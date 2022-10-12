ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian Says She's 'Exhausted' by Kanye West's Claims About Being 'Allowed' to See Kids

Kim Kardashian was hesitant about "going back and forth on the Internet" with Kanye West over his claims that he was being kept from seeing his children Kim Kardashian is tired of the false narratives about her life. On a new episode of season 2 of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder, 41, opens up about feeling run down after dealing with different crises at once. Just as she faced backlash for advising women to "get your f---ing ass up and work" in a Variety profile published in March, the mom of four also dealt...
OK! Magazine

Friends Of Kanye West Fear He's In Midst of Psychiatric Episode After Recent Racist & Anti-Semitic Actions: Source

Friends of Kanye West have expressed extreme concern for the rapper's mental state after his recent verbally violent attacks over the last couple of weeks. The 45-year-old appears to be in the midst of a mental break and has barely been sleeping since his infamous "White Lives Matter" T-shirt debut at Paris Fashion Week, according to sources from his inner circle.
HollywoodLife

Nicki Minaj Goes Off On Latto For ‘Age Shaming’ Her & More As Twitter Feud Erupts Between The Rappers

Nicki Minaj took to social media to air her grievances after the Grammys announced that her song, “Super Freaky Girl,” was going to be considered in the “Pop” instead of “Rap” category for 2023. Nicki explained that she wasn’t happy with the Recording Academy’s decision because she didn’t feel like it was fairly applied to other crossover rappers. “I have no problem being moved out of the RAP category as long as we r ALL being treated FAIRLY,” Nicki tweeted. “If SFG has 2B moved then so does “Big Energy”! ANY1 who says diff is simply a Nicki hater or troll.”
hotnewhiphop.com

T.I. Questions Why No One Spoke Up To Defend His Family During Charleston White Drama

The latest clip in the ongoing beef between the Harris family and Charleston White shows a saddened father disappointed in his friends. T.I. and Charleston White have been butting heads ever since White called out Tip’s son, King Harris. The infamous YouTuber started this conflict on October 8 when he went on one of his signature rants. In the video, he threw shade towards King along with Boosie BadAzz’s son, Tootie Raw.
hotnewhiphop.com

Charleston White Doubles Down On T.I. Diss: “His Son Is Ugly”

The comedian admitted he initially didn’t want smoke with the Harris men. Charleston White is still not over his beef with T.I. and his son King Harris. After a trading insults on social media earlier this week, the Youtube comedian is doubling down on his disdain for the rapper and his son. During his sit-down with radio host Dede McGuire, White denied being fearful of Tip, claiming, “He ain’t never been to jail for killing nobody. I’m scared of ni**as that done killed people.”
