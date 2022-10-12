Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
Bills players Allen, Knox show up to support Sabres, Tuch
Buffalo's football team returns favor for home opener at KeyBank Center. Josh Allen and Dawson Knox are a great connection on the football field and in the hockey stands. The Buffalo Bills quarterback and tight end, respectively, showed up at KeyBank Arena on Thursday to support the Buffalo Sabres in their 2022-23 season opener.
Penguins Game #1: New Lines, Notes & What to Watch vs. Coyotes
And it begins. The Pittsburgh Penguins’ attempt to reclaim the Stanley Cup begins with Game 1 of the 82-game 2022-23 NHL season. Many COVID restrictions have eased, and for the first time since 2019, the season should be uninterrupted and as close to “normal” as the world will allow. The Penguins host the Arizona Coyotes Thursday at PPG Paints Arena.
NHL
Matheson expected to be out eight weeks for Canadiens
Mike Matheson is expected to be out eight weeks for the Montreal Canadiens because of an abdominal muscle strain. The 28-year-old defenseman hasn't played since he was scratched ahead of Montreal's Kraft Hockeyville preseason game against Ottawa Senators on Oct. 6. The following day, the Canadiens said Matheson was taking...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Red Wings look for fast start against Canadiens
Gaudreau makes home debut for Blue Jackets; Jets brace for powerful Rangers. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from four games Friday. Red Wings look for fast start. The Detroit...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2
Travis Konecny scored the game-winner with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to post a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks Saturday
NHL
Morning Skate Report: Oct. 13, 2022
The thrill and excitement of a proper Opening Knight has returned as the Vegas Golden Knights (1-0-0) take on the Chicago Blackhawks (0-1-0) on Thursday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. The game is presented by Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. TV: AT&T SportsNet. Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 |...
NHL
LA Kings @ Minnesota Wild: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Minnesota Wild:. Where: Xcel Energy Center (St. Paul, MN) - Forward Alex Iafallo is the only Kings player with points in each of his first two games this season. Iafallo scored the lone goal for LA during Thursday's loss against Seattle.
NHL
Caps Host Habs
Caps look to get in win column on Saturday night against the Canadiens. October 15 vs. Montreal Canadiens at Capital One Arena. Montreal Canadiens (1-1-0) Washington Capitals (0-2-0) The Capitals continue a busy early season stretch of hockey on Saturday night when they host the Montreal Canadiens at Capital One...
RELATED PEOPLE
NHL
MTL@WSH: What you need to know
WASHINGTON - The Canadiens will be looking for their first road win of the season when they visit the Capitals on Saturday. Here's what you need to know heading into puck drop. 1. Saturday's game is the second half of a back-to-back on the road. The Canadiens were blanked 3-0...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Tkachuk debuts with Panthers at Islanders
Kadri, new-look Flames face Avalanche; Oettinger-Saros goalie showdown for Stars, Predators. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from 10 games Thursday. All eyes on Tkachuk debut. The Matthew Tkachuk era...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Hischier out for Devils opener against Flyers
Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Nico Hischier will not play for the Devils in their season opener at the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN+, HULU, SN NOW) because of a hamstring strain.
NHL
Evgeni Malkin Announces 'I'm Score for Kids' Initiative
The Program Benefits Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown. Pittsburgh Penguins alternate captain Evgeni Malkin has unveiled his 'I'm Score for Kids' initiative benefiting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown, it was announced today. Malkin has committed to donating $710 per each of his regular-season...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Predators: Live stream, game time, TV channel
What you need to know about Thursday's game between the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena:. Game 1: Dallas Stars (0-0-0, 0 points) vs. Nashville Predators (2-0-0, 4 points) When: Thursday, October 13 at 7:30 p.m. CT. Where: Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN. TV: ESPN+, Hulu. Radio: The...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 3, Islanders 1
With Sergei Bobrovsky standing tall in net, the Florida Panthers opened up their 2022-23 season in impressive fashion by grinding out a 3-1 win over the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Thursday. When asked about the win, head coach Paul Maurice said he "loved all of it." "I...
NHL
Matthews can score 60 again for Maple Leafs, Kane, Ovechkin say
'Dynamic' center looking to build on Hart Trophy-winning season. Auston Matthews used subtlety to score his first goal of the season. The Toronto Maple Leafs center found a soft spot in the slot against the Washington Capitals at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday. As teammate Mark Giordano prepared to shoot from the left point, Matthews turned his body so he could extend his stick waist-high into the shooting lane.
NHL
FUTURE WATCH: Schaefer piling on the goals to start WHL season
EDMONTON, AB - Goals, goals, goals. Oilers 2022 first-round pick Reid Schaefer continued his torrid start on one half of the score sheet, picking up his seventh goal of the Western Hockey League season on Friday against the Edmonton Oil Kings. The 32nd overall pick now has seven goals and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL
Unmasked: Retired goalie greats say future of position in good hands
Vasilevskiy, Shesterkin, Gibson will carry torch, Rinne, Miller say. The NHL has seen some of its all-time great goalies retire over the past three seasons, but those who have moved on think the future of the position is in good hands. "I feel really good about the next wave," said...
Yardbarker
Travis Konecny scores late as Flyers rally past Canucks
Travis Konecny's late third-period goal propelled the Philadelphia Flyers past the visiting Vancouver Canucks by a 3-2 score on Saturday afternoon. Konecny picked up a tight rebound and made no mistake with just over six minutes to go in the final frame, completing a Flyers comeback after they entered the second period in a 2-0 hole.
FOX Sports
Crosby starts 18th season with a bang, Pens top Coyotes 6-2
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang started their 17th season together with a bang, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins race by the Arizona Coyotes 6-2 on Thursday night. The longtime franchise cornerstones combined for two goals and four assists as they joined former New York Yankee...
NHL
How to Watch on ESPN+ and Hulu: Flyers vs. Devils on October 13
Through the NHL's media rights agreement, ESPN+ and Hulu will exclusively carry four Flyers games on the streaming platforms, including the Philadelphia Flyers home opener against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday, October 13. Along with the Flyers' exclusive broadcasts, ESPN+ subscribers will also have access to more than 1,000...
Comments / 0