Music

101.9 KING FM

Listen to Blink-182’s New Single ‘Edging’

Blink-182 have released a single called “Edging,” their first new music with Tom DeLonge in nearly a decade. "Edging" chugs along at an upbeat pace, with Travis Barker pounding out an emphatic rhythm. The track features plenty of the hallmarks of classic Blink-182 tunes, including the vocal interplay of DeLonge and Mark Hoppus, as well as the band's noted lyrical attitude (Only in a Blink-182 song will you hear the line "She tried to pray it away so I fucked her in church").
Pitchfork

Girl in Red Releases New Song “October Passed Me By”: Listen

Girl in red—aka Norwegian singer-songwriter Marie Ulven—has returned with her first new single of the year. The new song, “October Passed Me By,” is the sequel to Ulven’s 2018 hit “We Fell in Love in October.” She produced the new single with the National’s Aaron Dessner. Listen to “October Passed Me By” below; scroll down for a short film accompanying the track.
Rolling Stone

Noah Cyrus Grapples with Her Desires in Lockdown on ‘I Just Want a Lover’ as New Album Drops

Noah Cyrus just wants a love that’s real. Is that too much to ask for? On Friday, as she celebrated the release of her LP The Hardest Part, Cyrus dropped the introspective, metaphoric video for her single “I Just Want a Lover.” “In the united hate of America/The hearts are just as broken as the nation,” she sings to open the track. “Where all they do is tear each other down/Trapped inside this permanent staycation.” The Actual Objects-directed video captures Cyrus in several blurried scenes — a bright purple entryway, a completely darkened room, and as she stands in front of...
soultracks.com

Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic

(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
NME

TSHA – ‘Capricorn Sun’ review: euphoric debut certifies producer’s scene-leading ascension

Since 2020, TSHA has become one of the most talked-about break-out names in electronic music. With two strong EPs (‘Flowers’ and ‘OnlyL’) in the bag, as well as a pumping compilation for Fabric, the London-based artist, producer and DJ’s emotional blend of patiently-euphoric synth build-ups and hook-filled pop stylings have connected far and wide, elevating her far beyond underground favourite status.
InsideHook

Listen to a Long-Lost Queen Song

It’s been over 30 years since we lost Freddie Mercury, so any previously unheard vocals of his that are unearthed are a rare treat at this point — and fortunately for Queen fans, we’ve got just that. “Face It Alone” is a long-lost Queen track originally recorded three years prior to Mercury’s death, during the 1988 sessions for the band’s album The Miracle.
BET

Sade Is Recording New Music

According to Billboard, the singer and her band have been recording at Miraval Studios in Correns, France. “You could feel the love that she and the band had for this place,” said Damien Quintard, French producer and composer, who co-operates Miraval Studios. Sade hasn’t released an album in 12...
The FADER

Sade is back in the studio

A new Sade album is reportedly in the works for the first time in over a decade. The news broke Monday (October 10), not via the Nigerian-born, Essex-bred soul superstar or her band, but in a Billboard cover interview with Brad Pitt and French producer Damien Quintard on their reopening and renovation of the historic Miraval Studios. Sade had already been announced as a slated future resident of the room, but Pitt and Quintard have now confirmed that — less than a year after the rebuild was announced — recording is already underway, and that Sade and her backing band are the space’s first official guests.
getnews.info

Necosso is back with a killer new track: Summertide

Michael Necosso (aka Necosso) is an artist who recently released a single named Summertide. The song has a lush, deep, and cinematic sound. The bass hits right from the get-go, giving the song a massive flow. What makes Summertide special is how the song has some progressive elements to its arrangement, with new sounds and different parts coming in. The listening experience is super-engaging, and this is the kind of track that would absolutely make a venue shake. Summertide is electrifying, huge, and powerful but also incredibly melodic throughout.
iHeartRadio

Taylor Swift To Celebrate 'Midnights' Drop On 'The Tonight Show'

Taylor Swift will celebrate the release of her highly anticipated album Midnights with a special appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. On Friday, October 13th, the late-night show revealed that Swift will be a guest on the show on Monday, October 24th, just three days after the album drops on Friday, October 21st.
hotnewhiphop.com

Ice Spice Twerks & Teases New Music In TikTok Video

The Bronx star danced to unreleased music in her latest video. Ice Spice’s stardom is certainly on the rise. After having one of the biggest hits of the summer with her song “Munch,” the Bronx rapper took her talents to the stage, by performing at Hot 97’s Summer Jam and Rolling Loud New York 2022.
