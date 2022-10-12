Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 NiteFlite Golf Tournament and Gala to Benefit Saguaros Children's CharitiesElaina VerhoffScottsdale, AZ
Camelot Homes Announces Sales for New Aura Luxury Community in ScottsdaleElaina VerhoffScottsdale, AZ
Your guide to a family friendly Halloween in PhoenixGrace LiebermanPhoenix, AZ
New York-Style Pizza Joint Now OpenGreyson FPeoria, AZ
Related
sports360az.com
Recruiting Notebook: First Offers, Dampier Expands on Commitment, Top 10 And More
Five-star Aztecs kicker Carston Kieffer received his first D1 offer from the Sun Devils on Oct. 8. Corona Del Sol head coach Jake Barro has raved about his talent, sighting that he is the Aztecs best prospect in their 2023 class. Carston spent his summer traveling across the country competing in various kicking camps and taking unofficial visits to schools.
Bobby Hurley says ASU men’s basketball has war-like practices
TEMPE — Posting a 25-31 combined record over the past two seasons, Arizona State men’s basketball has a new sense of intensity at practice. The best teams under head coach Bobby Hurley have had competitive practices. These practices helped prepare the team for battle on a nightly basis.
echo-pilot.com
Arizona at Washington odds, picks and predictions
The Arizona Wildcats (3-3, 1-2 Pac-12) are on the road this weekend to take on the Washington Huskies (4-2, 1-2). Kickoff at Husky Stadium in Seattle is Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET (Pac-12 Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Arizona vs. Washingtonodds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions.
statepress.com
Opinion: It's time for ASU to change its name
At 5 p.m. outside of Old Main on ASU's Tempe campus, students can hear the school's symphonic bells chime the school hymn. When Mirabella resident David Mills first heard them, he started crying. "I thought, 'Holy Toledo, yeah, I remember this!'" Mills said. Like many residents, Mills was attracted to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gilbert, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Gilbert. The Casa Grande Union High School football team will have a game with Campo Verde High School on October 14, 2022, 18:55:00. The Casa Grande Union High School football team will have a game with Campo Verde High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00.
AZFamily
Ex-cop and former Arizona Cardinal open addiction recovery center
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Brock Bevell and Max Hall joke like they’re old friends. But they didn’t meet until recently. “I kind of liked him for whatever reason, so I’m like alright let’s try it,” Hall smiled. What Hall was trying was nothing he ever...
Queen Creek, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Shadow Mountain High School football team will have a game with San Tan Foothills High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona or you wish to travel there soon, and you are looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because below you will find a list of four steakhouses in Arizona that are great options for both a casual meal with friends or family members, as well as for celebrating a special occasion, and are also known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. So if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
RELATED PEOPLE
A Valley coach was living a double life for decades. Now, thanks to former student, his story of living with HIV is being shared with the world
PHOENIX — It’s no secret that Robert Shegog is passionate about wrestling. He’s even more passionate about the students he coached at North High School in Phoenix for nearly two decades, starting in the late 80s. “I treated them like they were my kids,” he said.
KTAR.com
Arizona Lottery player running out of time to collect $4.3M The Pick jackpot
PHOENIX – An Arizona Lottery player is running out of time to collect on a ticket worth up to $4.3 million. A jackpot entry for The Pick game was purchased three months ago at the Safeway at Guadalupe and Alma School roads in Mesa. It matched all six numbers...
KTAR.com
Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers to make debut in Buckeye in 2023
PHOENIX — Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers announced it is opening its first Buckeye restaurant in the third quarter of 2023. Located off Interstate 10 and Verrado Way, residents can enjoy the local beers and renowned burgers in a restaurant filled with 50 TVs and cutting-edge surround sound, according to a press release.
Forecasted rain forces changes to Valley weekend events
Forecasted rain across parts of the Valley this weekend has event organizers making changes to some scheduled events.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dem gubernatorial nominee Katie Hobbs fumbles question on Latino community in hard-to-watch interview
Arizona Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs delivered a fumbling answer when asked to elaborate on her relationship with the Latino community last week. The exchange came during Hobbs' appearance at the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Forum in Phoenix, Arizona. A town hall moderator pressed her to explain how the state's Latino community has impacted her personally.
New debate drama emerges in race for Arizona governor
PHOENIX (AP) — Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for Arizona governor, blasted a Phoenix PBS affiliate Wednesday for scheduling an interview with her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, saying the move makes it easier for Hobbs to avoid a debate. A state commission that organizes political debates abruptly canceled a one-on-one interview with Lake that the PBS station was scheduled to broadcast Wednesday after learning of the station’s plans to interview Hobbs next week. In lieu of the highly anticipated interview, Lake summoned reporters to a news conference to attack the decision, her rivals and the mainstream media. She has made Hobbs’ refusal to debate a central plank of her campaign, saying it shows Hobbs lacks the strength to be governor. “She should not be given a half an hour of free airtime,” Lake said of her rival.
12news.com
After a period of pleasant weather, Arizona weather pattern will switch to rain and cool temps this weekend
ARIZONA, USA — We’re saying goodbye to the sunshine and 90s this weekend as rain moves into the desert southwest. Models are trending wetter, with higher rain totals now expected around metro Phoenix, and the arrival time will be mid-late morning. Here’s an hour-by-hour chance for rain in...
Popular Arizona family-run Mexican restaurants have served up their Nana's recipes for nearly 80 years
TEMPE, Ariz. — A nana’s legacy passed down through comfort food is being shared in restaurants across Arizona today. There are several Casa Reynoso locations in the Valley, each with their own little twist on popular family recipes. In Casa Reynoso’s back of the house, you’ll find more...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iheart.com
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Arizona
America is a country that loves pizza. We use pizza as a go-to for almost any occasion- birthdays, celebrations, sleepovers, or just family nights at home. Mashed compiled a list of the best pizza places in each state. The website states, "By listening to recommendations, reading reviews, researching awards, and doing some taste-testing of our own, we've arrived at the best of the best."
This Restaurant Has The Best Dessert Menu In Arizona
This eatery put extra time and effort into their dessert menu.
AZFamily
Traffic pole falls on worker trying to install it, killing him in Buckeye
A Phoenix man well-known in the street racing scene was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison on weapons and racing charges. Researchers, experts and fans are coming together this week to discuss UFOs at a special conference in Mesa. Doctor issues warning after 2nd Phoenix baby overdoses on fentanyl. Updated:...
azbex.com
Veto Sidelined $2B+ Roadway Project
While normally regarded as one of Arizona’s more pro-economic development and infrastructure governors, Governor Doug Ducey’s July veto of a bill that would have sent an extension of the Proposition 400 half-cent sales tax – a major funding source for Maricopa County transportation projects since 1985 – has already caused delays and ripple effects for major projects deemed essential for the county’s progress.
Comments / 0