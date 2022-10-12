ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Dogs Help Arizona Researchers Find Endangered Orchids

By jane mundy
DogTime
DogTime
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cPVqn_0iWMzz0700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HVDka_0iWMzz0700

(Photo by Eirini Pajak for the Desert Botanical Garden)

Two dogs are helping researchers from the Desert Botanical Garden (DBG) find rare and endangered orchids growing in southern Arizona. Circe and Muon, trained for two months by Lauralea Oliver with K9inScentive , use their snouts to find Canelo Hills ladies’-tresses ( Spiranthes delitescens ), which were listed as endangered in 1997.

The orchid, which grows in a rare desert wetland native to the Southwestern United States, has seen decline since 2016.

Orchid-Sniffing Conservation Pups

In August, researchers took the canines to the site of the two existing orchid populations to test their abilities. Researchers had their doubts. However, the pups didn’t disappoint.

Researchers gave Circe and Muon quite the challenge. The endangered orchid has a short flowering time period. This, in combination with the dense vegetation in which they grow, should make them difficult to find. Still, the pups’ sense of smell steers them to the flower, even when they aren’t blooming!

Oliver says she trained the canines by having them sniff the leaves and roots of a close relative to ladies’-tresses orchids. The endangered orchids are an important part of the desert ecosystem, but they grow in ciénegas — a type of desert wetland that is disappearing because of the western megadrought , reported Axios.com.

Continuing Research

In addition to working on this project, Oliver is continuing with the dogs’ scent training for the next fieldwork project.

“Now that we’ve shown that the dogs can successfully find these plants in the wild, the next step will be for them to continue their training with the live plants in California. We will bring them back to Arizona next year with more experience where they can hopefully find even more plants at the existing sites and rediscover plants at the three sites where they have not been seen for over a decade,” said Steve Blackwell, conservation collections manager at DBG.

Blackwell would love to use the pups to locate endangered cacti in the future. “If it takes dogs to get people interested in plants, then whatever it takes,” he added.

The researchers’ efforts were made possible by funding from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services in partnership with the Smithsonian.

The post Dogs Help Arizona Researchers Find Endangered Orchids appeared first on DogTime .

Comments / 0

Related
DogTime

New Jersey’s Tiny Paws Rescues Pups Under 35 Pounds

You should be 35 lbs and under to stay at Tiny Paws Rescue. The non-profit matches small dogs with families in Central and Southern New Jersey. “Countless small dogs in the region are left homeless every year through no fault of their own,” the organization’s Facebook page states. “Many are dumped at ACCT Philly (Animal Care […] The post New Jersey’s Tiny Paws Rescues Pups Under 35 Pounds appeared first on DogTime.
PETS
ABC 15 News

Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (10/12/22)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
California State
Local
Arizona Pets & Animals
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
iheart.com

Arizona Is Home To One Of The 'Most Terrifying Places In America'

Halloween is in a few weeks and spooky season is in full swing! Those looking for a fright are in luck! Arizona is home to one of the most terrifying places in America. Cheapism compiled a list of the most terrifying places in the country. The website states, "America's scariest spots include places where horrific crimes took place, a cave where it's said a malevolent witch lurks, and a graveyard where some say a buried skull can still be heard screaming underground."
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Taste a spicy twist to chocolate thanks to Arizona woman

MESA, Ariz. — It’s safe to say everyone loves chocolate, but it’s less likely everyone has ever tasted a spicy piece. Lisa Jaimes-Toon would like to change that. The love for her family, their history and Hispanic culture were the perfect ingredients for her to create Carolina’s Chocolate— silky and sultry spiced treats infused with flavors of her heritage.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orchids#Lrb Photo#Axios Com
AZFamily

Storms bring heavy rain, winds and hail to metro Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — On Saturday afternoon, a large, severe thunderstorm with heavy rain, high winds, and hail passed through the Valley. Nearly an inch of rain fell in Gilbert as the storm moved through. The storm dropped the temperature at Sky Harbor to 69 degrees. At 2 p.m. Sky Harbor reported departure delays of 30-44 minutes due to the storm. Earlier Saturday, storms developed over the west Valley, bringing heavy rain and hail to areas including Glendale and Peoria.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Pets
Arizona Mirror

Lake labels Ducey a human trafficker during Hispanic chamber event

It wasn’t a debate, which is what we all really wanted to see, but we did get to watch the Republican and Democratic candidates for Arizona governor respond, one at a time, to hot topic questions about what they plan to do if they get the job. Last week’s candidate forum was hosted by the […] The post Lake labels Ducey a human trafficker during Hispanic chamber event appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
prescottenews.com

Arizona business appeals decision on Louisiana’s hodgepodge sales tax system for remote sellers – The Center Square

[Editor’s Note: Halstead Bead is a locally owned company.]. An Arizona business is appealing to the U.S. Court of Appeals after a federal judge earlier this year dismissed a lawsuit challenging Louisiana’s remote seller sales tax structure. Halstead Bead, a small Arizona-based family craft and jewelry wholesaler owned...
LOUISIANA STATE
KOLD-TV

Are recent safety measures preventing wrong-way crashes in Arizona?

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Wrong-way crashes are a serious problem across Arizona. Just ask Dana Johns of Phoenix. He was driving home when a wrong-way driver fell asleep and hit his car head-on. “I could have been killed,” said Johns. “But it wasn’t my time. I’m still here, but it was very scary.”
ARIZONA STATE
DogTime

DogTime

Los Angeles, CA
15K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We provide novice and experienced pet parents alike with the important information needed to make them, and their animals, happy and healthy.

 https://dogtime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy