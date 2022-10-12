Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Google Pixel Watch vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: which Wear OS 3 wearable wins?
2022 is a huge year for Wear OS smartwatches, because we’ve seen both Google’s first smartwatch – the Google Pixel Watch, and the best wearables Samsung has ever released: the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. So, if you’re after a smartwatch and you...
TechRadar
Incognito Mode's name is wrong, and even Google employees know it
Even Google employees know that Chrome’s Incognito Mode isn’t as private as the name implies. The Google Chrome feature allows users to hide their browsing history from other people using the same device, however, it doesn’t hide their data from the websites they visit or Google itself. You’d be forgiven for thinking that Incognito Mode is more private than it really is though; the company is facing a $5bn lawsuit over the confusion, and even its own Marketing Chief knew the flaws of the name it has been revealed.
TechRadar
Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Galaxy S22 Ultra: Has the Android king met its match?
Google has announced its latest flagship phone, the Pixel 7 Pro. If it’s to rule the Android roost, however, it’s going to have to contend with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Samsung’s super-sized flagship is the current top dog (just take a look at our selection of the...
TechRadar
Google has unveiled its vision of the future of video conferencing
Google’s plan to change the way we interact using video conferencing software has just been taken to the next level with the rollout of Project Starline to Google offices and more locations across the US. Despite Meta’s growing success in the VR headset space, Google remains committed to holographic...
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechRadar
Fossil's first Wear OS 3 watch takes aim at the Fitbit Sense 2
Despite Wear OS 3 being announced back in 2021, we’ve so far seen very few smartwatches running this wearable operating system – and zero from Fossil, despite that being one of the biggest players in Wear OS. But that’s about to change, as the company has just announced the Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition, which runs Wear OS 3 out of the box.
TechRadar
Netflix’s cheaper, ad-supported plan arrives – and it’s as bad as expected
Following Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos’ June confirmation that an ad-supported tier would be coming to the service, the company today released details on its new Basic with Ads subscription plan. Netflix Basic with Ads will cost $6.99 / £4.99 month when it launches November 3 in the US and...
TechRadar
Apple iMovie vs Adobe Premiere Elements
Apple iMovie (opens in new tab) is one of the best free video editing software (opens in new tab) tools available by default on macOS computers. While not exactly what you would call professional video editing software, iMovie is still a very useful tool with lots of options to customize your vlog or create your first film. It has interesting visual effects and powerful tools that make editing your first video and exciting experience.
TechRadar
Microsoft announces Designer, its AI rival app to Canva and Adobe - but why?
Microsoft took the wraps off its image editing suite at its Surface event, called Designer. It's mostly powered by DALL-E 2, an OpenAI technology that looks to try to take on Adobe and Canva, but Microsoft could be too late to the party with this. There's been an explosion in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechRadar
How to choose the perfect smart speaker for you
Choosing the right smart speaker is challenging. In a world of multiple assistants and more little grey fabric spheres than we like to count, it feels like everything is promising the world to you, in the form of a digital assistant. If you just want to know about the different...
TechRadar
Metaverse-style avatars are now available in Microsoft Teams
Microsoft has announced that animated avatars are now available in preview for its Teams collaboration platform. Via the Avatars app in the Microsoft Teams App Store, members of the Technical Access Program can now design up to three avatars for use during meetings, and choose from an array of reaction gestures.
TechRadar
How to use Windows 11's enhanced Taskbar in the new update
When Windows 11 launched in October 2021, Microsoft made numerous changes to the taskbar, not all of which were welcome, but since then there's been progress in improving upon it. With the release of Windows 11's 2022 Update in September 2022, lots of improvements have been made, such as making...
TechRadar
Ubuntu users angered by ‘advert’ in command line
Canonical, the maker of popular Linux distribution Ubuntu, has come under fire over an attempt to spread the word about a new promotion. As TechRadar Pro reported last week, Canonical is now offering free access to the enterprise-focused version of Ubuntu for up to five workstations. In an effort to advertise the scheme, the company is distributing a message via the command line to any user that updates the OS.
TechRadar
Can I use my Apple Watch for swimming?
Is there anything the best Apple Watches can’t do? With the launch of the Apple Watch Ultra and its Depth app, the Cupertino-based tech giant once again shifted the baseline upwards of what people should expect from an outdoor watch. And it’s not only an excellent mountaineering companion, but given its extensive diving capabilities, the Apple Watch Ultra is also your best bet for shallow-water activities, such as swimming in a pool or open waters.
TechRadar
Galaxy Z Fold 4 gets a huge discount plus free memory upgrade at Samsung
The official Samsung Store is offering a whopping trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 (opens in new tab) on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and a free memory upgrade this weekend - one of the best deals we've seen yet on this excellent foldable flagship. Under this promotion, you can...
TechRadar
TechRadar Choice Awards 2022: Phones & cameras – vote for your winners!
The TechRadar Choice Awards 2022 are go! We're celebrating the best and most-loved tech available today, and we need your help to pick the winners. On this page, you can vote in our Phones and Cameras categories, though there are more than 60 categories overall, and you can vote in them all right here if you prefer.
TechRadar
Meta Quest Pro vs Oculus Quest 2: which Meta VR headset is best for you?
The Meta Quest Pro vs Oculus Quest 2 dilemma is one many VR fans may soon face, following the reveal of Meta's latest headset at Meta Connect 2022. These are very different devices, though. The new Meta Quest Pro is a mixed reality-focused device designed to bring business into the metaverse, and provide people with a premium virtual reality experience in the company's comfiest and most powerful headset yet. The Oculus Quest 2, meanwhile, is much more affordable, though less feature-filled.
TechRadar
Your gadget attachments are getting in the way of recycling e-waste
Samsung recently published the findings of a survey it conducted on the attitudes American users have toward electronic waste (e-waste) and the results speak to their reluctance to recycle. As it turns out, a lot of people have a hard time letting go of their old devices and that’s contributing...
TechRadar
Apple is trying to make the lives of developers a whole lot easier
Apple has announced a new support package for developers that it hopes will help them adopt the company's latest technologies, such as the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island. Less than a month after the launch of the latest iPhone 14 range, VP for Worldwide Developer Relations, Susan Prescott, explained that the company has seen “increased appetite for one-on-one support and conversation”.
TechRadar
ScalaCube review
ScalaCube’s free Minecraft hosting stands out as excellent, and its premium plans bring a lot to the table for those who need something a little more powerful. ScalaCube (opens in new tab) has long been one of the best Minecraft server hosting (opens in new tab) options available. It offers a selection of products, including a neat free-forever server that enables you to test the platform.
TechRadar
Fujifilm X-T5 set to launch soon – and it could be the year's most exciting camera
Fujifilm has had a big year, but it's apparently not done yet. According to some strong rumors, it's planning to launch the Fujifilm X-T5 next month – and the mid-range all-rounder has the potential to be the most exciting camera of the year. The source of this speculation is,...
Comments / 0