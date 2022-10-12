Read full article on original website
whbc.com
Possible Merger of 2 Ohio Catholic Dioceses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio’s Catholic bishops are convening soon to discuss a possible merger. The Columbus Dispatch reports the Diocese of Steubenville is hoping to merge with the Diocese of Columbus. The bishop there cites a shrinking population, few priests and a financial scandal...
Ohio officials to visit MPR supply chain in Belmont County
Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted will be touring MPR Supply Chain Solutions on October 19 to tour the sixty-seven-acre trans-loading facility along the Ohio River in Bellaire, OH. MPR says Husted has led the Office of Workforce Transformation, working to identify the needs of Ohio businesses and to align workers’ skills with those needs to […]
Ohio cities with the most ghost sightings
Where do you have the best chance of seeing a ghost in Ohio?
The uniform change you’ll see among Ohio troopers
The Ohio State Highway Patrol has expanded its tattoo acceptance among troopers and the change is taking effect "immediately."
DeWine can’t compensate for ripping away women’s bodily freedom with handouts
And lo, there was great rejoicing among the subjugated sex in Ohio. He who would control their bodies, and thus their liberties, was talking diaper discounts! What a game changer. In exchange for ripping away their reproductive freedom, Mike DeWine was dishing deals to pregnant women and girls (and rape and incest victims) to mitigate […] The post DeWine can’t compensate for ripping away women’s bodily freedom with handouts appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Proposal to connect trails in Northern West Virginia has been withdrawn for now
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) At this week’s Brooke County Commission meeting, the Brooke-Hancock-Jefferson Metropolitan Planning Commission announced they are withdrawing their proposal for Reconnecting Communities Pilot Discretionary Grant Program for Reconnecting River Communities due to the absence of local monetary support. This project was to develop a network of shared-use paths to connect Steubenville to […]
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio Board of Education set to vote on controversial LGBTQ resolution Wednesday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A state board is set to vote on a controversial LGBTQ resolution on Wednesday that has drawn protests. The resolution, introduced by board member Brendon Shea, is described as supporting parents, schools, and districts in rejecting harmful gender identity policies. Critics said it will be used will strip away protections for students because of how they identify.
whbc.com
Sheriff by Default: Carroll’s Calvin Graham On Board for 2 Years
CARROLLTON, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – It appears Interim Carroll County Sheriff Calvin Graham can remove the “interim” from his title. Although the sheriff’s race is on the November ballot because of the timing of the death of late Sheriff Dale Williams, no Democratic candidate has been chosen to run.
27 Investigates: 4 years of medical marijuana in Ohio
Ohio's medical marijuana program is four years old, and a recent survey along with interviews with people in the industry show there are still problems to overcome.
WLWT 5
See incredible fall foliage on Ohio's Hocking Valley Scenic Railway
LOGAN, Ohio — Want to get a scenic view of Ohio's fall foliage this year?. You can take a fall foliage train ride on the Hocking Valley Scenic Roadway. The train ride takes you through Ohio's scenic spots from Nelsonville to East Logan. The train cars are heated as weather requires but there's also open-air cars as well.
Dozens of animals rescued from horrific conditions at Bellaire, Ohio home
BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) – Belmont County Hoof and Paw tell us they’ve rescued 11 dogs, 20-30 cats, 3 chickens and a donkey from a home on Indian Run Road, in Bellaire. Hoof and Paw officials were out at the home a few days ago, but had to wait on a warrant before they could go […]
WLWT 5
Search warrants served at 5 Ohio businesses in connection with illegal gambling investigation
HILLSBORO, Ohio — An investigation is underway into five businesses. in connection with an illegal gambling operation. According to the Ohio Casino Control Commission, the businesses are in Hillsboro and Greenfield. More than 300 gambling machines were seized along with cash, documents and more. WLWT is working to find...
whbc.com
Early Voting Underway in Ohio
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Early voting began Wednesday at your county’s Board of Elections office between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays. Expanded days and hours are coming later. The Stark County Elections office is at Route 62 and Regent Avenue NE...
WHIZ
15 Charged in “Snapped” Off Indictments
More than a dozen Muskingum County residents accused of defrauding federal and state food, childcare, and Medicaid benefits programs are facing the consequences after being indicted by the Muskingum County Grand Jury. Their charges are a result of a year-long investigation conducted by the Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office and Muskingum...
Your Radio Place
Special Education Services Highlighted at Cambridge BOE Meeting
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — The Cambridge City School District Board of Education meeting focused on the outstanding student services offered by the district and in particular, the special education services. Student Services Director Carmen Feldner informed board members of the recently released Special Education Annual Ratings from the Ohio Department of Education (ODE). Once again, Cambridge earned the highest achievable score based on the seven compliance indicators. ODE uses final data that districts submit through the Education Management Information System (EMIS). These data result in one of four ratings — Meets Requirements, Needs Assistance, Needs Intervention or Needs Substantial Intervention. “We have earned the ‘Meets Requirements’ designation for the past nine years and most years we received the highest score possible for all the indicators,” Feldner said. “The high ratings are a tribute to our teachers and staff members who work with our special needs children on a daily basis. “We are blessed to have so many talented and caring teachers and staff that are proud to work with children and to help them achieve their goals. Many go beyond what is required of them and become mentors and advocates for the children and their families.” One of those teachers who goes above and beyond is Shelby Stillion. Shelby is a teacher at the Middle School and was recently nominated for the Franklin B. Walter Outstanding Educator Award. While she didn’t receive that award, she did receive an Outstanding Educator Award for enhancing the learning experience of students with disabilities through mentoring, friendship, guidance and understanding from the State Support Team Region 12. Cambridge Middle School student Kaden Snyder was recognized with an Outstanding Student Award from the State Support Team Region 12. Snyder was a candidate for the R.A. Horn Outstanding Achievement Award for Students. She received an Outstanding.
sciotopost.com
61 Year Old Southern Ohio Man Arrested for Rape of Juvenile
Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that the Portsmouth Police Department received a report on Monday, October 10, 2022, stating that an underage female had inappropriate pictures and videos on her cell phone. The Sheriff’s Office was later notified by Adena Pike Medical Center, located in Pike County, that the female victim...
Your Radio Place
Multiple animals rescued for a home in Bellaire
BELMONT COUNTY – Belmont County officials, including representatives from the Belmont County Hoof and Paw have reported that multiple at risk animals were taken from a home in Bellaire. More than 20 cats, in addition to several dogs, chickens and others were rescued after the group received a warrant to enter the home and rescue the animals.
moderncampground.com
Ohio’s Paradise Lake Park Campground Sold for $1.6M
Paradise Lake Park Campground (Ohio), located near East Rochester in Columbiana County, has been sold for $1.6 million. As per a report, the 124.8-acre commercial campground, 6940 Rochester Road, was sold to Fireside Lake LLC of Mount Vernon, Ohio. The company was incorporated as an LLC two months ago, with K&C Agents LLC listed as a statutory agent.
Your Radio Place
438 Citations Issued in Ohio During 6-State Trooper Project’s Interstate 70 Enforcement
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol joined forces with other members of the 6-State Trooper Project to focus on speed, safety belt and OVI enforcement on Interstate 70. During the project, 438 people in Ohio were issued citations including 392 for speed and 40 for seat belt violations. Six people were cited for OVI.
Your Radio Place
Muskingum County Man Arrested in Scioto County and is Suspected of Raping a 12-year-old girl
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — A man from Muskingum County has been arrested in Scioto `spectedof County and is suspected of raping a 12-year-old girl he met on Facebook. According to the Portsmouth Police Department, they received a report from the girl on October 10th where she told police she had inappropriate photos and videos on her phone from 61-year-old Michael Nethers. Police investigated and found that Nethers had been sending the girl naked photos of himself since October 2021. Nethers was arrested on Wednesday in Scioto County after he traveled there with the intent to have sex with the girl. Nethers is being held in the Scioto County Jail on a $150,000 bond.
