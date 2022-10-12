Read full article on original website
Dane County deputy fatally shoots person in Windsor Thursday night
WINDSOR, Wis. — A Dane County deputy shot and killed a person at a hotel in Windsor Thursday night, officials said. The shooting happened after the deputy made contact with a vehicle at the Super 8 hotel on Lake Circle around 6:10 p.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.
Lake Mills police: Culver's robbery suspect has targeted restaurants in multiple cities
LAKE MILLS, Wis. — Lake Mills police renewed a call for help with identifying a man who robbed a Culver’s in late September and has since targeted two of the chain restaurants in other cities. Authorities said they’re searching for a man traveling in a red or maroon...
Madison East High School teacher honored with prestigious education award
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison East High School teacher is one of three honorees in the country to receive a prestigious award for her work teaching students about journalism and media. District officials said East High School business and media teacher April van Buren was picked as one of...
New homeless shelter set to open on Madison's East Side
MADISON, Wis. — A new homeless shelter will open its doors Thursday for roughly 150 to 200 people experiencing homelessness. The new location at 2002 Zeier Road, will take over as the city’s homeless shelter after the First Street location closes Thursday morning. The new shelter will have...
DHS to spend $16 million in grants to boost maternal, child health
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is working with the Medical College of Wisconsin and UW-Madison to boost maternal and child health in the state. The DHS announced that $16 million would be spent on grants for the initiative. Each school will receive $5.5 million, and the remaining funds will go towards the DHS’ Maternal and Child Health Program.
Madison officials work to communicate changes to voters ahead of election
MADISON, Wis. — Ahead of next month’s election, Madison officials are working to make sure voting goes smoothly and that voters know what to expect. Legal challenges have led to a number of rule changes for the Nov. 8 election, including banning ballot drop boxes and a possible change to the “do-over” process called ballot spoiling. This is on top of changes made due to the COVID-19 pandemic that mean voters may have a different polling place this fall than they did earlier in the year.
What is graupel, and why is it falling in parts of Wisconsin?
MADISON, Wis. — People in parts of southern Wisconsin saw something that looked like snow falling from the skies on Thursday, but it wasn’t snow or even hail: it was graupel. According to the National Weather Service, graupel is small, soft hail that forms when snowflakes higher in...
Significant backups continue on I-39/90/94 near DeForest after crane truck hit bridge
DEFOREST, Wis. — Southbound Interstate 39/90/94 remains closed Friday afternoon after a crane truck hit the River Road bridge near DeForest earlier in the day. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the crane truck was heading south on the highway with the boom arm extended around 11:40 a.m. when it hit the bridge and rolled onto its side.
Local For You - In The Know - Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells
It's a weekend filled with activities at Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells beginning with the Shocktober Costume Contest!. Mark your calendars for Friday, October 28th, the return of the Shocktober costume contest, featuring the area's LARGEST cash prizes, a DJ, and drink specials throughout the evening. Then on Saturday, October 29th, stay for a performance featuring the 80's rock tribute band, Hairball.
'Greasy goodness': Culver's brings back eagerly awaited 'CurderBurger'
MADISON, Wis. — The much-hyped “CurderBurger” that drew significant attention when it debuted last year returned to Culver’s restaurants across the country Wednesday. The burger — a Deluxe ButterBurger topped with a large cheese curd shaped like a patty — first started as an April Fool’s Day joke last year, but the restaurant chain launched it as a one-day special last October for National Cheese Curd Day.
Badgers offensive lineman dismissed from team following incident at practice
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Logan Brown has been dismissed from the team following an incident during Wednesday’s practice. Interim head coach Jim Leonhard confirmed Brown’s departure during a Thursday morning media availability, saying the former lineman didn’t leave by his own decision. “The...
