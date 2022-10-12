ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

Your Radio Place

Bridge at Salt Fork State Park is set to open

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio – Salt Fork State Park has announced that the bridge on the north end of the park on Park Road 1 is set to open today. The park is advising motorists to be cautious in the area as more work is still being done in the area until the overall repair project is completed.
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Mayor Provides Dug Road Update

ZANESVILLE, Oh – For over two years, Muskingum Avenue, better known as Dug Road, has been closed, following a landslide. Planning and design began two years ago to completely rebuild the dangerous section of roadway, including putting in a sewer line and storm sewer to handle spring water from Putnam Hill.
ZANESVILLE, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Muralist Mandi Caskey Burns Down the House in Whitehall

The Columbus artist’s first performance piece featured a majestic inferno, melted siding, a torrential downpour, awestruck children and a rainbow. No torrent of rain could stop Mandi Caskey. On Aug. 20, the Columbus artist delivered a fiery performance at the abandoned Woodcliff condo complex in Whitehall—one that featured a mural going up in flames while another melted from the heat.
COLUMBUS, OH
WLWT 5

See incredible fall foliage on Ohio's Hocking Valley Scenic Railway

LOGAN, Ohio — Want to get a scenic view of Ohio's fall foliage this year?. You can take a fall foliage train ride on the Hocking Valley Scenic Roadway. The train ride takes you through Ohio's scenic spots from Nelsonville to East Logan. The train cars are heated as weather requires but there's also open-air cars as well.
NELSONVILLE, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love pizza, then here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to visit them next time you are around.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Steakhouse leaving Easton Town Center in early 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A steakhouse in Easton Town Center is preparing to close its kitchen after 20 years. At the end of its lease with no options for renewal, the Smith & Wollensky Restaurant Group is poised to close at the end of January 2023 in hopes of relocating elsewhere in Columbus, according to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

15 Unique Ohio Road Trips From Columbus

I’m a big fan of Columbus, but sometimes it’s good to get out of town for a bit. Luckily, you don’t have to go very far to find something fun to do. Ohio has some unique spots where you can enjoy nature, take in a strange museum, visit ancient earthworks, or even explore a castle.
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Ohio

If you happen to live in Ohio and you are looking for new places to explore, then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing places in Ohio that are perfect for when you want to get away for a few days with your loved ones. Here's what made it on the list.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Belmont County sees 3 crashes after early morning rain

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Heavy rainfall causes multiple crashes on I-70 near the Ohio Valley Mall. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says three crashes occurred Thursday Morning on Interstate 70 causing one person to be transported to the hospital with a minor injury. Troopers say the three crashes were not related. OSHP is investigating, stay […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

New Concord Village Council to discuss upcoming local liquor option on the November ballot

NEW CONCORD, Ohio – The New Concord Village Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday October 17. Council is alerting residents that the meeting agenda will begin with a public information session on the New Concord local liquor option ballot initiative that is on the November 8 ballot. Council will be providing information on this economic development topic and answer questions.
NEW CONCORD, OH
Your Radio Place

Multiple animals rescued for a home in Bellaire

BELMONT COUNTY – Belmont County officials, including representatives from the Belmont County Hoof and Paw have reported that multiple at risk animals were taken from a home in Bellaire. More than 20 cats, in addition to several dogs, chickens and others were rescued after the group received a warrant to enter the home and rescue the animals.
BELLAIRE, OH
whbc.com

Possible Merger of 2 Ohio Catholic Dioceses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio’s Catholic bishops are convening soon to discuss a possible merger. The Columbus Dispatch reports the Diocese of Steubenville is hoping to merge with the Diocese of Columbus. The bishop there cites a shrinking population, few priests and a financial scandal...
COLUMBUS, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Muskingum County man arrested for rape

Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that the Portsmouth Police Department received a report on Monday, October 10, 2022, stating that an underage female had inappropriate pictures and videos on her cell phone. The Sheriff’s Office was later notified by Adena Pike Medical Center, located in Pike County, that the female victim...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WDTN

Massive Ohio home features monochrome retreat

POWELL, Ohio (WDTN) – Seated less than an hour and a half from Dayton, this Delaware County home takes stately monochrome vibes to a new level with 14,500 square feet of modern luxury. According to the real estate listing, this home at 1080 Retreat Lane in Powell, Ohio, is worth nearly $5,000,000, taking the price […]
POWELL, OH

