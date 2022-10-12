Read full article on original website
Freeze Watch issued for Eastern Kiowa County, Western Kiowa County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-17 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-17 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Eastern Kiowa County; Western Kiowa County FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible. * WHERE...Kiowa County. * WHEN...From late Sunday night through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Freeze Watch issued for Cheyenne County, Kit Carson County, Yuma County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-17 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-17 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Cheyenne County; Kit Carson County; Yuma County FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 degrees possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Colorado, northwest and west central Kansas and southwest Nebraska. * WHEN...From late Sunday night through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions may kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Cooler temperatures may occur in low lying areas.
Freeze Watch issued for Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-17 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-17 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties; Central and South Weld County; Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; Larimer County Below 6000 Feet, Northwest Weld County; Logan County; Morgan County; North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County; Northeast Weld County; Phillips County; Sedgwick County; Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County; Washington County FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FOR MOST OF THE NORTHEAST PLAINS FROM MIDNIGHT SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible. * WHERE...Most of the plains of northeast Colorado. * WHEN...From midnight Sunday through 9 AM MDT Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Freeze Watch issued for Cheyenne, Decatur, Gove, Graham, Greeley, Logan, Norton by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-17 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-17 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Cheyenne; Decatur; Gove; Graham; Greeley; Logan; Norton; Rawlins; Sheridan; Sherman; Thomas; Wallace; Wichita FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 degrees possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Colorado, northwest and west central Kansas and southwest Nebraska. * WHEN...From late Sunday night through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions may kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Cooler temperatures may occur in low lying areas.
