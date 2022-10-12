Read full article on original website
WITN
Pitt County School appoint new director of transportation
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Schools has appointed Richard Hutchinson as its director of transportation according to an announcement from PCS Superintendent Dr. Ethan Lenker on Friday. Hutchinson has most recently served on-campus administrative leadership roles for the past 14 years, which includes 10 within Pitt County Schools. His...
WXII 12
North Carolina District 27 Senate Race | Richard Sessoms, Michael Garrett share mostly similar stances
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — In North Carolina's 27th district Senate race, an army veteran is making his political debut by challenging a two-term incumbent to represent Guilford County in the state senate. Challenger Republican Richard Sessoms and incumbent Democrat Michael Garrett face off in this 2022 race. This is one...
Washington Examiner
North Carolina judge throws man in jail for 24 hours for not wearing mask in court
A North Carolina man found himself in jail for not wearing a mask in a courtroom. Judge Charles Gilchrist of the North Carolina Superior Court found Gregory Hahn, 42, guilty of contempt of court for not following Gilchrist's mask mandate. The judge is the only one within the courthouse that requires a mask, according to Clerk of Superior Court Renee Whittenton.
Treasurer warns NC towns on financial watchlist to clean books or lose charters
This year the town of East Laurinburg ceased to exist as an incorporated municipality after years of fiscal distress, fraud and, in the end, an inability to operate itself. More than 140 municipalities are on the state treasurer’s latest financial watch list, with a handful facing increased pressure to clean their books.
WITN
Attorney General Stein heads to Jacksonville and Morehead City Thursday
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -After visiting Lenoir and Craven County on Wednesday, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein will be back in the east on Thursday. The attorney general will head to Jacksonville and Morehead City Thursday to meet with leaders to discuss funds received from the recent nationwide opioid settlement.
WITN
Internet safety a priority as AG Stein visits Lenoir County
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - After visiting New Bern Wednesday morning, state Attorney General Josh Stein made an appearance at a school in Lenoir County. In the gym of Contentnea-Savannah K-8 School, Stein spoke to 6th graders about a family tech agreement, with goals and hopes of facilitating conversations between children and adults about how to safely and responsibly use the internet.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Republicans look to flip eastern N.C. seat being vacated by Butterfield
It can be hard to keep up with Don Davis as he power walks and even runs through the streets of Wilson, N.C. Davis, a minister and Democrat running for North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District, is canvassing with potential voters. With a limited social media presence, the six-term state...
WITN
Violent crime in NC involving juveniles on the rise
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Shootings in Raleigh, New Bern, and Greenville in just the past few days, along with the Jacksonville school stabbing that happened in September involving juveniles have people concerned. “The crime rate in the community is devastating, especially at the age that it involves. I don’t understand...
Early voting in North Carolina starts Thursday: Here’s when and where you can vote
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – For weeks now you’ve been the captive audience, inundated with TV ads (that won’t stop for a few more weeks), bombarded by poll data and primed with massaged rhetoric of all sorts. Now it’s your turn. Starting Thursday, you will have your first chance to go to a polling precinct, take […]
carolinacoastonline.com
N.C. decides not to appeal to Supreme Court for review in lawsuit over marine fisheries regulations
— Glenn Skinner, executive director of the N.C. Fisheries Association, a trade and lobbying group for North Carolina commercial fishermen, said Thursday he was “surprised and a little confused” by the state’s decision this week not to appeal to the state Supreme Court to reverse a September Appeals Court ruling that allows the state to be sued for alleged failure to protect North Carolina’s fisheries.
WITN
UPDATE: 100 people Walk to End Alzheimer’s
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County and surrounding area residents joined together in the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s®. Saturday morning at Hines Farm Park outside of Jacksonville, 100 people walked to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s...
thecentersquare.com
North Carolina contractors barred from doing business after scamming residents for hurricane work
(The Center Square) — Two contractors have been banned from doing business in North Carolina after Attorney General Josh Stein won judgements against them for scamming vulnerable residents. Stein won a default judgements against Dennis Daugherty, Jr., his Illinois-based business Green Lantern Services LLC, and his North Carolina-based company...
WITN
Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On Saturday, Oct. 15, Onslow County and surrounding area residents will join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s®. The Alzheimer’s Association – Eastern North Carolina Chapter will be hosting Walk to End Alzheimer’s –...
WITN
Man sentenced for 2020 killing in Lenoir County
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been sentenced for the killing of another man in Lenoir County in December of 2020. The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says Clayton Clark Jr will serve between four and five years in state prison for the death of Montez Garner. The...
Federal assistance brings more local produce to NC schools
DURHAM — State and federal representatives and local educators gathered at Bethesda Elementary Tuesday morning to announce two new partnerships between North Carolina and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
wccbcharlotte.com
Police Departments Across North Carolina Are Now Handling Mental Health Calls Differently
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When someone calls 911 for an emergency, police departments are now tasked with figuring out how to respond if the call is centered around a mental health crisis. Police departments across North Carolina are increasing a focus on mental health awareness by changing the way they respond to mental health calls.
whqr.org
Contractors banned in North Carolina after scamming Florence victims and elderly customers
That’s according to attorney general Josh Stein, who won the bans, along with civil penalties, in court. One contractor was Dennis L. Daugherty, Jr., who owns the North Carolina-based company Green Lantern Roofing and Restoration LLC. Representatives from the company went door to door after Hurricane Florence, falsely claiming the company had a contractor’s license and dozens of workers ready to begin.
Voter Guide 2022: Everything you need to know about the election in North Carolina
Election Day is Tuesday, November 8. If you're voting in North Carolina, you need to know important dates, where to vote, and how to track your ballot. Election Day in North Carolina is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. WFMY News 2 has you covered on how to make your vote count. Be sure to check our elections page for the latest results on Election Day. In this voter guide, we've got information on registering to vote, looking up your sample ballot and precinct, voting early, voting by mail, voting on election day, and tracking your ballot.
This Huge Flea Market in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. From the deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something to find there for everyone.
carolinajournal.com
N.C. Treasurer puts the brakes on hiring of new Spring Lake town manager
N.C. State Treasurer Dale Folwell will not approve payment for Spring Lake's newly hired town manager Justine Jones. Based on her previous experiences with Kenly and Richland County, S.C., Folwell doesn't believe she is the right fit for the town. Spring Lake has faced two audits in 10 years that...
