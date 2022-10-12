Read full article on original website
438 Citations Issued in Ohio During 6-State Trooper Project’s Interstate 70 Enforcement
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol joined forces with other members of the 6-State Trooper Project to focus on speed, safety belt and OVI enforcement on Interstate 70. During the project, 438 people in Ohio were issued citations including 392 for speed and 40 for seat belt violations. Six people were cited for OVI.
Safety and Security Support is Available for Religious Institutions, Nonprofits, Preschools and Non-Public Schools
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Governor Mike DeWine has announced that nearly $6 million in grant funding is available for religious institutions, chartered non-public schools, licensed preschools, and nonprofit organizations to help them implement safety and security enhancements. “This grant program is one of many efforts we’re undertaking in Ohio to...
Ohio officers are enforcing a new law for mandatory lights on Amish buggies
A new law that makes flashing yellow lights mandatory on Amish buggies, and other horse-drawn vehicles across the state, is now being enforced by a number of police agencies in Northeast Ohio despite disagreements from Amish residents. The new buggy light law actually went into effect in September, but the...
Ohio State Highway Patrol expands tattoo acceptance for troopers
(COLUMBUS) – Ohio State Highway Patrol Colonel Charles Jones announced today, October 14th, a change to the Division’s uniform policy. Effective immediately, current troopers and potential applicants are permitted to wear the long sleeve uniform shirt to cover tattoos. Future employees with tattoos that would be visible when...
Hydroplaning and wet leaves are now issues that can cause auto accidents in the area
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Several auto accidents were reported Thursday morning along I-70 in the St. Clairsville area. The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that hydroplaning was one of the major causes of the accidents in addition to people not preparing themselves for road issues. The Patrol reported that...
