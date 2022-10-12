Hornet boys soccer drops chippy match with Delano

It was a very physical match when Delano visited Big Lake for their last home game of the season on Wednesday, Oct. 5. It was senior night as all the seniors got announced before the start of the game and met their parents at midfield. It was a touching moment before things got heated on the pitch shortly thereafter.

Despite losing 2-0, Big Lake played pretty evenly with Delano throughout the entirety of the match. A lot of time was spent in the middle third of the field. Big Lake did a good job recovering on defense and kept the attack away from Huver for much of the evening.

The Hornets were able to generate a few chances, but had trouble finishing the play as they were shutout for the sixth time this season. Huver made a multitude of saves to keep the Hornets in it until the end, but he was also tossed late after receiving a red card in retaliation for getting charged without the ball. A Tiger ran into Huver and he responded by shoving them to the ground. The Delano player was given a yellow, but Huver was tossed for the rest of the game and their last regular season game as well.

Even while down a man for the last few minutes, Big Lake continued to generate scoring chances, but just weren’t able to convert. Delano won 2-0, but one goal was a bit of a fluke.

“I thought the boys battled very well today,” said coach Mike Baldwin. “I think we controlled the mid, they were just looking for the big one on the long ball. I get it, but in the first half we got to get the ball in the net.”

There were about three or four balls that went across the middle that Big Lake wasn’t able to capitalize on in the first 40 minutes of play. Big Lake was right there during the ebbs and flows of the game and didn’t look overmatched. It was just the difference in finishing that evening and even then only one goal was given up on a good chance. The second goal came off a weird play when the ball bounced off a defender and Delano was able to tap it in.

“Each team had their opportunities to score. They did a good job finishing, we didn’t. Both teams battled hard,” said Baldwin.

Big Lake has also struggled with health this season and that’s a large factor in them not being able to score at times.

It was a very chippy game and the refs did a good job overall trying to maintain order. There was an unusual yellow card given out to Big Lake with about 24 seconds left when a player was whistled for not being 10 yards away on a free kick. The player was not given a warning nor was the distance measured out beforehand, so the yellow card was a bit harsh given the player was about eight or nine yards away from the spot anyways and at an angle.

The regular season ended with a 6-0 loss to Mound Westonka on Saturday, Oct. 8. The section 6AA soccer tournament begins on Saturday. #6 Big Lake starts off at #3 Princeton beginning at 1 p.m. The winner plays next on Tuesday, Oct. 18.