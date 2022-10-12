ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Lebanon-Express

Bees face many challenges – and climate change is ratcheting up the pressure

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) The extreme weather that has battered much of the U.S. in 2022 doesn’t just affect humans. Heat waves, wildfires, droughts and storms also threaten many wild species – including some that already face other stresses.
Lebanon-Express

Syria unearths 'rarest' Roman era mosaic

Syria unveils a mosaic floor dating to the Roman era dating back to the fourth century in the city of al-Rastan in Syria's west-central province of Homs, after its discovery was announced by Syria's General Directorate of Antiquities.
Lebanon-Express

International climate change bodies win humanity award

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — A prize worth 1 million euros ($970,000) is being awarded to two intergovernmental bodies for their work on climate change. Organizers of the annual Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity announced Thursday that this year’s winners are the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services.
Lebanon-Express

Watch Now: Meet the husband and wife fighting on Ukraine's frontline

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Andriy Dolgopolov, a Grad rocket battery commander, and his wife Tetiana Dolgopolova, a first aider in the Ukrainian army, met three years ago while serving in the Donbas. Now, they find themselves fighting side-by-side against Russia's full scale invasion.
