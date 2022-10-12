Read full article on original website
DeSantis issues order to ensure voting access in areas hard-hit by Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — As election officials navigate the damage and gear up for an election post-Hurricane Ian, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an emergency executive order Thursday aimed at ensuring voter access in the hardest-hit areas of the state. The executive action addresses a number of issues highlighted by...
Floridians seeing fewer gas tax holiday benefits than promised, data shows
ORLANDO, Fla. — When Florida passed a one-month gas tax holiday in March, political leaders heralded the move as a relief for drivers facing inflation-fueled prices. Their promise was simple: the state would temporarily wipe away its 25-cent-per-gallon tax, meaning drivers would reap quarter after quarter at the pump that could be used to pay other bills. The move was supported by politicians in both parties.
Governor DeSantis Delivers $5,000 Bonuses to Florida Police Officers in Thanks for Their Efforts Around the Hurricane
Gov. DeSantis on October 14Twitter of GovRonDeSantis. On October 14, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis appeared in Cape Coral to present bonus checks to law enforcement officers.
Florida Gov. DeSantis changes voting rules for hardest-hit Hurricane Ian counties
The state made similar changes for eight counties in 2018 after Hurricane Michael.
Here's what the 3 amendments on Florida ballot would do
As part of our Commitment 2022 promise, WESH 2 News political reporter Greg Fox has broken down three proposed amendments on the November ballot. Recommendations from two Central Florida lawmakers give additional insight into each amendment. Here's a look:. Amendment 1. With images of Hurricane Ian's aftermath, and the continued...
Gov. DeSantis says Florida's state-backed insurance agency of last resort is ‘unfortunately undercapitalized’
'We had questions early on even as the storm was hitting.'
Florida spent almost $1 million for two more migrant flights
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida has paid nearly $1 million to arrange two sets of flights to transport about 100 migrants who entered the country illegally to Delaware and Illinois, according to documents released Friday by the Florida Department of Transportation. The flights would be a follow-up to the Sept....
“Everyone Is Moving To Florida!” Here Are the Top 25 States Moving There Most, Including Massachusetts
And here I was thinking Massachusetts would be #1 on this list. I feel like at a certain age most Massachusalites… errr… Massachusetters? No. Most Massholes feel the gravitational pull dragging them away from the cold and the snow – to the sunny warmth of Florida beach life. But alas, we aren’t the top state in the country packing up and moving to the Sunshine State.
Florida has 52 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Florida using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Florida homeowners can soon apply for hurricane home improvement grants
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — During Florida's special legislative session, the state voted to reenact the "My Safe Florida Home" program. The program does two things: provide free home inspections to identify recommended home improvements to mitigate hurricane damage and provide grant money for eligible homeowners to make those improvements.
Here’s when tolls will be reinstated on Central Florida roadways
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tolls remain suspended across Florida as the state recovers from Hurricane Ian, but the lack of toll money coming in is taking a toll on a Central Florida roadway agency. With no toll money coming in for more than two weeks, Central Florida Expressway Authority officials...
You’re saying it wrong: Commonly mispronounced Florida cities
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida natives may be familiar with the long list of unusual names bestowed to land across the Sunshine state, but to many newcomers, some names may stand out as much as the state’s renowned “Florida man” headlines. The following is a list of cities that locals have hotly debated to be […]
Hurricane Lets Ron DeSantis Run Time Off The Game Clock, Hurting Challenger Charlie Crist
The Florida governor appeared headed toward a victory of just a few percentage points before the storm, but now could win with a double-digit margin.
Development on Florida’s barrier islands made Ian evacuation virtually impossible
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Jesus had some good advice for Florida developers: Don’t build a house on the sand. It won’t stand up when a storm hits. “The rain came down, the streams rose, and the winds blew and beat against that house, and it fell with a great crash,” the Son of God said in Matthew 7:27 But […] The post Development on Florida’s barrier islands made Ian evacuation virtually impossible appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida to continue flying noncitizens in U.S. illegally north
(The Center Square) – Florida will continue transporting foreign nationals in the U.S. illegally north for at least another eight months, according to a state contract and purchase orders reviewed and first reported by the Sun Sentinel. They are being transported by Vertol Systems Co., a comprehensive transportation service...
Florida county school board may revise policy after teacher claims over 100 books violated state law
The proposal makes Escambia County School Board Policy align with state standards, shifting power to concerned parents to decide what their child consumes in school.
Winning ticket for Mega Millions $494 million jackpot sold in Florida
Two people have won the jackpot from Friday night's Mega Millions drawing, according to the Mega Millions website.
Florida foreclosures increased 71% from 2021
In the past month, Florida's foreclosure levels declined almost 4%, while foreclosures across the U.S. collectively rose almost 3% instead.
Judges reject a protective order for Florida's health department in COVID data case
In backing a Leon County judge, the appeals court panel said the department had not demonstrated that the decision “would result in irreparable harm.”. A three-judge panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal on Wednesday rejected an attempt by the Florida Department of Health to prevent a deposition in a case about providing COVID-19 data.
