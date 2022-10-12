Read full article on original website
NME
Watch Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson physically remove a fan from the stage
Iron Maiden‘s Bruce Dickinson physically removed a fan from the stage during the band’s recent show in Anaheim, California. The long-running group are currently in North America as part of their ‘Legacy Of The Beast World Tour’, which will conclude on October 27 in Tampa, Florida.
Dave Mustaine Says Megadeth Used to ‘Laugh About’ Bands They Toured With During Nu-Metal Explosion
Megadeth's Dave Mustaine is still making the interview rounds in support of the thrash legends' latest album, The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! and in a recent interview with 89.5FM WSOU, the band leader looked back at a time where he catered to the desire of others, which lead to some tour packages that prompted him and the rest of the group to "laugh" about the bands they shared the road with, particularly the nu-metal artists.
Phil Collins and Genesis bandmates sell the rights to their music for over $300million in hopes to 'introduce their hits to younger generations'
Phil Collins and his Genesis bandmates have sold the rights to their music for a figure over over $300million in a deal with record company Concord. The package deal includes songs from Phil's solo career as well as hits made for the band with Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford in hopes to 'introduce their music to younger generations.'
Blink-182 Reunite With Tom DeLonge for Massive World Tour and New Music
Mark Hoppus lied. Back in August, after Tom DeLonge shared a photograph of his former Blink-182 bandmates, tagging both Hoppus and Travis Barker, the bassist and singer took to social media to insist that the band wasn’t reuniting, much to the dismay of their fans. But the band announced today that not only is Blink-182 back with a massive world tour, but DeLonge will also return to the lineup for the first time in nearly a decade. And to top it off, they are releasing a new single, “Edging,” out Friday. The band made the announcement in true Blink-182 fashion...
Willie Nelson Releases Awesome Live Perfomance Of “Angel Flying Too Close To The Ground,” From Forthcoming Live Album ‘Willie Nelson Live At Budokan’
This is one of those Willie Nelson songs that stops me in my tracks every time. And “Angel Flying Too Close To The Ground,” one of his signature songs, is set to be featured on the forthcoming live album, Willie Nelson Live At Budokan. Produced by Willie’s longtime harmonica player and friend Mickey Raphael, it will include sound of Willie’s historic 1984 Tokyo concert, which was the first time Willie and his family band ever played there. The songs have […] The post Willie Nelson Releases Awesome Live Perfomance Of “Angel Flying Too Close To The Ground,” From Forthcoming Live Album ‘Willie Nelson Live At Budokan’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
A punk rock museum is opening in 2023, funded by members of NOFX, Bad Religion, Foo Fighters... but not Green Day
The Punk Rock Museum will open its doors on January 13, 2023
Get Prog's exclusive Crippled Black Phoenix bundle with signed art print and more
Crippled Black Phoenix Prog bundle limited to 200 copies. When they're gone, they're gone...
33 Angsty TV Couple Moments That Are So Well-Acted, They May Be The Best Ever
"I'm ready for this. I know you couldn't count on me before, but you can now! You can. Look, you know we're supposed to be together. I knew it the first time I saw you two years ago. And you know it too. I know you do."
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops U.S. album chart
Rapper Bad Bunny's Spanish-language record "Un Verano Sin Ti" is No. 1 on this week's U.S. album chart.
Indie/art rockers, Late Sea, share new anti-war protest single
“[‘Hunter’] is a captivating single, full of lush and dynamic soundscapes.”. “[‘Hunter’] is fantastical and spell-binding..Gliksberg lays his distinct speak-sing vocals over lush, atmospheric soundscapes that both captivate and confound the listener. It’s a tricky thing to balance, but the band pulls off this juggling act effortlessly, with ‘Hunter’ a prime example of their ability to create music that is simultaneously experimental and accessible.”
How to Buy Dead and Company Tickets for the Supergroup’s Final Tour
Deadheads, listen up. Tickets are finally available for Dead and Co.’s final tour, which kicks off next summer. The supergroup — consisting of former Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann, along with John Mayer — announced earlier this year that this summer’s tour would be the group’s farewell outing. “As we put the finishing touches on booking venues, and understanding that word travels fast, we wanted to be the first to let you know that Dead & Company will be hitting the road next summer for what will be our final tour,” the band members wrote...
