Tempe, AZ

Recruiting Notebook: First Offers, Dampier Expands on Commitment, Top 10 And More

Five-star Aztecs kicker Carston Kieffer received his first D1 offer from the Sun Devils on Oct. 8. Corona Del Sol head coach Jake Barro has raved about his talent, sighting that he is the Aztecs best prospect in their 2023 class. Carston spent his summer traveling across the country competing in various kicking camps and taking unofficial visits to schools.
TEMPE, AZ
echo-pilot.com

Arizona at Washington odds, picks and predictions

The Arizona Wildcats (3-3, 1-2 Pac-12) are on the road this weekend to take on the Washington Huskies (4-2, 1-2). Kickoff at Husky Stadium in Seattle is Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET (Pac-12 Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Arizona vs. Washingtonodds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions.
SEATTLE, WA
statepress.com

Opinion: It's time for ASU to change its name

At 5 p.m. outside of Old Main on ASU's Tempe campus, students can hear the school's symphonic bells chime the school hymn. When Mirabella resident David Mills first heard them, he started crying. "I thought, 'Holy Toledo, yeah, I remember this!'" Mills said. Like many residents, Mills was attracted to...
TEMPE, AZ
High School Football PRO

Queen Creek, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Shadow Mountain High School football team will have a game with San Tan Foothills High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

If you live in Arizona or you wish to travel there soon, and you are looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because below you will find a list of four steakhouses in Arizona that are great options for both a casual meal with friends or family members, as well as for celebrating a special occasion, and are also known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. So if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers to make debut in Buckeye in 2023

PHOENIX — Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers announced it is opening its first Buckeye restaurant in the third quarter of 2023. Located off Interstate 10 and Verrado Way, residents can enjoy the local beers and renowned burgers in a restaurant filled with 50 TVs and cutting-edge surround sound, according to a press release.
BUCKEYE, AZ
Fox News

Dem gubernatorial nominee Katie Hobbs fumbles question on Latino community in hard-to-watch interview

Arizona Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs delivered a fumbling answer when asked to elaborate on her relationship with the Latino community last week. The exchange came during Hobbs' appearance at the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Forum in Phoenix, Arizona. A town hall moderator pressed her to explain how the state's Latino community has impacted her personally.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

New debate drama emerges in race for Arizona governor

PHOENIX (AP) — Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for Arizona governor, blasted a Phoenix PBS affiliate Wednesday for scheduling an interview with her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, saying the move makes it easier for Hobbs to avoid a debate. A state commission that organizes political debates abruptly canceled a one-on-one interview with Lake that the PBS station was scheduled to broadcast Wednesday after learning of the station’s plans to interview Hobbs next week. In lieu of the highly anticipated interview, Lake summoned reporters to a news conference to attack the decision, her rivals and the mainstream media. She has made Hobbs’ refusal to debate a central plank of her campaign, saying it shows Hobbs lacks the strength to be governor. “She should not be given a half an hour of free airtime,” Lake said of her rival.
ARIZONA STATE
iheart.com

This Is The Best Pizza Place In Arizona

America is a country that loves pizza. We use pizza as a go-to for almost any occasion- birthdays, celebrations, sleepovers, or just family nights at home. Mashed compiled a list of the best pizza places in each state. The website states, "By listening to recommendations, reading reviews, researching awards, and doing some taste-testing of our own, we've arrived at the best of the best."
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Traffic pole falls on worker trying to install it, killing him in Buckeye

A Phoenix man well-known in the street racing scene was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison on weapons and racing charges. Researchers, experts and fans are coming together this week to discuss UFOs at a special conference in Mesa. Doctor issues warning after 2nd Phoenix baby overdoses on fentanyl. Updated:...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbex.com

Veto Sidelined $2B+ Roadway Project

While normally regarded as one of Arizona’s more pro-economic development and infrastructure governors, Governor Doug Ducey’s July veto of a bill that would have sent an extension of the Proposition 400 half-cent sales tax – a major funding source for Maricopa County transportation projects since 1985 – has already caused delays and ripple effects for major projects deemed essential for the county’s progress.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

