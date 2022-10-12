Read full article on original website
Pinterest to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results
Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) will release financial results for the third quarter 2022 on Thursday, October 27th, 2022 after market close. The company will host a Q&A conference call to discuss these results at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) on the same day. A live webcast of the conference...
REVISED DATE: Edgio to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 9, 2022
Edgio, Inc. (Nasdaq: EGIO), the platform of choice to power unmatched speed, security and simplicity at the edge, will report financial results for the third quarter 2022 on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. EST (1:00 p.m. PST). Management will host its earnings conference call for investors at 4:30...
Teledyne Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Webcast Details
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2022 results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Pacific. A press release with the third quarter financial results will be issued before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.
Equity Commonwealth Declares Series D Preferred Dividend
Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) announced today that its Board of Trustees declared a dividend on the company’s Series D Preferred Shares. A quarterly dividend of $0.40625 per Series D Preferred Share will be paid on November 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on October 31, 2022 for the period from August 15, 2022 through November 14, 2022.
Baystate Financial, a MassMutual Firm, and International Association of Fire Fighters-Financial Corporation Announce Wealth Management Initiative
Baystate Financial, a general agency of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance company (MassMutual), and the International Association of Fire Fighters-Financial Corporation (IAFF-FC) announced a Wealth Management Initiative, whereas IAFF members will have direct access to insurance, investments, financial planning, and financial education through Baystate Financial and some other MassMutual firms located nationally. IAFF members will receive personalized attention and accessibility to financial services and a financial education curriculum.
Avalara Shareholders Approve Transaction with Vista Equity Partners
Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR), a leading provider of tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced that its shareholders voted to approve the pending transaction with Vista Equity Partners (“Vista”) at the Company’s Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Special Meeting”) held today. Approximately...
Journey To Financial Freedom Announces Financial Planning Community & Coaching
Journey To Financial Freedom has created a new financial planning and coaching community for members interested in making better financial decisions. Baltimore, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2022) - Journey To Financial Freedom announced a new financial coaching community designed to empower members to make better financial decisions with guidance from leading financial planning coaches. With a focus on building a community of active individuals making informed financial decisions, Journey To Financial Freedom welcomes new members looking for practical ideas on how to plan for a sustainable financial future.
Coinerr Announces Listing on Bitmart Exchange, Merging the Modern Crypto Coin with Trusted Trading Platform
The new token from Coinerr, ERR is made available to a global audience on the most trusted cryptocurrency trading platform. Hong Kong, Hong Kong--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2022) - The DeFi innovator, Coinerr, is expanding their footprint, making their coin available on Bitmart, one of the most well-known and trusted cryptocurrency exchanges used today. Their coin, which boasts unique utility features, is considered a preferred token in terms of stability, transparency, and security.
LTI constant currency revenues grow 21.6% YoY; Net Profits up 23.2% YoY
Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE code: 540005, NSE: LTI), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, announced its Q2 FY23 results today. Revenue at USD 601.0 million; growth of 3.6% QoQ and 18.1% YoY. Constant Currency Revenue growth of 4.6% QoQ and 21.6% YoY. In Indian Rupees:. Revenue at...
DJ Qian discusses cross-chain aggregation and the future of DeFi at The Blockchain Expo.
New York, NY, United States, 15th Oct 2022 – The 2022 Blockchain Expo marked an occasion in which technology providers from across the world came together to celebrate. Founders, CEOs, investors, media, and blockchain enthusiasts gathered in Santa Clara, CA to discuss and debate all things blockchain, particularly looking to the future of blockchain. With the imminent threat of a potential recession, leaders in the industry banded together to discuss how we can better serve the market and how we can protect our digital assets.
Spectrum Brands Files Answer to the DOJ’s Complaint to Block the Sale of its Hardware and Home Improvement Division to ASSA ABLOY
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB, “Spectrum Brands” or the “Company”), a leading global branded consumer products and home essentials company, today filed its answer to the lawsuit filed by the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) seeking to block the Company’s sale of its Hardware and Home Improvement (“HHI”) segment to ASSA ABLOY. Spectrum Brands and ASSA ABLOY are committed to completing the transaction and are confident that they will prevail in litigation.
Global Serverless Architecture Market Report 2022: A $25+ Billion Market by 2027 - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Serverless Architecture Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global serverless architecture market reached a value of US$ 9.02 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market to reach a value of US$ 25.65 Billion by 2027, exhibiting...
Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions’ 2022 Real Rate Report indicates that timekeeper rates continue to rise
The report uses legal invoice data to provide law firm rate benchmarks and enable more informed outsourcing decisions. According to a new report from Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions, the average law firm rates for partner, associate and paralegal timekeepers continued to increase this year. The 2022 Real Rate Report utilizes the more than $155 billion in legal invoice data contained within ELM Solutions’ LegalVIEW database to provide benchmarks of law firm rates and help corporate legal departments make informed investment and resourcing decisions for their organization.
CORRECTING and REPLACING WX Brands Announces Upcoming Leadership Transition
Fourth paragraph, third sentence of release dated October 11, 2022, should read: The company also owns Grupo Peñaflor, the leading Argentine wine company, as well as a distribution and production agreement for Diageo’s spirits products in Argentina. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005421/en/
Artificial Lift Market worth $8.7 Billion by 2027
The global Artificial Lift Market is expected to grow from USD 6.9 billion in 2022 to USD 8.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.8% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The market has promising growth potential due to the rising global oil demand and the increasing demand to maximize production from maturing oil & gas fields and new discoveries, especially in the North American region.
The Official Launch Of The Community Round For Pureboost Via Wefunder’s Community Investment Platform Raised Over $2M
SAN DIEGO, CA - OCTOBER 15th, 2022 - Within a few short hours after its public launch on September 28, at 9 am EST, Pureboost raised over $2 million on Wefunder, the leading popular crowdfunding site in the United States. Pureboost is the number one best-selling antioxidant clean energy drink blend on Amazon, and it does not include sugar or sucralose.
COMPUTER SERVICES INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Computer Services, Inc. - CSVI
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTC: CSVI) to Centerbridge Partners, L.P. and Bridgeport Partners. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of CSI will receive $58.00 in cash for each share of CSI that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.
Urbanspace, the Largest Food Hall Operator in the United States, Closes $7.0 Million Investment With Feenix Venture Partners
NEW YORK - October 15, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Urbanspace, the leading national food hall brand, has partnered with Feenix Venture Partners on a $7.0mm credit facility to take advantage of the demand for its unique mix of experiential dining, chef mix, and accessible fast-casual price point. In the last year...
AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS - INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - AERI
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGM: AERI) to Alcon Inc. (NYSE: ALC). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Aerie will receive $15.25 in cash for each share of Aerie that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.
BlackSky Files Two Registration Statements on Form S-3
BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) has filed two S-3 Registration Statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The first S-3 Registration Statement registers for resale certain previously issued securities and shares underlying previously issued equity awards. The filing of this S-3 is administrative in nature and is intended to convert the prior registration statement on Form S-1 into a registration statement on Form S-3 so that BlackSky can incorporate by reference all future SEC filings into this S-3. No new share issuances are being made as part of this S-3 filing.
