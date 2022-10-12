ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craven County, NC

WITN

Pitt County School appoint new director of transportation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Schools has appointed Richard Hutchinson as its director of transportation according to an announcement from PCS Superintendent Dr. Ethan Lenker on Friday. Hutchinson has most recently served on-campus administrative leadership roles for the past 14 years, which includes 10 within Pitt County Schools. His...
PITT COUNTY, NC
Washington Examiner

North Carolina judge throws man in jail for 24 hours for not wearing mask in court

A North Carolina man found himself in jail for not wearing a mask in a courtroom. Judge Charles Gilchrist of the North Carolina Superior Court found Gregory Hahn, 42, guilty of contempt of court for not following Gilchrist's mask mandate. The judge is the only one within the courthouse that requires a mask, according to Clerk of Superior Court Renee Whittenton.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Attorney General Stein heads to Jacksonville and Morehead City Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -After visiting Lenoir and Craven County on Wednesday, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein will be back in the east on Thursday. The attorney general will head to Jacksonville and Morehead City Thursday to meet with leaders to discuss funds received from the recent nationwide opioid settlement.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Internet safety a priority as AG Stein visits Lenoir County

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - After visiting New Bern Wednesday morning, state Attorney General Josh Stein made an appearance at a school in Lenoir County. In the gym of Contentnea-Savannah K-8 School, Stein spoke to 6th graders about a family tech agreement, with goals and hopes of facilitating conversations between children and adults about how to safely and responsibly use the internet.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Republicans look to flip eastern N.C. seat being vacated by Butterfield

It can be hard to keep up with Don Davis as he power walks and even runs through the streets of Wilson, N.C. Davis, a minister and Democrat running for North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District, is canvassing with potential voters. With a limited social media presence, the six-term state...
WILSON, NC
WITN

Violent crime in NC involving juveniles on the rise

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Shootings in Raleigh, New Bern, and Greenville in just the past few days, along with the Jacksonville school stabbing that happened in September involving juveniles have people concerned. “The crime rate in the community is devastating, especially at the age that it involves. I don’t understand...
GREENVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

N.C. decides not to appeal to Supreme Court for review in lawsuit over marine fisheries regulations

— Glenn Skinner, executive director of the N.C. Fisheries Association, a trade and lobbying group for North Carolina commercial fishermen, said Thursday he was “surprised and a little confused” by the state’s decision this week not to appeal to the state Supreme Court to reverse a September Appeals Court ruling that allows the state to be sued for alleged failure to protect North Carolina’s fisheries.
POLITICS
WITN

UPDATE: 100 people Walk to End Alzheimer’s

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County and surrounding area residents joined together in the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s®. Saturday morning at Hines Farm Park outside of Jacksonville, 100 people walked to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WITN

Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On Saturday, Oct. 15, Onslow County and surrounding area residents will join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s®. The Alzheimer’s Association – Eastern North Carolina Chapter will be hosting Walk to End Alzheimer’s –...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Man sentenced for 2020 killing in Lenoir County

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been sentenced for the killing of another man in Lenoir County in December of 2020. The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says Clayton Clark Jr will serve between four and five years in state prison for the death of Montez Garner. The...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
whqr.org

Contractors banned in North Carolina after scamming Florence victims and elderly customers

That’s according to attorney general Josh Stein, who won the bans, along with civil penalties, in court. One contractor was Dennis L. Daugherty, Jr., who owns the North Carolina-based company Green Lantern Roofing and Restoration LLC. Representatives from the company went door to door after Hurricane Florence, falsely claiming the company had a contractor’s license and dozens of workers ready to begin.
ECONOMY
WFMY NEWS2

Voter Guide 2022: Everything you need to know about the election in North Carolina

Election Day is Tuesday, November 8. If you're voting in North Carolina, you need to know important dates, where to vote, and how to track your ballot. Election Day in North Carolina is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. WFMY News 2 has you covered on how to make your vote count. Be sure to check our elections page for the latest results on Election Day. In this voter guide, we've got information on registering to vote, looking up your sample ballot and precinct, voting early, voting by mail, voting on election day, and tracking your ballot.
ELECTIONS

