ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Comments / 0

Related
newschannel20.com

Person attacked with a bat during fight in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A fight that started between two people escalated into a group brawl that left one man injured after he was struck by someone with a bat. The disagreement started at 3:05 p.m. on Friday when the two people were driving in the 1300 Block of East North Grand, according to the Springfield Police Department.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Decatur police injured in shooting part of anti-crime team

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Two officers, who were shot on Wednesday morning when a driver they had stopped pulled out a handgun and shot at the officers at close range, are part of the Decatur Police Department's Community Action Team, also known as the CAT team. The purpose of...
DECATUR, IL
newschannel20.com

Springfield man arrested for robbing gas station

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A Springfield man was arrested in Jacksonville after police say he robbed a gas station. The Jacksonville Police Department says the Shell gas station located at 1720 W. Morton was robbed. It happened around 9:41 p.m. on August 13. Police say the suspect, Tony C....
SPRINGFIELD, IL
nowdecatur.com

UPDATE: Suspect who died after shooting Two DPD Officers is identified

October 13, 2022 – The suspect who was killed after firing shots at police during an early morning traffic stop Wednesday has been identified. Jamontey Neal, 32, of Decatur, was pronounced dead at DMH at 12:48 a.m. Wednesday. At around 12:25 am, Decatur Police Officers stopped Neal in the...
DECATUR, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, IL
Springfield, IL
Crime & Safety
Central Illinois Proud

Suspect located, arrested in July murder attempt

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington man Zhane McGill, age 24, has been arrested in connection with an attempted murder that occurred in July. On July 29, at approximately 5:14pm, Normal PD Officers responded to the 1000 Block of Charlotte Drive for a report of a man who had been stabbed. Officers were tending to the victim when they noticed a stab wound to his back and bruising around his neck.
NORMAL, IL
newschannel20.com

Pana man arrested for fleeing from police

Pana, Ill. (WICS) — A Pana man is facing charges of three counts of aggravated fleeing and one count of driving while revoked with prior driving while revoked conviction. Shelby County State's Attorney Nichole Kroncke says that Dylan Carroll, 27, attempted to elude Deputy Blake Hadley on Tuesday. Officials...
PANA, IL
police1.com

2 Ill. officers shot, suspect killed in shooting incident

DECATUR, Ill. — Two Decatur police officers are in stable condition, one having undergone surgery for treatment of his wounds, after they were shot early Wednesday morning while conducting a traffic stop, Police Chief Shane Brandel said. The driver of the car they stopped died during an exchange of...
DECATUR, IL
wmay.com

Two Juveniles In Custody After Incident That Prompted Lanphier Lockdown

Two juveniles are in custody after an incident that led to an after-hours lockdown Tuesday at Lanphier High School. Springfield police say a fight broke out Tuesday afternoon after school at the McDonald’s at 9th and North Grand, with two juveniles beating up another juvenile, who sustained minor injuries. As police arrived, the two suspects took off on foot.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Springfield#Mcdonald#Lanphier High School#Reservoir
newschannel20.com

Balloon release in memory of 11-year-old Chatham girl

CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS) — The Glenwood community on Friday honored a young girl who died from a gunshot wound. Destiny Kling, 11, died a year ago. The community held a balloon release in memory of Destiny at the Chatham Community Park Playground. Destiny was a firecracker. Se was she...
CHATHAM, IL
newschannel20.com

Springfield stabbing suspect at large

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield Police are still searching for the person responsible for a stabbing last month. It happened around 4 p.m. on September 24 near South Grand Avenue and Old Rochester Road. We're told the victim was walking on the sidewalk along South Grand Avenue when they...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Injured Decatur Police officers released from hospital

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Decatur Police officers involved in the shootout on Wednesday have been released from the hospital. The two were shot after making a traffic stop. After noticing a gun next to the driver, 32-year-old Jamontey O. Neal, they asked him to show his hands. Neal...
DECATUR, IL
recordpatriot.com

Police beat for Saturday, Oct. 15

The following are being sought on arrest warrants, according to various sheriff’s departments. The addresses listed are the last known addresses provided by the warrants and may be outdated. • William L. Nelson, 46, address unknown, is being sought on a warrant accusing him of failing to appear in...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
newschannel20.com

Man who opened fire outside Decatur bar sentenced to probation

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The man who fired a single shot in the Port Royal bar parking lot has been sentenced to probation. Thomas W. Davis Jr. will have to serve 30 months of probation. On Sept. 6, Davis fired one shot in the parking lot. Davis then went...
DECATUR, IL
25newsnow.com

Bloomington man arrested in connection with July stabbing in Normal

NORMAL (25 News Now) - A 24-year-old Bloomington man is in the McLean County jail on attempted murder charges in connection with a stabbing that took place in Normal in late July. Normal Police say Zhane McGill was arrested after a lengthy investigation by its Patrol and Investigative Division, along...
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

Suspect identified in officer-involved shooting

Update at 1:23 p.m. on 10/12/2022 DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released the identity of the man who was killed in a shootout with Decatur Police officers Wednesday morning. Coroner Michael Day identified the man as Jamontey O. Neal, 32 of Decatur. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday. Neal was pulled […]
DECATUR, IL
newschannel20.com

Sangamon County Sheriff's Office tackles Pink Patch Project

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office is showing its support for breast cancer awareness. More than 700 law enforcement agencies nationwide are taking part in the Pink Patch Program. The program is a campaign to increase public awareness of breast cancer and to raise funds to...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

Man sentenced to prison for meth possession

FINDLAY, Ill. (WICS) — A Findlay man will spend time behind bars for possessing less than five grams of methamphetamine. Jamie M. Brown, 30, was sentenced to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC). Brown was arrested on May 7, 2022 deputies received a call for a...
FINDLAY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy