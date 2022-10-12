Read full article on original website
Muskingum County Man Arrested in Scioto County and is Suspected of Raping a 12-year-old girl
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — A man from Muskingum County has been arrested in Scioto `spectedof County and is suspected of raping a 12-year-old girl he met on Facebook. According to the Portsmouth Police Department, they received a report from the girl on October 10th where she told police she had inappropriate photos and videos on her phone from 61-year-old Michael Nethers. Police investigated and found that Nethers had been sending the girl naked photos of himself since October 2021. Nethers was arrested on Wednesday in Scioto County after he traveled there with the intent to have sex with the girl. Nethers is being held in the Scioto County Jail on a $150,000 bond.
West Virginia man Accused of raping an 11-year-old Washington County Girl
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio — A man from West Virginia has been accused of raping an 11-year-old Washington County girl. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the girl came forward and told officers she had left her home on October 3rd to meet 18-year-old Preston Gohring at his parents camper and that is where Gohring raped the girl. According to the sheriff’s office, Gohring admitted to his crime.
438 Citations Issued in Ohio During 6-State Trooper Project’s Interstate 70 Enforcement
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol joined forces with other members of the 6-State Trooper Project to focus on speed, safety belt and OVI enforcement on Interstate 70. During the project, 438 people in Ohio were issued citations including 392 for speed and 40 for seat belt violations. Six people were cited for OVI.
Bridge at Salt Fork State Park is set to open
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio – Salt Fork State Park has announced that the bridge on the north end of the park on Park Road 1 is set to open today. The park is advising motorists to be cautious in the area as more work is still being done in the area until the overall repair project is completed.
Multiple animals rescued for a home in Bellaire
BELMONT COUNTY – Belmont County officials, including representatives from the Belmont County Hoof and Paw have reported that multiple at risk animals were taken from a home in Bellaire. More than 20 cats, in addition to several dogs, chickens and others were rescued after the group received a warrant to enter the home and rescue the animals.
New Concord Village Council to discuss upcoming local liquor option on the November ballot
NEW CONCORD, Ohio – The New Concord Village Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday October 17. Council is alerting residents that the meeting agenda will begin with a public information session on the New Concord local liquor option ballot initiative that is on the November 8 ballot. Council will be providing information on this economic development topic and answer questions.
Barnesville High School Homecoming Court announced
BARNESVILLE, Ohio- The 2022 Barnesville High School homecoming court includes, from front left, Katelyn Arigoni, Blayne Carpenter, Darby Jones and Lakyn Abrigg. Pictured in the back row are Aubrey Johnson, Mia Yee, Emma Pack, Halle Markovich, Lillian Ford and Kynlie Cline. The queen will be crowned during the October 14 football game against Shenandoah High School.
Talk of the Town: MCLS’s Comic Con 2022
Sean Fennell is once again joined by MCLS’s Haley Shaw to discuss the exciting upcoming Comic Con at the John McIntire Library in Zanesville, Ohio on October 22nd!
Leaf pick up announced in Barnesville; council discusses water line breaks
BARNESVILLE, Ohio – Leaf pick up in the Village of Barnesville will start October 18 and continue through December 15. Village Administrator Roger Deal said the leaves must be contained in paper biodegradable compostable bags. This is for leaves only. Also, the Depot is no longer a drop off...
Special Education Services Highlighted at Cambridge BOE Meeting
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — The Cambridge City School District Board of Education meeting focused on the outstanding student services offered by the district and in particular, the special education services. Student Services Director Carmen Feldner informed board members of the recently released Special Education Annual Ratings from the Ohio Department of Education (ODE). Once again, Cambridge earned the highest achievable score based on the seven compliance indicators. ODE uses final data that districts submit through the Education Management Information System (EMIS). These data result in one of four ratings — Meets Requirements, Needs Assistance, Needs Intervention or Needs Substantial Intervention. “We have earned the ‘Meets Requirements’ designation for the past nine years and most years we received the highest score possible for all the indicators,” Feldner said. “The high ratings are a tribute to our teachers and staff members who work with our special needs children on a daily basis. “We are blessed to have so many talented and caring teachers and staff that are proud to work with children and to help them achieve their goals. Many go beyond what is required of them and become mentors and advocates for the children and their families.” One of those teachers who goes above and beyond is Shelby Stillion. Shelby is a teacher at the Middle School and was recently nominated for the Franklin B. Walter Outstanding Educator Award. While she didn’t receive that award, she did receive an Outstanding Educator Award for enhancing the learning experience of students with disabilities through mentoring, friendship, guidance and understanding from the State Support Team Region 12. Cambridge Middle School student Kaden Snyder was recognized with an Outstanding Student Award from the State Support Team Region 12. Snyder was a candidate for the R.A. Horn Outstanding Achievement Award for Students. She received an Outstanding.
Get ready for ghosts in Zanesville
You can explore the supernatural activity and history of downtown Zanesville. Gary Felumlee, author of Ghosts in the Valley the Return, scripted the way. Guides from Zane Trace Players will lead the tours lasting around 90 minutes. This experience involves lots of walking so wear comfortable shoes. The tour is $15 a person, . This is a fundraiser for the Zane Trace Players (Renner Theatre).
Win tickets to Wheeling Nailers Opening Night on October 22
Here’s your chance to win a pair of tickets to the Wheeling Nailers home opener on Saturday, October 22 versus the Toledo Walleye at 7:10 p.m. Complete the form below to register to win tickets. Contest ends Sunday, October 17 at midnight and winners will be drawn Monday, October 18. One entry per person, please. Duplicate entries will be disqualified.
Lady Bobcat Volleyball Team Downs MF
The Cambridge High School varsity volleyball team defeated Harrison Central 25-22, 25-17, 25-21 Thursday in their final tune up before the post season begins next week. Kylie Taylor paced the Bobcats with 10 kills, 12 digs, and 11/12 serving including an ace. Ryan Dunning and Abby Mann each added nine kills. Dunning also had 10 digs and was 8/8 serving with an ace. Mann added 11 digs and connected on 12/13 serves with a pair of aces. Anna Hill connected on 1o/10 serves with three kills while Jaedyn Lallithan was 14/14 serving with three aces. Kaitlyn Biddle led the Lady Cats with 22 assists to go with 11/11 serving with two aces.
