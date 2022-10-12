Read full article on original website
Armstrong far ahead of Mund in House campaign fundraising
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — GOP Rep. Kelly Armstrong continues to hold a huge financial advance over former Miss America Cara Mund in their House race, with Mund raising less than $100,000 in her late-starting bid as an independent. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify...
Donald Trump responds to being subpoenaed by January 6 committee
On Oct. 13, the House Select Committee unanimously voted to subpoena Trump to testify regarding the attacks that occurred at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
AP News Summary at 7:05 p.m. EDT
Biden vows abortion legislation as top priority next year. WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is promising that the first bill he sends to Capitol Hill next year will be one that codifies Roe v. Wade — if Democrats control enough seats in Congress for Biden to sign abortion protections into law. In a speech designed to energize his party’s voters just three weeks before the November midterms, Biden said, "If you care about the right to choose, then you gotta vote.” Democrats tried repeatedly in this Congress to enshrine abortion rights into law, only to be thwarted by GOP filibusters and the unwillingness of their own members to change the Senate’s rules. That dynamic is likely to persist no matter what happens in the November elections.
Senator's human rights objections block some US aid to Egypt
WASHINGTON (AP) — A veteran senator's objections over Egypt's human rights record, including its holding of an estimated 60,000 political prisoners, have compelled the Biden administration to trim a symbolically significant $75 million off its planned annual military aid to that country. Senate Appropriations Chairman Patrick Leahy, the senator...
Tampa Bay Times: Americans have agreed to agree on lots of issues, including same-sex marriage, marijuana
As the midterm elections come ever closer, it can feel as if we’re stewing in a cauldron of tribalism, of our side vs. their side with no middle ground and little agreement on much of anything. That makes it a good time to take a breath and realize the consensus we’ve reached on some issues that were incredibly contentious not long ago. It gives us hope in the angry days ahead.
Russia targets Ukraine's power, water; Trump's 'exorbitant' Secret Service bills; '70s Show' actor on trial
Today is Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:. By PAUL WISEMAN, KELVIN CHAN, SAMY MAGDY and AYSE WIETING - Associated Press. Updated 8 hrs ago. AP. House panel: Trump's bills to Secret...
Amazon, NY attorney general call off COVID-19 litigation
Oct 19 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) and New York state's attorney general on Wednesday agreed to halt litigation against one another stemming from whether the online retailer adequately protected workers in the largest U.S. city during the initial COVID-19 outbreak.
AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — Many Americans remain pessimistic about the state of U.S. democracy and the way elected officials are chosen -- nearly two years after a divisive presidential election spurred false claims of widespread fraud and a violent attack on the U.S. Capitol. Only about half of Americans have...
Brittney Griner’s Wife Sends Message to President Biden, Social Media Sounds Off
Yesterday, October 18, marked Brittney Griner’s 32nd birthday. She spent her birthday behind bars in… The post Brittney Griner’s Wife Sends Message to President Biden, Social Media Sounds Off appeared first on Outsider.
Froma Harrop: Elon Musk owns a lot but not Twitter's followers
A day without Elon Musk is an OK day. Not that I don't like him. He's a business genius, after all, who launched the electric-vehicle future. He helped preserve online access in a battered Ukraine by sending over 12,000 Starlink terminals that work with orbiting satellites. Ukraine thanked him for that.
