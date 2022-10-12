Read full article on original website
Man jailed on murder charge in stabbing of woman; victim ID’d
A person of interest is in custody, after a fatal stabbing early Friday morning.
22 WSBT
Man faces charges after stealing $55,000 out of ATM with crowbar
LA PORTE, Ind. (WSBT) — A former Hammond man is in the LaPorte County Jail facing theft and criminal mischief charges. Court documents allege 25-year-old Malik Bunch broke into a Michigan City ATM Sunday, stealing more than $55,000. Bunch was arrested with the help of surveillance video at the...
95.3 MNC
Man sentenced to 86 years in prison for killing Elkhart native Amanda Blackburn
Larry Jo Taylor Jr., the man convicted of murdering Elkhart native Amanda Blackburn, will be in prison for the next 86 years. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office sentenced Taylor on Friday, Oct. 14. Taylor was convicted last month of multiple crimes, including murder, multiple counts of burglary, criminal confinement, and more.
95.3 MNC
Warrant issued for man charged in shooting death dating back to July 2021
A man has been charged in Elkhart County with one count of murder in connection with a deadly shooting that took place in July of 2021. That’s when Deontae Harris was killed. Police were called to the 600 block of Cleveland Avenue in Elkhart on the evening of July...
1 arrested after armed robbery in Three Rivers
One person was arrested after allegedly robbing a business Friday morning.
abc57.com
Mishawaka Police searching for person in connection with criminal activity
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying an individual they say is a person of interest in criminal activity in the area. If you recognize this person or have any other related information, please call 574-258-1684 or send police a message on...
abc57.com
Charges filed in fatal shooting of Deontae Harris
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Sherman Whitener Jr has been charged with one count of murder in the fatal shooting of Deontae Harris in July 2021, according to court records. Elkhart Police responded to the 600 block of Cleveland Avenue on July 8 just before 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting with injuries.
95.3 MNC
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Oct. 14, 2022
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Oct. 14, 2022. If your anonymous tips lead to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $200 reward. Dario Camacho Ramirez is wanted for Failure to Appear for the original charge of Possession of Cocaine. Hansen Austin is wanted...
WANE-TV
Police: 5 sent to hospital in crash in southeast Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Police responded to a crash in southeast Fort Wayne that sent five people to the hospital and left one person with life-threatening injuries. Officers were dispatched to the 6000 block of Hessen Cassel Road at approximately 7:27 p.m. on a report of a vehicle collision.
22 WSBT
Search ongoing for offender missing inside Westville Correctional Facility
WESTVILLE, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Correction (IDOC), along with local law enforcement, are searching for an offender who was reported missing inside the Westville Correctional Facility. According to IDOC, at this time there is no indication that the offender has left the facility, and the search is...
WOWO News
UPDATED: Woman Found Dead In Friday Morning South Fort Wayne Stabbing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): For the second time in less than 24 hours, Fort Wayne Police responded to a call on a reported stabbing. This one was in the early morning hours Friday, shortly after 2:30 A.M. Police were called to the 7900 block of Decatur Rd where they found an adult female victim suffering from stab wounds who was pronounced deceased at the scene. A second victim, an adult male, was transported to a local hospital with non-life threating injuries.
WNDU
Attempted Niles kidnapping did not happen, authorities say
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Niles Police Department has ended an investigation into an alleged kidnapping after determining it did not happen on Thursday. On Oct. 3, a 9-year-old reported that a man wearing a ski mask, driving a red pickup truck, attempted to abduct him in the 1300 block of Hickory Street.
abc57.com
Police say attempted abduction in Niles is unfounded
NILES, Mich. - Niles Police determined the attempted child abduction reported on October 3 is unfounded. According to investigators, the incident did not take place as reported by the victim. On October 3, the 9-year-old victim said a man wearing a ski mask and driving a red Ford pickup truck...
WWMTCw
Woman on trial for 2021 murder in South Haven testifies in her own defense
PAW PAW, Mich. — Closing arguments wrapped up Wednesday, and the jury deciding the fate of a 24-year-old woman charged with open murder received the case. Tiah Sutton, 24, is charged with open murder in the death of Shondell Newell, 43, following a dispute near Elkenburg Park July 8, 2021.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 900 block of North Lake Street, Warsaw. A delivery driver was reportedly bitten by a dog. 8:03 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, 8500 block of South CR 100W, Claypool. Online fraud was reported. Fulton...
WWMTCw
Jury finds woman guilty of murder in South Haven homicide case
PAW PAW. Mich. — A jury in Van Buren County found a 24-year-old woman guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Shondell Newell Thursday. Tiah Sutton was also found guilty of possessing a firearm in a vehicle and possession of carrying a firearm during commission or attempted commission of a crime of murder or manslaughter.
22 WSBT
Man stabbed in Elkhart homeless encampment, residents worry about being removed
Elkhart, Ind. — Police are on the lookout for a suspect involved in a stabbing at an Elkhart homeless encampment. The victim had stab wounds to his shoulder and arm and was shot in the back of the head with a pellet gun. A woman who lives in the...
cbs4indy.com
Missing inmate found in northwest Indiana correctional facility
WESTVILLE, Ind. — Law enforcement is searching for an inmate who was reported missing inside a northwest Indiana jail. The inmate, 31-year-old Dustin Lappin, was found to be missing during Westville Correctional Facility’s morning census count on Oct. 14, according to the Indiana Department of Corrections. Lappin is...
WGNtv.com
Docs: Neglect charges filed after Northwest Indiana man claims boy who died ‘fell down stairs’
PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — Neglect charges have been filed after a 2-year-old Northwest Indiana boy died Monday. On Oct. 5, police responded to a home in the 1700 block of Tuckahoe Park Drive, located in Valparaiso, on the report of a child not breathing. According to court documents, Kyle...
WANE-TV
Police investigate rollover crash at intersection of Covington, Getz roads
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police are currently investigating a Fort Wayne crash that left a vehicle on its side. A car was seen on its side nearly in the middle of the intersection of Covington and Getz roads. Multiple officers, a firefighter, and an ambulance were at the...
