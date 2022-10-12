ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellaire, OH

WTRF- 7News

Ohio officials to visit MPR supply chain in Belmont County

Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted will be touring MPR Supply Chain Solutions on October 19 to tour the sixty-seven-acre trans-loading facility along the Ohio River in Bellaire, OH. MPR says Husted has led the Office of Workforce Transformation, working to identify the needs of Ohio businesses and to align workers’ skills with those needs to […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WDTV

Billboard for fentanyl poisoning in Morgantown raises awareness

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fentanyl poisoning is one of the leading causes of death for Americans ages 18-45. An advocacy group is now raising awareness in Morgantown. A billboard with the faces of fentanyl poisoning victims can be seen on route 705 by Ruby Memorial Hospital. This was done by...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

West Virginia’s serial killers, and how they were caught

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) — Serial murder is defined by the FBI as, “the unlawful killing of two or more victims by the same offender(s), in separate events.”. “Separate events” is a key phrase in the definition. A perpetrator must commit several murders over a period of time which makes each murder its own case. A double or triple homicide is not a serial killing.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

Proposal to connect trails in Northern West Virginia has been withdrawn for now

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) At this week’s Brooke County Commission meeting, the Brooke-Hancock-Jefferson Metropolitan Planning Commission announced they are withdrawing their proposal for Reconnecting Communities Pilot Discretionary Grant Program for Reconnecting River Communities due to the absence of local monetary support. This project was to develop a network of shared-use paths to connect Steubenville to […]
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
Your Radio Place

New Concord Village Council to discuss upcoming local liquor option on the November ballot

NEW CONCORD, Ohio – The New Concord Village Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday October 17. Council is alerting residents that the meeting agenda will begin with a public information session on the New Concord local liquor option ballot initiative that is on the November 8 ballot. Council will be providing information on this economic development topic and answer questions.
NEW CONCORD, OH
Your Radio Place

Captina Creekin’ Festival planned for Oct. 15 in Belmont County

JERUSALEM, Ohio Captina Creekin’ Festival is slated for Saturday, October 15 from 1 to 4 p.m. at 55800 New Castle Road, Jerusalem. There will be live bluegrass music from HAM, educational booths, hayrides, silent art auction, food, creek access, fly fishing demo and lots more. Admission is free. The...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
weirstudentmedia.com

The Loss of a Band Director

The Weir High Band has endured a lot this year. After recovering from another COVID-19 year, the former band director, Joshua Garrett, left to be closer to his family, due to his father just overcoming cancer. Garrett informed the band of his departure in August during the Weir High Band’s camp. He stayed until the band camp was.
WEIRTON, WV
moderncampground.com

Ohio’s Paradise Lake Park Campground Sold for $1.6M

Paradise Lake Park Campground (Ohio), located near East Rochester in Columbiana County, has been sold for $1.6 million. As per a report, the 124.8-acre commercial campground, 6940 Rochester Road, was sold to Fireside Lake LLC of Mount Vernon, Ohio. The company was incorporated as an LLC two months ago, with K&C Agents LLC listed as a statutory agent.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Win tickets to Wheeling Nailers Opening Night on October 22

Here’s your chance to win a pair of tickets to the Wheeling Nailers home opener on Saturday, October 22 versus the Toledo Walleye at 7:10 p.m. Complete the form below to register to win tickets. Contest ends Sunday, October 17 at midnight and winners will be drawn Monday, October 18. One entry per person, please. Duplicate entries will be disqualified.
WHEELING, WV
Your Radio Place

Bridge at Salt Fork State Park is set to open

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio – Salt Fork State Park has announced that the bridge on the north end of the park on Park Road 1 is set to open today. The park is advising motorists to be cautious in the area as more work is still being done in the area until the overall repair project is completed.
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Multiple animals rescued for a home in Bellaire

BELMONT COUNTY – Belmont County officials, including representatives from the Belmont County Hoof and Paw have reported that multiple at risk animals were taken from a home in Bellaire. More than 20 cats, in addition to several dogs, chickens and others were rescued after the group received a warrant to enter the home and rescue the animals.
BELLAIRE, OH
wajr.com

Police release new information in search for missing Westover man

WESTOVER, W.Va. – Police in Westover have released additional information a man reported missing just after Christmas last year. Jeremiah Erb’s mother called police Oct. 3 and reported the last time she heard from him he was in drug treatment at Jacob’s Ladder. Workers at the center...
WESTOVER, WV

