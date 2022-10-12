Read full article on original website
WHIZ
Putnam Hill Park Overlook Closure
ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The City of Zanesville announced Friday that the overlook and associated parking lot in Putnam Hill Park will be closed next week. Weather permitting, beginning Wednesday, October 19th at 7:00 am until Friday, October 21st at 3:30 pm to allow for detailed survey work of the area to be completed.
Your Radio Place
Bridge at Salt Fork State Park is set to open
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio – Salt Fork State Park has announced that the bridge on the north end of the park on Park Road 1 is set to open today. The park is advising motorists to be cautious in the area as more work is still being done in the area until the overall repair project is completed.
Ohio officials to visit MPR supply chain in Belmont County
Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted will be touring MPR Supply Chain Solutions on October 19 to tour the sixty-seven-acre trans-loading facility along the Ohio River in Bellaire, OH. MPR says Husted has led the Office of Workforce Transformation, working to identify the needs of Ohio businesses and to align workers’ skills with those needs to […]
WTRF
Jefferson County road closures next week
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Jefferson County Engineer’s Office announced two road closures next week due to culvert replacements:. COUNTY ROAD 10 (Smithfield-Adena Road) – Will be closed to all traffic between Wilson Street and Morning Glow Lane (Mount Pleasant Township Road 129) Monday, October 17 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for a culvert replacement.
Your Radio Place
New Concord Village Council to discuss upcoming local liquor option on the November ballot
NEW CONCORD, Ohio – The New Concord Village Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday October 17. Council is alerting residents that the meeting agenda will begin with a public information session on the New Concord local liquor option ballot initiative that is on the November 8 ballot. Council will be providing information on this economic development topic and answer questions.
Muskingum County man arrested for rape
Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that the Portsmouth Police Department received a report on Monday, October 10, 2022, stating that an underage female had inappropriate pictures and videos on her cell phone. The Sheriff’s Office was later notified by Adena Pike Medical Center, located in Pike County, that the female victim...
Record-Herald
City welcomes Main St. Creamery
The City of Washington Court House recently welcomed Main St. Creamery, one of the newest businesses in the community, with a New Business Plaque. Main St. Creamery is located at 145 N. Main St. in downtown Washington Court House, and hours of operation are: Sundays 1 p.m.-9 p.m., closed on Mondays, Tuesday-Thursday 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m., and Fridays-Saturdays 11 a.m.-10 p.m. From left to right are: Washington Police Department Chief Jeff Funari, owner of Main Street Creamery Kennedy Kelley, and Washington City Manager Joe Denen.
whbc.com
WEEKLY COVID UPDATE: Ohio Deaths Top 40,000
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The number of people who died with coronavirus in Ohio topped a milestone on Thursday. In their weekly report, the state health department put the death toll from COVID at over 40,000. The Stark County total is 1772. Weekly new reported case...
4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love pizza, then here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to visit them next time you are around.
WTAP
Marietta has a new fire inspector
MAREITTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Steve Hill has served Marietta as a firefighter for more than 20 years. He is putting that experience into his new position to help the community. Hill was sworn in as the Marietta fire department’s new inspector. Hill said, “I’ve been a firefighter here in...
Your Radio Place
Boil Order for 1400 and 1500 Blocks of Deer Path Drive and Quail Hallow has been lifted
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — The boil order for the 1400 and 1500 blocks of Deer Path Drive and all Quail Hollow has been lifted.
WTAP
OSHP: Fatal crash in Washington County
MARIETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTAP) - One person died after a two-car crash on State Route 7 in Washington County. The crash happened Friday around 12:30 p.m. in Marietta Township. According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 92-year-old Jean Pekach of Marietta was pulling out of a private drive when her car was hit by a car going north on State Route 7.
Your Radio Place
Multiple animals rescued for a home in Bellaire
BELMONT COUNTY – Belmont County officials, including representatives from the Belmont County Hoof and Paw have reported that multiple at risk animals were taken from a home in Bellaire. More than 20 cats, in addition to several dogs, chickens and others were rescued after the group received a warrant to enter the home and rescue the animals.
Your Radio Place
Muskingum County Man Arrested in Scioto County and is Suspected of Raping a 12-year-old girl
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — A man from Muskingum County has been arrested in Scioto `spectedof County and is suspected of raping a 12-year-old girl he met on Facebook. According to the Portsmouth Police Department, they received a report from the girl on October 10th where she told police she had inappropriate photos and videos on her phone from 61-year-old Michael Nethers. Police investigated and found that Nethers had been sending the girl naked photos of himself since October 2021. Nethers was arrested on Wednesday in Scioto County after he traveled there with the intent to have sex with the girl. Nethers is being held in the Scioto County Jail on a $150,000 bond.
WHIZ
Mayor Provides Dug Road Update
ZANESVILLE, Oh – For over two years, Muskingum Avenue, better known as Dug Road, has been closed, following a landslide. Planning and design began two years ago to completely rebuild the dangerous section of roadway, including putting in a sewer line and storm sewer to handle spring water from Putnam Hill.
ashlandsource.com
Wooster resident killed, Mansfield man evaluated at scene for minor injuries in Ashland County crash
MOHICAN TOWNSHIP – A Wooster resident was killed and a Mansfield man was evaluated at the scene for possible minor injuries after a Wednesday afternoon crash in Ashland County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Gale A Stauffer, 57, of Wooster, was pronounced deceased at University Hospitals Samaritan...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Residents escape house fires in Parkersburg, Vienna
PARKERSBURG — Residents in Parkersburg and near Vienna escaped house fires without injury Tuesday evening. The Vienna, Williamstown and Waverly volunteer fire departments responded to 712 Ridge Road around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday where a renovated trailer set more than 200 feet back from the road was burning, Vienna Fire Capt. Tim Woollard said. Firefighters initially had trouble finding a water source.
cleveland19.com
17-year-old girl to be tried as adult in fatal stabbing at Stark County park
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A teen girl accused of stabbing and killing a 22-year-old Alliance man at a Louisville park will be tried as an adult, according to a ruling from Stark County Family Court Judge David Nist. The judge ruled that Marissa Smith met the criteria to be...
West Virginia man allegedly shoots neighbor’s dog, has warrant for arrest
(WTRF) Officials in Brooke County say a man in the county has a felony animal cruelty warrant out for his arrest. Ron Sebeck of Wellsburg allegedly shot his neighbor’s dog. Officials say the owners of Poppy, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, only 1 1/2 years, went missing on September 29. The family searched for the […]
Belmont County sees 3 crashes after early morning rain
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Heavy rainfall causes multiple crashes on I-70 near the Ohio Valley Mall. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says three crashes occurred Thursday Morning on Interstate 70 causing one person to be transported to the hospital with a minor injury. Troopers say the three crashes were not related. OSHP is investigating, stay […]
