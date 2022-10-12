Read full article on original website
Your Radio Place
Bridge at Salt Fork State Park is set to open
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio – Salt Fork State Park has announced that the bridge on the north end of the park on Park Road 1 is set to open today. The park is advising motorists to be cautious in the area as more work is still being done in the area until the overall repair project is completed.
WHIZ
Mayor Provides Dug Road Update
ZANESVILLE, Oh – For over two years, Muskingum Avenue, better known as Dug Road, has been closed, following a landslide. Planning and design began two years ago to completely rebuild the dangerous section of roadway, including putting in a sewer line and storm sewer to handle spring water from Putnam Hill.
columbusmonthly.com
Muralist Mandi Caskey Burns Down the House in Whitehall
The Columbus artist’s first performance piece featured a majestic inferno, melted siding, a torrential downpour, awestruck children and a rainbow. No torrent of rain could stop Mandi Caskey. On Aug. 20, the Columbus artist delivered a fiery performance at the abandoned Woodcliff condo complex in Whitehall—one that featured a mural going up in flames while another melted from the heat.
WLWT 5
See incredible fall foliage on Ohio's Hocking Valley Scenic Railway
LOGAN, Ohio — Want to get a scenic view of Ohio's fall foliage this year?. You can take a fall foliage train ride on the Hocking Valley Scenic Roadway. The train ride takes you through Ohio's scenic spots from Nelsonville to East Logan. The train cars are heated as weather requires but there's also open-air cars as well.
4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love pizza, then here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to visit them next time you are around.
Steakhouse leaving Easton Town Center in early 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A steakhouse in Easton Town Center is preparing to close its kitchen after 20 years. At the end of its lease with no options for renewal, the Smith & Wollensky Restaurant Group is poised to close at the end of January 2023 in hopes of relocating elsewhere in Columbus, according to […]
Your Radio Place
Leaf pick up announced in Barnesville; council discusses water line breaks
BARNESVILLE, Ohio – Leaf pick up in the Village of Barnesville will start October 18 and continue through December 15. Village Administrator Roger Deal said the leaves must be contained in paper biodegradable compostable bags. This is for leaves only. Also, the Depot is no longer a drop off...
columbusnavigator.com
15 Unique Ohio Road Trips From Columbus
I’m a big fan of Columbus, but sometimes it’s good to get out of town for a bit. Luckily, you don’t have to go very far to find something fun to do. Ohio has some unique spots where you can enjoy nature, take in a strange museum, visit ancient earthworks, or even explore a castle.
Ohio’s largest hotel now open
While being part of one of the most recognizable brands in the world, the new Hilton Columbus Downtown says they're committed to central Ohio locality.
Major delays on I-70 east in west Franklin County after milk truck overturns
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash on the west side of Franklin County briefly shut down a major highway and continues to cause major delays Thursday afternoon. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reports that a crash involving the overturning of a semi-truck carrying milk occurred on Interstate 70 eastbound near Cole Road, just west of […]
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Ohio
If you happen to live in Ohio and you are looking for new places to explore, then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing places in Ohio that are perfect for when you want to get away for a few days with your loved ones. Here's what made it on the list.
Belmont County sees 3 crashes after early morning rain
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Heavy rainfall causes multiple crashes on I-70 near the Ohio Valley Mall. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says three crashes occurred Thursday Morning on Interstate 70 causing one person to be transported to the hospital with a minor injury. Troopers say the three crashes were not related. OSHP is investigating, stay […]
Your Radio Place
New Concord Village Council to discuss upcoming local liquor option on the November ballot
NEW CONCORD, Ohio – The New Concord Village Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday October 17. Council is alerting residents that the meeting agenda will begin with a public information session on the New Concord local liquor option ballot initiative that is on the November 8 ballot. Council will be providing information on this economic development topic and answer questions.
Your Radio Place
438 Citations Issued in Ohio During 6-State Trooper Project’s Interstate 70 Enforcement
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol joined forces with other members of the 6-State Trooper Project to focus on speed, safety belt and OVI enforcement on Interstate 70. During the project, 438 people in Ohio were issued citations including 392 for speed and 40 for seat belt violations. Six people were cited for OVI.
Your Radio Place
Multiple animals rescued for a home in Bellaire
BELMONT COUNTY – Belmont County officials, including representatives from the Belmont County Hoof and Paw have reported that multiple at risk animals were taken from a home in Bellaire. More than 20 cats, in addition to several dogs, chickens and others were rescued after the group received a warrant to enter the home and rescue the animals.
whbc.com
Possible Merger of 2 Ohio Catholic Dioceses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio’s Catholic bishops are convening soon to discuss a possible merger. The Columbus Dispatch reports the Diocese of Steubenville is hoping to merge with the Diocese of Columbus. The bishop there cites a shrinking population, few priests and a financial scandal...
Dozens of animals rescued from horrific conditions at Bellaire, Ohio home
BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) – Belmont County Hoof and Paw tell us they’ve rescued 11 dogs, 20-30 cats, 3 chickens and a donkey from a home on Indian Run Road, in Bellaire. Hoof and Paw officials were out at the home a few days ago, but had to wait on a warrant before they could go […]
Muskingum County man arrested for rape
Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that the Portsmouth Police Department received a report on Monday, October 10, 2022, stating that an underage female had inappropriate pictures and videos on her cell phone. The Sheriff’s Office was later notified by Adena Pike Medical Center, located in Pike County, that the female victim...
Massive Ohio home features monochrome retreat
POWELL, Ohio (WDTN) – Seated less than an hour and a half from Dayton, this Delaware County home takes stately monochrome vibes to a new level with 14,500 square feet of modern luxury. According to the real estate listing, this home at 1080 Retreat Lane in Powell, Ohio, is worth nearly $5,000,000, taking the price […]
ashlandsource.com
Wooster resident killed, Mansfield man evaluated at scene for minor injuries in Ashland County crash
MOHICAN TOWNSHIP – A Wooster resident was killed and a Mansfield man was evaluated at the scene for possible minor injuries after a Wednesday afternoon crash in Ashland County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Gale A Stauffer, 57, of Wooster, was pronounced deceased at University Hospitals Samaritan...
