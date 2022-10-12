Read full article on original website
Pakistan summons US ambassador after Biden calls country 'dangerous' for having nuclear weapons
Pakistani officials said Saturday they had summoned the US ambassador to the country following recent comments made by President Joe Biden that doubted the safety of Pakistan's nuclear arsenal. Speaking at a Democratic Party fundraiser in Los Angeles on Thursday, Biden said Pakistan was "one of the most dangerous nations...
Blinken says US reviewing 'consequences' for Saudi Arabia after OPEC+ decision
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday that Saudi Arabia knew that the OPEC+ decision to cut oil production "would increase Russian revenues" and that the United States is reviewing "consequences" for that decision. The top US diplomat also confirmed that American officials had urged the oil cartel to...
Biden administration drafts UNSC resolution to support deployment of rapid action force to Haiti
The United States has drafted a United Nations Security Council resolution that would support the deployment of a rapid action force to Haiti immediately as the country faces widespread crises, a US official has confirmed. The effort appears to be an about-face for the Biden administration after a US official...
US, Canada send armored vehicles to bolster Haiti's police
The U.S. and Canada sent armored vehicles and other supplies to Haiti on Sunday to help police fight a powerful gang amid a pending request from the Haitian government for the immediate deployment of foreign troops.A U.S. State Department statement said the equipment was bought by Haiti’s government, but it did not provide further details on the supplies flown on military aircraft to the capital of Port-au-Prince.A spokesman for the U.S. military’s Southern Command said he could not provide further details on the supplies sent, though he added it was a joint operation involving the U.S. Air Force and...
Elon Musk reverses course, says SpaceX will keep funding Ukraine Starlink service for free
US billionaire Elon Musk tweeted on Saturday that SpaceX will continue funding Starlink internet service in war-torn Ukraine, apparently reversing course after SpaceX asked the United States military to pick up the tab. SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet services have been a vital source of communication for the country's military during...
Western sanctions hurting Russia's ability to replenish military supplies, intelligence analysis shows
Western sanctions have sharply curtailed Russia's ability to replenish the munitions it is using in Ukraine, according to a new analysis from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, forcing Moscow to task its intelligence services with finding ways to evade restrictions and procure the critical technology and parts to sustain its war effort.
Exclusive: Musk's SpaceX says it can no longer pay for critical satellite services in Ukraine, asks Pentagon to pick up the tab
Since they first started arriving in Ukraine last spring, the Starlink satellite internet terminals made by Elon Musk's SpaceX have been a vital source of communication for Ukraine's military, allowing it to fight and stay connected even as cellular phone and internet networks have been destroyed in its war with Russia.
