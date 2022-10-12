ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

News On 6

Oklahoma Records First Flu Death Of 2022 Fall Season

Flu season has just gotten started, and the state has already reported its first flu-related death. While flu season the last couple of years has been relatively mild, health experts are keeping an eye on this year's season. Similar to COVID-19, the flu spreads from person to person through respiratory...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Several Counties Under Burn Ban Despite Scattered Showers

We're finally seeing some rain in Green Country, but several counties are still extending their burn bans. Tulsa County and Wagoner Country extended their burn bans for at least another week. On Tuesday, McIntosh County Commissioners extended the burn bat until Oct. 25. Creek County issued a burn ban at...
TULSA COUNTY, OK

