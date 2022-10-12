Read full article on original website
Related
News On 6
Gov. Stitt, Tribes Respond To Tax Commission's Order On Tribal Exemptions
The state of Oklahoma said between August 2020 and September of this year, more than 9,000 taxpayers claimed they were exempt from state taxes because of tribal income exclusion. More than 600 of those people took their argument a step further, and filed what's called a "protest." The Oklahoma Tax...
News On 6
Oklahoma Records First Flu Death Of 2022 Fall Season
Flu season has just gotten started, and the state has already reported its first flu-related death. While flu season the last couple of years has been relatively mild, health experts are keeping an eye on this year's season. Similar to COVID-19, the flu spreads from person to person through respiratory...
News On 6
Several Counties Under Burn Ban Despite Scattered Showers
We're finally seeing some rain in Green Country, but several counties are still extending their burn bans. Tulsa County and Wagoner Country extended their burn bans for at least another week. On Tuesday, McIntosh County Commissioners extended the burn bat until Oct. 25. Creek County issued a burn ban at...
Comments / 0