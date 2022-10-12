The U.S. and Canada sent armored vehicles and other supplies to Haiti on Sunday to help police fight a powerful gang amid a pending request from the Haitian government for the immediate deployment of foreign troops.A U.S. State Department statement said the equipment was bought by Haiti’s government, but it did not provide further details on the supplies flown on military aircraft to the capital of Port-au-Prince.A spokesman for the U.S. military’s Southern Command said he could not provide further details on the supplies sent, though he added it was a joint operation involving the U.S. Air Force and...

