Extra Extra: A ball of bees!

By James Ramsay
 3 days ago
Good Wednesday afternoon in New York City, where cottage fries have returned. Here's what else is happening:

  • Schermerhorn Street in downtown Brooklyn got a new two-way bike lane .
  • Several women filed a lawsuit in New York State Supreme Court today accusing the influencer behind the F-Factor diet — a popular but controversial high-fiber eating plan — of leading them towards eventually getting gastric distress and intestinal blockages.
  • In response to Mayor Eric Adams' comment that Kansas has "no brand," the commissioner of the Big 12 athletic conference gave the mayor a customized University of Kansas football jersey.
  • The New York City Department of Education said the requirement for a minimum of 180 school days a year is currently preventing Mayor Adams from delivering on his promise to make Diwali a school holiday .
  • A former Los Angeles Angels employee who supplied oxycontin to the late pitcher Tyler Skaggs , who died of an overdose in 2019, has been sentenced to 22 years in prison.
  • "Just look at the “Fast & Furious” series: It started as a tale of car thieves; now the crooks are saving the world": Times critic Wesley Morris has a great piece about how "trash," which was once a hallmark of great American cinema, has been replaced by Hollywood's preoccupation with moralizing, while that same element of trash has ascended in real life — specifically, Trump-y politics.
  • A vintage clothing dealer just paid $76,000 at auction for a pair of Levi's from the 1880s that say "The only kind made by white labor" on the pocket, a shameful detail (on an otherwise incredible pair of jeans) that stems form the Levi Strauss company's short-lived policy of supporting the 1882 Chinese Exclusion Act.
  • The New York Giants apparently flew back to New York from their London game without their punter , Jamie Gillan, because Gillan is a Scotsman who doesn't have a proper work visa yet. (He's expected to get here later tonight.)
  • Congrats to photographer Karine Aigner for her Wildlife Photographer of the Year-winning picture of a ball of bees .
  • Swedes just don't do small talk.
  • Sister Wives (?) is in its 17th season .
  • And finally, Halloween costume idea:

Gothamist

Gothamist

