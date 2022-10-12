ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart, IN

22 WSBT

Man faces charges after stealing $55,000 out of ATM with crowbar

LA PORTE, Ind. (WSBT) — A former Hammond man is in the LaPorte County Jail facing theft and criminal mischief charges. Court documents allege 25-year-old Malik Bunch broke into a Michigan City ATM Sunday, stealing more than $55,000. Bunch was arrested with the help of surveillance video at the...
LA PORTE, IN
95.3 MNC

Man sentenced to 86 years in prison for killing Elkhart native Amanda Blackburn

Larry Jo Taylor Jr., the man convicted of murdering Elkhart native Amanda Blackburn, will be in prison for the next 86 years. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office sentenced Taylor on Friday, Oct. 14. Taylor was convicted last month of multiple crimes, including murder, multiple counts of burglary, criminal confinement, and more.
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Charges filed in fatal shooting of Deontae Harris

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Sherman Whitener Jr has been charged with one count of murder in the fatal shooting of Deontae Harris in July 2021, according to court records. Elkhart Police responded to the 600 block of Cleveland Avenue on July 8 just before 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting with injuries.
ELKHART, IN
95.3 MNC

Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Oct. 14, 2022

Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Oct. 14, 2022. If your anonymous tips lead to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $200 reward. Dario Camacho Ramirez is wanted for Failure to Appear for the original charge of Possession of Cocaine. Hansen Austin is wanted...
MICHIANA, MI
WANE-TV

Police: 5 sent to hospital in crash in southeast Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Police responded to a crash in southeast Fort Wayne that sent five people to the hospital and left one person with life-threatening injuries. Officers were dispatched to the 6000 block of Hessen Cassel Road at approximately 7:27 p.m. on a report of a vehicle collision.
FORT WAYNE, IN
22 WSBT

Search ongoing for offender missing inside Westville Correctional Facility

WESTVILLE, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Correction (IDOC), along with local law enforcement, are searching for an offender who was reported missing inside the Westville Correctional Facility. According to IDOC, at this time there is no indication that the offender has left the facility, and the search is...
WESTVILLE, IN
WOWO News

UPDATED: Woman Found Dead In Friday Morning South Fort Wayne Stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): For the second time in less than 24 hours, Fort Wayne Police responded to a call on a reported stabbing. This one was in the early morning hours Friday, shortly after 2:30 A.M. Police were called to the 7900 block of Decatur Rd where they found an adult female victim suffering from stab wounds who was pronounced deceased at the scene. A second victim, an adult male, was transported to a local hospital with non-life threating injuries.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

Attempted Niles kidnapping did not happen, authorities say

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Niles Police Department has ended an investigation into an alleged kidnapping after determining it did not happen on Thursday. On Oct. 3, a 9-year-old reported that a man wearing a ski mask, driving a red pickup truck, attempted to abduct him in the 1300 block of Hickory Street.
NILES, MI
abc57.com

Police say attempted abduction in Niles is unfounded

NILES, Mich. - Niles Police determined the attempted child abduction reported on October 3 is unfounded. According to investigators, the incident did not take place as reported by the victim. On October 3, the 9-year-old victim said a man wearing a ski mask and driving a red Ford pickup truck...
NILES, MI
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 900 block of North Lake Street, Warsaw. A delivery driver was reportedly bitten by a dog. 8:03 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, 8500 block of South CR 100W, Claypool. Online fraud was reported. Fulton...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WWMTCw

Jury finds woman guilty of murder in South Haven homicide case

PAW PAW. Mich. — A jury in Van Buren County found a 24-year-old woman guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Shondell Newell Thursday. Tiah Sutton was also found guilty of possessing a firearm in a vehicle and possession of carrying a firearm during commission or attempted commission of a crime of murder or manslaughter.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
cbs4indy.com

Missing inmate found in northwest Indiana correctional facility

WESTVILLE, Ind. — Law enforcement is searching for an inmate who was reported missing inside a northwest Indiana jail. The inmate, 31-year-old Dustin Lappin, was found to be missing during Westville Correctional Facility’s morning census count on Oct. 14, according to the Indiana Department of Corrections. Lappin is...
WESTVILLE, IN

