Yeezy, owned by Ye, aka Kanye West, cut ties to JPMorgan before 'White Lives Matter,' antisemitism controversy
JPMorgan Chase is severing ties with Yeezy Brands, owned by Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West. The bank sent Ye a letter on Sept. 20, weeks before he mired himself in controversy after wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt at his Paris fashion show and writing antisemitic social media posts.
Kim Kardashian Says She's 'Exhausted' by Kanye West's Claims About Being 'Allowed' to See Kids
Kim Kardashian was hesitant about "going back and forth on the Internet" with Kanye West over his claims that he was being kept from seeing his children Kim Kardashian is tired of the false narratives about her life. On a new episode of season 2 of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder, 41, opens up about feeling run down after dealing with different crises at once. Just as she faced backlash for advising women to "get your f---ing ass up and work" in a Variety profile published in March, the mom of four also dealt...
His white lives matter shirt and Tucker Carlson appearance prove it: Kanye West doesn’t want a way back
The musician’s latest controversies remind us who he’s been this whole time: a guy who will do anything to be relevant
Julia Fox says she broke up with Kanye West at the 'first red flag' after realizing he was dealing with 'unresolved issues'
Julia Fox said that she ended her relationship with Kanye West at the first "red flag." Fox said West had "unresolved issues" while they were dating and she didn't have "bandwidth" for them. West and Fox dated for approximately a month at the beginning of the year.
hotnewhiphop.com
Willie D Suggests Kanye’s Mother Donda Committed Suicide, Responds To Backlash
Willie D says he blocked Kanye fans that commented under his post. It’s been almost 15 years since Kanye West’s mother, Donda West, passed away in 2007. It was reported that her cause of death was due to coronary artery disease along with several post-operative factors stemming from cosmetic surgery.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West’s Personal Trainer Drops Him As A Client Following Anti-Semitic Comments
Ye’s trainer questions why people were more upset over the “White Lives Matter” shirt than his anti-semitic remarks. Kanye West has been facing a lot of backlash lately. From talking about Lizzo’s weight to exposing text message conversations with his celebrity peers, the father of four has sparked plenty of conversations.
Friends Of Kanye West Fear He's In Midst of Psychiatric Episode After Recent Racist & Anti-Semitic Actions: Source
Friends of Kanye West have expressed extreme concern for the rapper's mental state after his recent verbally violent attacks over the last couple of weeks. The 45-year-old appears to be in the midst of a mental break and has barely been sleeping since his infamous "White Lives Matter" T-shirt debut at Paris Fashion Week, according to sources from his inner circle.
Jimmy Kimmel Sounds Off on ‘White Supremacists’ Kanye West and Tucker Carlson
“It was a very busy weekend for our future president,” Jimmy Kimmel joked during his monologue Monday night, referring to Kanye West, who he called “Ye-zier than ever” after he was locked out of his Twitter account for posting his blatantly antisemitic threat against Jewish people. After...
Willie D thinks he knows the reason behind death of Kanye West’s mother
Ye West has grabbed the attention of many people in the past few weeks, and some have a lot to say about his antics. Willie D, is one of the people who recently commented but his words weren’t as directed toward West as they were toward his deceased mother.
Kim Kardashian's SKIMS shapewear company in spotlight after Kanye West, Tucker Carlson interview
Kanye West appeared on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Thursday, when he expressed anger over ex-wife Kim Kardashian's shapewear and clothing brand, SKIMS. West shared his frustration about being in the dark about the fact that he held a smaller stake in the company than Joshua Kushner. The rapper alleged that he...
Kim Kardashian & Kanye West sit apart at daughter’s basketball game after he threatened ex-wife in explosive interview
KIM Kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye West have made a point to sit apart during their daughter's basketball game after his explosive interview regarding their custody battle. The rapper shocked fans when he threatened his ex-wife during a conversation with Tucker Carlson on Fox News. Now Kanye, 44, and Kim,...
Nicki Minaj Goes Off On Latto For ‘Age Shaming’ Her & More As Twitter Feud Erupts Between The Rappers
Nicki Minaj took to social media to air her grievances after the Grammys announced that her song, “Super Freaky Girl,” was going to be considered in the “Pop” instead of “Rap” category for 2023. Nicki explained that she wasn’t happy with the Recording Academy’s decision because she didn’t feel like it was fairly applied to other crossover rappers. “I have no problem being moved out of the RAP category as long as we r ALL being treated FAIRLY,” Nicki tweeted. “If SFG has 2B moved then so does “Big Energy”! ANY1 who says diff is simply a Nicki hater or troll.”
Paul McCartney: Kanye West Was ‘Scrolling Through Images of Kim [Kardashian]’ During Songwriting Session
Paul McCartney says Kanye West was looking at images of then-wife Kim Kardashian during their first songwriting session in 2014
Kim Kardashian Beefing Up Security At Her Kids' Private School After Kanye West's Outbursts Go Viral
Kim Kardashian is doing everything to protect her kids after her ex-husband Kanye West went on an antisemitic and racist rant via social media. During the rapper's outburst, he leaked the name of the school to everyone, putting his children at risk. West's four kids — North, Saint, Chicago and...
hotnewhiphop.com
T.I. Questions Why No One Spoke Up To Defend His Family During Charleston White Drama
The latest clip in the ongoing beef between the Harris family and Charleston White shows a saddened father disappointed in his friends. T.I. and Charleston White have been butting heads ever since White called out Tip’s son, King Harris. The infamous YouTuber started this conflict on October 8 when he went on one of his signature rants. In the video, he threw shade towards King along with Boosie BadAzz’s son, Tootie Raw.
‘The Shop’ Will Not Air Kanye West Episode Due To Anti-Semitic Remarks
The latest episode of The Shop featuring Kanye West will not air. Andscape reports that the LeBron James and Maverick Carter-produced show has chosen to cancel the forthcoming episode due to Ye’s anti-Semitic comments, which also resulted in his Twitter account becoming restricted. “Yesterday we taped an episode of...
hotnewhiphop.com
Charleston White Doubles Down On T.I. Diss: “His Son Is Ugly”
The comedian admitted he initially didn’t want smoke with the Harris men. Charleston White is still not over his beef with T.I. and his son King Harris. After a trading insults on social media earlier this week, the Youtube comedian is doubling down on his disdain for the rapper and his son. During his sit-down with radio host Dede McGuire, White denied being fearful of Tip, claiming, “He ain’t never been to jail for killing nobody. I’m scared of ni**as that done killed people.”
Kanye West Resurfaces With Kid Rock and Ray J at Premiere of Candace Owens’ Black Lives Matter Documentary ‘The Greatest Lie Ever Sold’
Following the controversy filled events of last week, Kanye West resurfaced last night alongside Kid Rock and Ray J at the premiere of Candace Owens' Black Lives Matter documentary The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM. On Wednesday night (Oct. 12), right-wing pundit and author...
