scored both goals in Friday's 2-0 win against Brighton. MATCH REPORT: Brentford 2-0 Brighton. Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on Saturday 15 October...
