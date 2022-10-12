Read full article on original website
Related
Lebanon-Express
Biden says that if a recession occurs, it will be 'very slight'
CNBC reports that on Oct. 10, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said the U.S. could be facing a recession in the next six to nine months.
Lebanon-Express
'It was done so badly it was unbelievable': Turkey's dental tourists speak out on booming industry
A lack of regulation means patients are leaving Turkey with worse teeth than they arrived with - and dentists at home refuse to touch them.
Joe Biden: Liz Truss tax cuts a ‘mistake’ and ‘I wasn’t the only one’ who thought so
Joe Biden has called Liz Truss’s abandoned UK tax cut plan a “mistake” and said he is worried that other nations’ fiscal policies may hurt the US amid “worldwide inflation”. Biden said it was “predictable” that the new British prime minister on Friday was...
Lebanon-Express
Bees face many challenges – and climate change is ratcheting up the pressure
(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) The extreme weather that has battered much of the U.S. in 2022 doesn’t just affect humans. Heat waves, wildfires, droughts and storms also threaten many wild species – including some that already face other stresses.
RELATED PEOPLE
Lebanon-Express
South Korea says North Korea has launched a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has launched a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
Syria unearths 'rarest' Roman era mosaic
Syria unveils a mosaic floor dating to the Roman era dating back to the fourth century in the city of al-Rastan in Syria's west-central province of Homs, after its discovery was announced by Syria's General Directorate of Antiquities.
Lebanon-Express
International climate change bodies win humanity award
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — A prize worth 1 million euros ($970,000) is being awarded to two intergovernmental bodies for their work on climate change. Organizers of the annual Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity announced Thursday that this year’s winners are the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services.
Lebanon-Express
South Korea says North Korea fired new round of artillery shells into maritime buffer zones Friday evening
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea fired new round of artillery shells into maritime buffer zones Friday evening. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lebanon-Express
Russia's Defense Ministry says 2 attackers open fire at military firing range near Ukraine, killing 11, wounding 15
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's Defense Ministry says 2 attackers open fire at military firing range near Ukraine, killing 11, wounding 15. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
Watch Now: Meet the husband and wife fighting on Ukraine's frontline
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Andriy Dolgopolov, a Grad rocket battery commander, and his wife Tetiana Dolgopolova, a first aider in the Ukrainian army, met three years ago while serving in the Donbas. Now, they find themselves fighting side-by-side against Russia's full scale invasion.
Comments / 0