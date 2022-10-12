ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Blinken says US reviewing 'consequences' for Saudi Arabia after OPEC+ decision

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday that Saudi Arabia knew that the OPEC+ decision to cut oil production "would increase Russian revenues" and that the United States is reviewing "consequences" for that decision. The top US diplomat also confirmed that American officials had urged the oil cartel to...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

US, Canada send armored vehicles to bolster Haiti's police

The U.S. and Canada sent armored vehicles and other supplies to Haiti on Sunday to help police fight a powerful gang amid a pending request from the Haitian government for the immediate deployment of foreign troops.A U.S. State Department statement said the equipment was bought by Haiti’s government, but it did not provide further details on the supplies flown on military aircraft to the capital of Port-au-Prince.A spokesman for the U.S. military’s Southern Command said he could not provide further details on the supplies sent, though he added it was a joint operation involving the U.S. Air Force and...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Elon Musk reverses course, says SpaceX will keep funding Ukraine Starlink service for free

US billionaire Elon Musk tweeted on Saturday that SpaceX will continue funding Starlink internet service in war-torn Ukraine, apparently reversing course after SpaceX asked the United States military to pick up the tab. SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet services have been a vital source of communication for the country's military during...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Western sanctions hurting Russia's ability to replenish military supplies, intelligence analysis shows

Western sanctions have sharply curtailed Russia's ability to replenish the munitions it is using in Ukraine, according to a new analysis from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, forcing Moscow to task its intelligence services with finding ways to evade restrictions and procure the critical technology and parts to sustain its war effort.
POLITICS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Exclusive: Musk's SpaceX says it can no longer pay for critical satellite services in Ukraine, asks Pentagon to pick up the tab

Since they first started arriving in Ukraine last spring, the Starlink satellite internet terminals made by Elon Musk's SpaceX have been a vital source of communication for Ukraine's military, allowing it to fight and stay connected even as cellular phone and internet networks have been destroyed in its war with Russia.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

