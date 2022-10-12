ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
Lebanon-Express

Armstrong far ahead of Mund in House campaign fundraising

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — GOP Rep. Kelly Armstrong continues to hold a huge financial advance over former Miss America Cara Mund in their House race, with Mund raising less than $100,000 in her late-starting bid as an independent. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify...
Lebanon-Express

AP News Summary at 7:05 p.m. EDT

Biden vows abortion legislation as top priority next year. WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is promising that the first bill he sends to Capitol Hill next year will be one that codifies Roe v. Wade — if Democrats control enough seats in Congress for Biden to sign abortion protections into law. In a speech designed to energize his party’s voters just three weeks before the November midterms, Biden said, "If you care about the right to choose, then you gotta vote.” Democrats tried repeatedly in this Congress to enshrine abortion rights into law, only to be thwarted by GOP filibusters and the unwillingness of their own members to change the Senate’s rules. That dynamic is likely to persist no matter what happens in the November elections.
WISCONSIN STATE
Lebanon-Express

Senator's human rights objections block some US aid to Egypt

WASHINGTON (AP) — A veteran senator's objections over Egypt's human rights record, including its holding of an estimated 60,000 political prisoners, have compelled the Biden administration to trim a symbolically significant $75 million off its planned annual military aid to that country. Senate Appropriations Chairman Patrick Leahy, the senator...
WASHINGTON STATE
Lebanon-Express

Tampa Bay Times: Americans have agreed to agree on lots of issues, including same-sex marriage, marijuana

As the midterm elections come ever closer, it can feel as if we’re stewing in a cauldron of tribalism, of our side vs. their side with no middle ground and little agreement on much of anything. That makes it a good time to take a breath and realize the consensus we’ve reached on some issues that were incredibly contentious not long ago. It gives us hope in the angry days ahead.
FLORIDA STATE
Lebanon-Express

AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Many Americans remain pessimistic about the state of U.S. democracy and the way elected officials are chosen -- nearly two years after a divisive presidential election spurred false claims of widespread fraud and a violent attack on the U.S. Capitol. Only about half of Americans have...
WASHINGTON STATE
Lebanon-Express

Froma Harrop: Elon Musk owns a lot but not Twitter's followers

A day without Elon Musk is an OK day. Not that I don't like him. He's a business genius, after all, who launched the electric-vehicle future. He helped preserve online access in a battered Ukraine by sending over 12,000 Starlink terminals that work with orbiting satellites. Ukraine thanked him for that.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy