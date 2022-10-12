New York, NY, United States, 15th Oct 2022 – The 2022 Blockchain Expo marked an occasion in which technology providers from across the world came together to celebrate. Founders, CEOs, investors, media, and blockchain enthusiasts gathered in Santa Clara, CA to discuss and debate all things blockchain, particularly looking to the future of blockchain. With the imminent threat of a potential recession, leaders in the industry banded together to discuss how we can better serve the market and how we can protect our digital assets.

SANTA CLARA, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO