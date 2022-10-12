ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guernsey County, OH

WHIZ

Putnam Hill Park Overlook Closure

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The City of Zanesville announced Friday that the overlook and associated parking lot in Putnam Hill Park will be closed next week. Weather permitting, beginning Wednesday, October 19th at 7:00 am until Friday, October 21st at 3:30 pm to allow for detailed survey work of the area to be completed.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

Bridge at Salt Fork State Park is set to open

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio – Salt Fork State Park has announced that the bridge on the north end of the park on Park Road 1 is set to open today. The park is advising motorists to be cautious in the area as more work is still being done in the area until the overall repair project is completed.
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio officials to visit MPR supply chain in Belmont County

Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted will be touring MPR Supply Chain Solutions on October 19 to tour the sixty-seven-acre trans-loading facility along the Ohio River in Bellaire, OH. MPR says Husted has led the Office of Workforce Transformation, working to identify the needs of Ohio businesses and to align workers’ skills with those needs to […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF

Jefferson County road closures next week

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Jefferson County Engineer’s Office announced two road closures next week due to culvert replacements:. COUNTY ROAD 10 (Smithfield-Adena Road) – Will be closed to all traffic between Wilson Street and Morning Glow Lane (Mount Pleasant Township Road 129) Monday, October 17 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for a culvert replacement.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

New Concord Village Council to discuss upcoming local liquor option on the November ballot

NEW CONCORD, Ohio – The New Concord Village Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday October 17. Council is alerting residents that the meeting agenda will begin with a public information session on the New Concord local liquor option ballot initiative that is on the November 8 ballot. Council will be providing information on this economic development topic and answer questions.
NEW CONCORD, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Muskingum County man arrested for rape

Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that the Portsmouth Police Department received a report on Monday, October 10, 2022, stating that an underage female had inappropriate pictures and videos on her cell phone. The Sheriff’s Office was later notified by Adena Pike Medical Center, located in Pike County, that the female victim...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Record-Herald

City welcomes Main St. Creamery

The City of Washington Court House recently welcomed Main St. Creamery, one of the newest businesses in the community, with a New Business Plaque. Main St. Creamery is located at 145 N. Main St. in downtown Washington Court House, and hours of operation are: Sundays 1 p.m.-9 p.m., closed on Mondays, Tuesday-Thursday 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m., and Fridays-Saturdays 11 a.m.-10 p.m. From left to right are: Washington Police Department Chief Jeff Funari, owner of Main Street Creamery Kennedy Kelley, and Washington City Manager Joe Denen.
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, OH
whbc.com

WEEKLY COVID UPDATE: Ohio Deaths Top 40,000

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The number of people who died with coronavirus in Ohio topped a milestone on Thursday. In their weekly report, the state health department put the death toll from COVID at over 40,000. The Stark County total is 1772. Weekly new reported case...
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love pizza, then here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to visit them next time you are around.
OHIO STATE
WTAP

Marietta has a new fire inspector

MAREITTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Steve Hill has served Marietta as a firefighter for more than 20 years. He is putting that experience into his new position to help the community. Hill was sworn in as the Marietta fire department’s new inspector. Hill said, “I’ve been a firefighter here in...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

OSHP: Fatal crash in Washington County

MARIETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTAP) - One person died after a two-car crash on State Route 7 in Washington County. The crash happened Friday around 12:30 p.m. in Marietta Township. According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 92-year-old Jean Pekach of Marietta was pulling out of a private drive when her car was hit by a car going north on State Route 7.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Multiple animals rescued for a home in Bellaire

BELMONT COUNTY – Belmont County officials, including representatives from the Belmont County Hoof and Paw have reported that multiple at risk animals were taken from a home in Bellaire. More than 20 cats, in addition to several dogs, chickens and others were rescued after the group received a warrant to enter the home and rescue the animals.
BELLAIRE, OH
Your Radio Place

Muskingum County Man Arrested in Scioto County and is Suspected of Raping a 12-year-old girl

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — A man from Muskingum County has been arrested in Scioto `spectedof County and is suspected of raping a 12-year-old girl he met on Facebook. According to the Portsmouth Police Department, they received a report from the girl on October 10th where she told police she had inappropriate photos and videos on her phone from 61-year-old Michael Nethers. Police investigated and found that Nethers had been sending the girl naked photos of himself since October 2021. Nethers was arrested on Wednesday in Scioto County after he traveled there with the intent to have sex with the girl. Nethers is being held in the Scioto County Jail on a $150,000 bond.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Mayor Provides Dug Road Update

ZANESVILLE, Oh – For over two years, Muskingum Avenue, better known as Dug Road, has been closed, following a landslide. Planning and design began two years ago to completely rebuild the dangerous section of roadway, including putting in a sewer line and storm sewer to handle spring water from Putnam Hill.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Residents escape house fires in Parkersburg, Vienna

PARKERSBURG — Residents in Parkersburg and near Vienna escaped house fires without injury Tuesday evening. The Vienna, Williamstown and Waverly volunteer fire departments responded to 712 Ridge Road around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday where a renovated trailer set more than 200 feet back from the road was burning, Vienna Fire Capt. Tim Woollard said. Firefighters initially had trouble finding a water source.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

Belmont County sees 3 crashes after early morning rain

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Heavy rainfall causes multiple crashes on I-70 near the Ohio Valley Mall. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says three crashes occurred Thursday Morning on Interstate 70 causing one person to be transported to the hospital with a minor injury. Troopers say the three crashes were not related. OSHP is investigating, stay […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH

