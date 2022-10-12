CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — The Cambridge City School District Board of Education meeting focused on the outstanding student services offered by the district and in particular, the special education services. Student Services Director Carmen Feldner informed board members of the recently released Special Education Annual Ratings from the Ohio Department of Education (ODE). Once again, Cambridge earned the highest achievable score based on the seven compliance indicators. ODE uses final data that districts submit through the Education Management Information System (EMIS). These data result in one of four ratings — Meets Requirements, Needs Assistance, Needs Intervention or Needs Substantial Intervention. “We have earned the ‘Meets Requirements’ designation for the past nine years and most years we received the highest score possible for all the indicators,” Feldner said. “The high ratings are a tribute to our teachers and staff members who work with our special needs children on a daily basis. “We are blessed to have so many talented and caring teachers and staff that are proud to work with children and to help them achieve their goals. Many go beyond what is required of them and become mentors and advocates for the children and their families.” One of those teachers who goes above and beyond is Shelby Stillion. Shelby is a teacher at the Middle School and was recently nominated for the Franklin B. Walter Outstanding Educator Award. While she didn’t receive that award, she did receive an Outstanding Educator Award for enhancing the learning experience of students with disabilities through mentoring, friendship, guidance and understanding from the State Support Team Region 12. Cambridge Middle School student Kaden Snyder was recognized with an Outstanding Student Award from the State Support Team Region 12. Snyder was a candidate for the R.A. Horn Outstanding Achievement Award for Students. She received an Outstanding.

