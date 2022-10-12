Effective: 2022-10-15 13:30:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-15 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys; Coachella Valley; San Diego County Deserts; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following areas, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Diego County Deserts, San Diego County Mountains and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. In addition, there could be mud and debris flows in and around recent burn areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Thunderstorms could produce heavy downpours with rain rates of 0.50 to 1.00 inch per hour. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO