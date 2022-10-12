ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UN General Assembly strongly supports resolution demanding that Russia reverse its annexation of four Ukrainian regions

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — UN General Assembly strongly supports resolution demanding that Russia reverse its annexation of four Ukrainian regions.

