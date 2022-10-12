Effective: 2022-10-17 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-17 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Cheyenne County; Kit Carson County; Yuma County FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 degrees possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Colorado, northwest and west central Kansas and southwest Nebraska. * WHEN...From late Sunday night through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions may kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Cooler temperatures may occur in low lying areas.

CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO ・ 3 HOURS AGO