Feeling Too Blah To Work Out? Try These 6 ‘Lazy Girl’ Pilates Moves Without Getting off the Floor

Tack This 10-Minute Bodyweight Strength Training Workout Onto Any Exercise Routine To Look After the Longevity of Your Bones and Muscles
There are mountains of research showing the benefits of strength training, like improving muscle mass, preventing bone loss, and boosting self-confidence. But if your love lies with another sport and you don't have that much time for reps each week, a short, bodyweight strength training workout may be just the thing you need for a more well-rounded exercise routine.
Men's Health
This Full-body Workout Takes You Through Dumbbell Hell to Deliver You to Muscle-building Heaven
If pairing endless exercises to back-to-back, inside out and upside down to create confusing ‘circuits’ doesn’t sound like your idea of a good time, you’ll be pleased to hear that you can tick nearly all of your strength and muscle-building boxes with just one movement. You'll be even more pleased to hear about the metabolism spiking boost you’ll get from performing it.
Weight Lifting in Old Age Does More Than Just Keep Your Muscles Strong
New research into weight lifting has revealed two insights: that the practice is able to strengthen the connections between nerves and muscles, and that this strengthening can still happen in the later years of our lives. We actually start losing muscle mass before the age of 40, caused in part...
Exercise bike vs treadmill: Which is the best cardio machine?
It’s the fitness battle of exercise bike vs treadmill – which offers the most effective workout?
We asked a personal trainer to rank 5 arm exercises from worst to best — and bicep curls came dead last
Personal trainer Chrissy Signore said there are better moves than bicep curls to build functional strength and incorporate other upper-body muscles.
The Easy In-Shower Trick Dermatologists Say Can Prevent Back Acne
We know there are certain not-so-hygienic practices that can cause back acne—aka "bacne." For example, hanging out in a tight, sweaty sports bra creates a breeding ground for those pesky pimples on your back. But believe it or not, there's also something you may be doing while you're trying to get clean that can make your bacne worse: leaving your hair down while your conditioner soaks in. When you do this, your conditioner (and all of the oils it's made from) has the chance to drip freely down onto your skin. And if your hair is long enough to drape down your back, it's essentially sitting on your skin, which gives the conditioner ample opportunity to sink into your pores.
This Invigorating Morning Stretch Routine Is Like a Cup of Coffee for Your Muscles
Your morning alarm has gone off, but are you really “up” yet? We all have our fresh-out-of-bed routines to help us kickstart the day, which probably include a big cup of coffee. But a gentle movement session that gets your blood flowing could help wake up your body as well as your mind.
boxrox.com
Dumbbell Upright Row: Benefits, Technique Tips, and Muscles Worked
Finding the perfect exercise for sculpting your shoulders can be tough. You want something that will give you results, without putting too much strain on your body. Whatever your fitness goals are, the dumbbell upright row is a great move to help you achieve them. This shoulder-strengthening exercise targets all...
‘I’m an RD, and Here Are 4 Easy Ways You Can Give Your Favorite Fall Coffee a Gut-Friendly, Anti-Inflammatory Glow-Up’
Although coffee is a daily staple year-round for many, can we agree that it tastes a little different and, dare we say, better during the fall months? Perhaps this is because of the extra pump (or five) of pumpkin spice syrup that we have no choice but to order the moment PSLs are back in stock... or that cinnamon caramel cookie butter creamer we keep stocked in the fridge starting September 1st. Swoon.
Don’t Let Eczema Keep You From Working Out. Try This Dermatologist’s 7 Tips
Everyone with eczema has their own unique cocktail of specific triggers that exacerbate their symptoms. But one of the most common ones is exercise. “Exercise can mean more outdoor activity with pollen, weeds, and grass,” all of which can be eczema-flaring allergens, notes dermatologist Calvin Williams, MD, the medical director of Essential Dermatology Group. “Or, exercise can mean exposure to places like gym mats, where microbes like to colonize, which can also lead to flares.”
Runners and Coaches Say These Are the 12 Very Best Running Leggings That’ll Go the Distance
There's no feeling quite like preparing for a run: Adrenaline is kicking in, your heart is pumping, and you're overcome by euphoria. All is good until you find yourself in sweat-drenched, sagging running apparel. Just like a supportive sports bra and a comfortable pair of running shoes, running leggings are a worthy investment and having a good pair (by good, we mean moisture-wicking, compressive-yet-stretchy, and breathable leggings) can prevent your workout from turning sour.
Here’s What To Tell People Who Say Running Is Bad for Your Knees
When I joined my gym's run club and got back into running, one of the most common comments I got, hands down, was: "Isn't all of that running hard on your knees?" Sure, being a high-impact form of exercise, running definitely get's a bad rap for being tough on your joints—but is there any truth to that idea? And although knee pain is pretty common (25 percent of adults have it according to the American Academy of Family Physicians), blaming exercise for your discomfort is like blaming your bed for a bad night's sleep—it makes sense on the surface, but leaves out a lot of important nuances, like your preferred sleep position, for example.
‘I’m a Dermatologist, and This Is Why Double Cleansing Could Be Your Skin’s Saving Grace as You Age’
Sometimes, skin care can be confusing. Case in point: Retinol is widely known as the key to perfect skin, but it often makes things a whole lot worse before making them better. Luckily when it comes to cleansing, things are a bit more straightforward. Ask any pro and you’re likely...
4 Signs You’re Overworking Yourself at the Gym, According to Sports Therapists
Fitness has long been filled with cheesy clichés that supposedly help motivate us work harder. "Feel the burn." "Go hard or go home." "Pain is weakness leaving the body." The thinking goes that if we put in more effort, we'll see results faster. But more is not always better,...
cohaitungchi.com
BEST EXERCISES TO FIGHT TYPE 2 DIABETES
Weightlifting and other forms of strength training promote the growth of muscle mass. This muscular growth helps with weight management as it increases the number of calories you burn each day as your workout routine progresses. Strength training can also help regulate blood sugar levels, keeping Type 2 diabetes well under control. Strength training also promotes a better physical response to insulin, improves the way your body uses blood sugar, helps you to lose weight and lowers your risk of heart disease.
Even Tiny Activity Tweaks—Like Taking the Stairs Over the Elevator—Could Protect Your Brain Against Age-Related Loss
Starting any type of new routine can feel overwhelming at first. There are certain things that can help make it easier, though, like finding joy in what you're doing, stacking new habits with old ones you already do consistently, and, possibly best of all, starting slow and small. This last...
9 Wool Shoes That Will Keep Your Feel Warm (But Not Sweaty) In Chilly Weather
Somehow fall is already here, and with it, its signature crisp, cool air and unpredictable weather. All this fog and drizzle has us wanting to cover our head to our toes in everything cozy. Speaking of toes, while you’re likely digging out your favorite sweaters and turtlenecks, we’re here to remind you that the fabric you cover your feet in can help stave off the chill, too—and we’re not just talking about thick, warm socks. We're talking about shoes—wool shoes, to be exact—which are the cherry on top to any ultimate autumnal wardrobe.
Rates of Postpartum Anxiety Are Rising. A New Study Suggests Strength Training Might Help
Cases of postpartum anxiety have been on the rise since the start of COVID-19. This happens when someone experiences severe anxiety after becoming a parent. "These anxious feelings are often out of control and take over your thoughts," according to The Cleveland Clinic. And while sleep, emotional support, and psychological help are all crucial interventions in mitigating the effects of postpartum anxiety, new research suggests that strength training may also provide some respite.
Why You Keep Getting Running Injuries (and How To Avoid Them)
We've all been there. You're training for a new race and everything is going well. The miles are getting ticked off and you are running more than ever. You feel great! And then suddenly it happens: You get an injury. You rest and start to feel better, so you try...
Why We Should Think About Running Shoes the Same Way We Think About Bras
When Brooke Torres was first getting into running, she made what she calls a “rookie mistake”: She wore new, un-broken in shoes during her first half marathon. “I got almost golf ball-sized blisters on my arches,” Torres says. “I just wrecked my feet.”. But the experience...
