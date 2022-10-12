ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Rome is grappling with toxic ‘forever chemicals’ fouling waterways

“Forever chemicals” have been used for decades to add oil-, water-, and heat-resistance to dozens of products — from pans and food wrappers to fabric and carpets. But their stubborn resistance to breaking down in nature and the proliferation of PFAS-treated products means traces can be found even in some of the most remote environments on Earth. Residents of Rome, Georgia are experiencing that firsthand.
ROME, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

How diverse is Cobb County, and should we care? Yes, a lot

It is a point of principle of the Cobb County Courier that diversity is a good thing, and that equity, justice and fairness are necessary for a good quality of life. As editor, I consider the Courier “woke” in the original sense of the word, and consider the need for diversity, tolerance and equity self-evident, and those apply to race, ethnicity, national background, sexual orientation, gender (including transgender), disability, economic status, and whatever other groups that are the target of bigotry I’ve overlooked.
COBB COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Changes and choices are coming to Medicare in 2023

ATLANTA — For seniors nearing 65 years of age of older, enrollment and making changes in Medicare coverage goes through Dec. 7. New for next year, out-of-pocket costs for outpatient services and doctor care will come down by $7, but hospital stays going up by $44. Also, be sure...
ATLANTA, GA
wrganews.com

Rome Salvation Army Accepting Angel Tree Applications

The Rome Salvation Army has announced that they have begun to accept applications for their 2022 Angel Tree program. Applications will be taken IN PERSON ONLY on Tuesdays and Thursdays until November 22th, between the hours of 9:00 am to 3:00 pm at the Salvation Army office located at 317 East 1st Avenue in Rome.
ROME, GA
harbinclinic.com

Harbin Clinic Calhoun Adds Hand, Wrist & Elbow Orthopedic Care

Harbin Clinic, Georgia’s largest privately-owned, multi-specialty physician group, is pleased to announce that hand and upper extremity orthopedic care services are now available in Gordon County and surrounding areas. This expansion displays Harbin Clinic’s continuous commitment to treating and caring for the patients of Gordon and Murray County.
GORDON COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Students detail unhealthy living conditions at upscale off-campus housing in Midtown

They call it the “roach drawer.” The kitchen drawer closest to the refrigerator always has roaches in it. Asked when the roaches started appearing, Chloe Devre said with a serious look, “The day we moved in. We open drawers in the kitchen and they just scatter.”  Terminix has been called to the 5-bedroom unit at […] The post Students detail unhealthy living conditions at upscale off-campus housing in Midtown appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Kroger to close supermarkets in Decatur and Buckhead

Kroger has announced plans to close its supermarkets at 720 Commerce Drive in Decatur, and 3330 Piedmont Road in Buckhead before Christmas. Kroger said the Decatur store will close Dec. 2, while the Buckhead store will shutter on Dec. 9. “We appreciate the loyalty and support of our customers and look forward to continuing to […] The post Kroger to close supermarkets in Decatur and Buckhead appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DECATUR, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: ‘Stop Cop City’ rally planned for Friday in Little 5 Points

Activists are gathering in Little Five Points on Friday, Oct. 14 to protest the massive police training center that is to be built on forested land in south DeKalb County. The “Stop Cop City” rally is family-friendly and begins at 4:30 p.m. in Findley Plaza. It is one of several similar events planned for this weekend on the subject. Details: reporternewspapers.net.
ATLANTA, GA
Washington Examiner

Georgia officials investigating Raphael Warnock-linked charity

A charity affiliated closely with Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) is reportedly facing an investigation from state officials who say the nonprofit group may not be properly registered to solicit donations in Georgia. The Ebenezer Building Foundation lists Warnock as its top officer and is controlled by the Atlanta church at...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Zelle accused of 'rampant' fraud, little customer recourse

ATLANTA - Zelle is advertised as "a fast and easy way to send and receive money." Well, maybe too easy, according to a new report from the Senate Banking Committee. It claims Zelle is "facilitating fraud." It goes on to say that fraud is "rampant" on the platform. A group...
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

What you need to know before attending the Wings Over North Georgia Air Show

The 10th annual Wings Over North Georgia Air Show takes flight this week on Oct. 15 and 16. The two-day event will be hosted at the Russell Regional Airport in Rome and will feature the A-10 Thunderbolt II Tactical Demonstration Team and the launch of the newly formed AirShow Racing Series. There will also be performances by a number of world-class civilian performers and demonstrations by the Georgia State Patrol SWAT Helicopter Team and Dobbins ARB 94th Airlift Wing.
ROME, GA

