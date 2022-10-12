Read full article on original website
Rome is grappling with toxic ‘forever chemicals’ fouling waterways
“Forever chemicals” have been used for decades to add oil-, water-, and heat-resistance to dozens of products — from pans and food wrappers to fabric and carpets. But their stubborn resistance to breaking down in nature and the proliferation of PFAS-treated products means traces can be found even in some of the most remote environments on Earth. Residents of Rome, Georgia are experiencing that firsthand.
cobbcountycourier.com
How diverse is Cobb County, and should we care? Yes, a lot
It is a point of principle of the Cobb County Courier that diversity is a good thing, and that equity, justice and fairness are necessary for a good quality of life. As editor, I consider the Courier “woke” in the original sense of the word, and consider the need for diversity, tolerance and equity self-evident, and those apply to race, ethnicity, national background, sexual orientation, gender (including transgender), disability, economic status, and whatever other groups that are the target of bigotry I’ve overlooked.
WXIA 11 Alive
Changes and choices are coming to Medicare in 2023
ATLANTA — For seniors nearing 65 years of age of older, enrollment and making changes in Medicare coverage goes through Dec. 7. New for next year, out-of-pocket costs for outpatient services and doctor care will come down by $7, but hospital stays going up by $44. Also, be sure...
wrganews.com
Rome Salvation Army Accepting Angel Tree Applications
The Rome Salvation Army has announced that they have begun to accept applications for their 2022 Angel Tree program. Applications will be taken IN PERSON ONLY on Tuesdays and Thursdays until November 22th, between the hours of 9:00 am to 3:00 pm at the Salvation Army office located at 317 East 1st Avenue in Rome.
harbinclinic.com
Harbin Clinic Calhoun Adds Hand, Wrist & Elbow Orthopedic Care
Harbin Clinic, Georgia’s largest privately-owned, multi-specialty physician group, is pleased to announce that hand and upper extremity orthopedic care services are now available in Gordon County and surrounding areas. This expansion displays Harbin Clinic’s continuous commitment to treating and caring for the patients of Gordon and Murray County.
Influx of transplants to Georgia could cause ‘spike’ in voter turnout in upcoming election
GEORGIA — There wasn’t a spare parking space at this Southwest Atlanta Department of Driver Services office Tuesday. “I had to work this morning. I’m actually skipping my class right now,” voter Sara Clifton said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The...
Students detail unhealthy living conditions at upscale off-campus housing in Midtown
They call it the “roach drawer.” The kitchen drawer closest to the refrigerator always has roaches in it. Asked when the roaches started appearing, Chloe Devre said with a serious look, “The day we moved in. We open drawers in the kitchen and they just scatter.” Terminix has been called to the 5-bedroom unit at […] The post Students detail unhealthy living conditions at upscale off-campus housing in Midtown appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Kroger to close supermarkets in Decatur and Buckhead
Kroger has announced plans to close its supermarkets at 720 Commerce Drive in Decatur, and 3330 Piedmont Road in Buckhead before Christmas. Kroger said the Decatur store will close Dec. 2, while the Buckhead store will shutter on Dec. 9. “We appreciate the loyalty and support of our customers and look forward to continuing to […] The post Kroger to close supermarkets in Decatur and Buckhead appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
fox5atlanta.com
KSU students find racial slur spray painted across hall of off-campus apartment complex
MARIETTA, Ga. - Kennessaw State University students at an off-campus apartment complex in Cobb County say they discovered a racial slur spray-painted on the wall of their building Wednesday morning. Now, the complex and Cobb County police are investigating. Several students say when they stepped out of their apartments the...
Some Georgia candidates expected to be no-shows when series of debates kick off
ATLANTA — A series of debates will take place starting Sunday as the Atlanta Press Club series kicks off. But among them, it appears, will be some notable no-shows. In politics, debates are traditional. They are not required, especially for candidates who might think they can win without them.
What attorney Cristyl Kimbrough wants to do next after closing 50,000 deals
There’s no limit in the field of law for Atlanta‘s Cristyl Kimbrough. The attorney and advocate launched Kimbrough Law, LLC, a real estate firm in the heart of Georgia’s capital city. Her career brought her over 50,000 property closings throughout the southern state. Kimbrough’s non-profit, Kimbrough Connects,...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: ‘Stop Cop City’ rally planned for Friday in Little 5 Points
Activists are gathering in Little Five Points on Friday, Oct. 14 to protest the massive police training center that is to be built on forested land in south DeKalb County. The “Stop Cop City” rally is family-friendly and begins at 4:30 p.m. in Findley Plaza. It is one of several similar events planned for this weekend on the subject. Details: reporternewspapers.net.
AccessAtlanta
One of the country’s best art museums is just north of Atlanta
If you’re looking for a trip to the American West but don’t have the time or money for a cross-country vacation, we’ve got good news: you can see it all right here in Georgia. And we promise it’s worth the quick road trip!. The Booth Western...
Atlanta residents search for explanation for dead worms in yards
ATLANTA — If you’re one of the many metro Atlanta homeowners who’ve noticed dead or dying worms on your driveway, you’re probably wondering if you’re the victim of a pre-Halloween trick. Unfortunately, there’s no clear answer as to what’s happening. The term “watch...
Bartow County faces federal discrimination lawsuit in 2019 firing of two Black employees
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — The U.S. Department of Justice announced a racial discrimination lawsuit on Thursday against Bartow County, alleging the county retaliated against two Black employees of the Road Department in 2019 in firing them. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney in Atlanta, Ryan K. Buchanan,...
Washington Examiner
Georgia officials investigating Raphael Warnock-linked charity
A charity affiliated closely with Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) is reportedly facing an investigation from state officials who say the nonprofit group may not be properly registered to solicit donations in Georgia. The Ebenezer Building Foundation lists Warnock as its top officer and is controlled by the Atlanta church at...
fox5atlanta.com
Zelle accused of 'rampant' fraud, little customer recourse
ATLANTA - Zelle is advertised as "a fast and easy way to send and receive money." Well, maybe too easy, according to a new report from the Senate Banking Committee. It claims Zelle is "facilitating fraud." It goes on to say that fraud is "rampant" on the platform. A group...
What you need to know before attending the Wings Over North Georgia Air Show
The 10th annual Wings Over North Georgia Air Show takes flight this week on Oct. 15 and 16. The two-day event will be hosted at the Russell Regional Airport in Rome and will feature the A-10 Thunderbolt II Tactical Demonstration Team and the launch of the newly formed AirShow Racing Series. There will also be performances by a number of world-class civilian performers and demonstrations by the Georgia State Patrol SWAT Helicopter Team and Dobbins ARB 94th Airlift Wing.
Ex-Yale medical school employee from Georgia sentenced for stealing $40M in electronics
WASHINGTON D.C. — A former official at Yale University’s medical school was sentenced Thursday to more than nine years in prison for carrying out a $40 million scam involving computers and other electronics. Jamie Petrone was arrested last year and pleaded guilty in March to wire fraud and...
