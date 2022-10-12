Read full article on original website
Listen to Blink-182’s New Single ‘Edging’
Blink-182 have released a single called “Edging,” their first new music with Tom DeLonge in nearly a decade. "Edging" chugs along at an upbeat pace, with Travis Barker pounding out an emphatic rhythm. The track features plenty of the hallmarks of classic Blink-182 tunes, including the vocal interplay of DeLonge and Mark Hoppus, as well as the band's noted lyrical attitude (Only in a Blink-182 song will you hear the line "She tried to pray it away so I fucked her in church").
Girl in Red Releases New Song “October Passed Me By”: Listen
Girl in red—aka Norwegian singer-songwriter Marie Ulven—has returned with her first new single of the year. The new song, “October Passed Me By,” is the sequel to Ulven’s 2018 hit “We Fell in Love in October.” She produced the new single with the National’s Aaron Dessner. Listen to “October Passed Me By” below; scroll down for a short film accompanying the track.
Noah Cyrus Grapples with Her Desires in Lockdown on ‘I Just Want a Lover’ as New Album Drops
Noah Cyrus just wants a love that’s real. Is that too much to ask for? On Friday, as she celebrated the release of her LP The Hardest Part, Cyrus dropped the introspective, metaphoric video for her single “I Just Want a Lover.” “In the united hate of America/The hearts are just as broken as the nation,” she sings to open the track. “Where all they do is tear each other down/Trapped inside this permanent staycation.” The Actual Objects-directed video captures Cyrus in several blurried scenes — a bright purple entryway, a completely darkened room, and as she stands in front of...
‘Waiting to Exhale’: Babyface Reveals Whitney Houston Wasn’t Supposed to Sing on Soundtrack
Whitney Houston was in control of the 'Waiting to Exhale' soundtrack as far as picking contributing artists. She also performed on three tracks.
Madonna Locks Lips with Dominican Rapper Tokischa in New Music Video for Remix of 2005's 'Hung Up'
Madonna is putting a modern, raunchy twist on her 2005 classic "Hung Up" — and her fans are eating it up!. On Tuesday, the Queen of Pop released the music video for "Hung Up on Tokischa," a remix of the Confessions on the Dance Floor hit with Dominican rapper Tokischa — who Madonna's seen locking lips with on multiple occasions throughout the video.
Baz Luhrmann Confirms Britney Spears Remix of ‘Viva Las Vegas’ Could Be On Its Way Soon
There could be more new music from Britney Spears on the way. Baz Luhrmann says that he’s working on releasing the fan-favorite “Viva Las Vegas” remix from his recent film Elvis, which fuses Elvis Presley’s “Viva Las Vegas” with Spears’ 2003 hit, “Toxic.”
soultracks.com
Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic
(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
Stevie Nicks Reveals What She and Miley Cyrus Have in Common: ‘We Just Hit It Off’
Stevie Nicks got candid about working with Miley Cyrus on the song “Edge of Midnight” and shared what the two singers have in common.
NME
TSHA – ‘Capricorn Sun’ review: euphoric debut certifies producer’s scene-leading ascension
Since 2020, TSHA has become one of the most talked-about break-out names in electronic music. With two strong EPs (‘Flowers’ and ‘OnlyL’) in the bag, as well as a pumping compilation for Fabric, the London-based artist, producer and DJ’s emotional blend of patiently-euphoric synth build-ups and hook-filled pop stylings have connected far and wide, elevating her far beyond underground favourite status.
Listen to a Long-Lost Queen Song
It’s been over 30 years since we lost Freddie Mercury, so any previously unheard vocals of his that are unearthed are a rare treat at this point — and fortunately for Queen fans, we’ve got just that. “Face It Alone” is a long-lost Queen track originally recorded three years prior to Mercury’s death, during the 1988 sessions for the band’s album The Miracle.
BET
Sade Is Recording New Music
According to Billboard, the singer and her band have been recording at Miraval Studios in Correns, France. “You could feel the love that she and the band had for this place,” said Damien Quintard, French producer and composer, who co-operates Miraval Studios. Sade hasn’t released an album in 12...
The FADER
Sade is back in the studio
A new Sade album is reportedly in the works for the first time in over a decade. The news broke Monday (October 10), not via the Nigerian-born, Essex-bred soul superstar or her band, but in a Billboard cover interview with Brad Pitt and French producer Damien Quintard on their reopening and renovation of the historic Miraval Studios. Sade had already been announced as a slated future resident of the room, but Pitt and Quintard have now confirmed that — less than a year after the rebuild was announced — recording is already underway, and that Sade and her backing band are the space’s first official guests.
Essence
‘Lady Sings The Blues’ At 50: The Classic Film That Captured The Essence Of An Icon
Starring Diana Ross, Billy Dee Williams, and Richard Pryor, this 1972 film was a portrayal of Black excellence through the eyes of the troubled and talented singer, Billie Holiday. Throughout the course of the 20th century, the public has long been enamored with the life and legacy of Billie Holiday....
getnews.info
Necosso is back with a killer new track: Summertide
Michael Necosso (aka Necosso) is an artist who recently released a single named Summertide. The song has a lush, deep, and cinematic sound. The bass hits right from the get-go, giving the song a massive flow. What makes Summertide special is how the song has some progressive elements to its arrangement, with new sounds and different parts coming in. The listening experience is super-engaging, and this is the kind of track that would absolutely make a venue shake. Summertide is electrifying, huge, and powerful but also incredibly melodic throughout.
Chase Rice Gets to Flex During Single-Take ‘Way Down Yonder’ Music Video [Watch]
With the new music video for "Way Down Yonder," Chase Rice did something rarely (never?) done before in country music. The western-themed, barroom drama was shot in one take, with no cuts. "If one person screws up, you gotta restart it," he tells Taste of Country, talking about how much...
Untangling 13 Taylor Swift Midnights Theories: Real or Our Wildest Dreams?
Watch: Taylor Swift Says Joe Alwyn Inspired Midnights Song. Break out your evidence boards and magnifying glasses because this meeting of the Midnights conspiracy club is now in session. Taylor Swift releases her highly anticipated 10th studio album in just one week and recently unveiled the full track list, including...
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops U.S. album chart
Rapper Bad Bunny's Spanish-language record "Un Verano Sin Ti" is No. 1 on this week's U.S. album chart.
Taylor Swift To Celebrate 'Midnights' Drop On 'The Tonight Show'
Taylor Swift will celebrate the release of her highly anticipated album Midnights with a special appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. On Friday, October 13th, the late-night show revealed that Swift will be a guest on the show on Monday, October 24th, just three days after the album drops on Friday, October 21st.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ice Spice Twerks & Teases New Music In TikTok Video
The Bronx star danced to unreleased music in her latest video. Ice Spice’s stardom is certainly on the rise. After having one of the biggest hits of the summer with her song “Munch,” the Bronx rapper took her talents to the stage, by performing at Hot 97’s Summer Jam and Rolling Loud New York 2022.
