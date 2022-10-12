Read full article on original website
Madonna Locks Lips with Dominican Rapper Tokischa in New Music Video for Remix of 2005's 'Hung Up'
Madonna is putting a modern, raunchy twist on her 2005 classic "Hung Up" — and her fans are eating it up!. On Tuesday, the Queen of Pop released the music video for "Hung Up on Tokischa," a remix of the Confessions on the Dance Floor hit with Dominican rapper Tokischa — who Madonna's seen locking lips with on multiple occasions throughout the video.
soultracks.com
Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic
(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
The FADER
Sade is back in the studio
A new Sade album is reportedly in the works for the first time in over a decade. The news broke Monday (October 10), not via the Nigerian-born, Essex-bred soul superstar or her band, but in a Billboard cover interview with Brad Pitt and French producer Damien Quintard on their reopening and renovation of the historic Miraval Studios. Sade had already been announced as a slated future resident of the room, but Pitt and Quintard have now confirmed that — less than a year after the rebuild was announced — recording is already underway, and that Sade and her backing band are the space’s first official guests.
EW.com
Bruno Mars doesn't want any more Grammys right now, not submitting Silk Sonic album for consideration
Bruno Mars has won quite a few Grammy Awards over the years — 15, to be exact — and scored four of them earlier this year for one song alone: "Leave the Door Open," the debut single from Silk Sonic, his retro-soul collaboration with Anderson .Paak. But Mars...
NME
The top-selling debut albums in UK chart history have been revealed – and they might surprise you
Meat Loaf‘s ‘Bat Out Of Hell’ has been named as the best-selling debut album in UK chart history. Compiled by The Official Charts Company in partnership with National Album Day, which will take place tomorrow (October 15), the ‘Official All-Time Debut Albums Top 20’ has placed the late artist’s 1977 solo album at the top.
Complex
Bruno Mars Says He and Anderson .Paak Decided to ‘Bow Out’ of Submitting Silk Sonic Album for Grammys
Don’t expect to see an Album of the Year nomination for Silk Sonic at the next iteration of the Grammy Awards. Thursday, Bruno Mars shared a statement with Rolling Stone in which he revealed his and Anderson .Paak’s decision to “bow out of submitting our album this year.” According to Mars, he and his collaborator would be “crazy to ask for anything more” after previously performing (and winning) at the Grammys.
BET
Sade Is Recording New Music
According to Billboard, the singer and her band have been recording at Miraval Studios in Correns, France. “You could feel the love that she and the band had for this place,” said Damien Quintard, French producer and composer, who co-operates Miraval Studios. Sade hasn’t released an album in 12...
International Business Times
Bruno Mars And Anderson .Paak's Silk Sonic Withdraws Bid From Grammy Awards 2023
Silk Sonic, a musical duo consisting of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, has declined to submit their album "An Evening With Silk Sonic" for the 2023 Grammy Awards. "We truly put our all on this record, but Silk Sonic would like to gracefully, humbly and most importantly, sexually, bow out of submitting our album this year," Mars said in a statement sent to Rolling Stone. "We hope we can celebrate with everyone a great year of music and partake in the party. Thank you for letting Silk Sonic thrive."
Drake and The Weeknd Still Refuse to Submit Music for 2023 Grammy Award Consideration – Report
For yet another year, both Drake and The Weeknd remain adamant in their refusal to submit music for Grammy award consideration. According to a Pitchfork report published on Friday (Oct. 14), Drake and The Weeknd's most recent solo musical offerings were noticeably absent from the voting ballots as the Recording Academy opened up its first round of the nomination process for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Thursday (Oct. 13).
Willow Smith Delivers a TV-Smashing Performance in Her Solo "Saturday Night Live" Debut
Willow Smith brought a dash of metal defiance to her hard-rocking solo "Saturday Night Live" debut performance on the Oct. 8 episode hosted by Brendan Gleeson. Smith previously appeared alongside Camila Cabello for a performance of "Psychofreak" in an April episode of the long-running NBC series, but this marked her first time taking on the musical guest gig on her own. The end result was an electrifying two-song set that culminated in the 21-year-old putting her guitar through a TV screen.
NME
Taylor Swift submits ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ for 2023 Grammys, Drake and The Weeknd still absent
Submissions for the 2023 Grammys are in, with the first round voting for next year’s awards kicking off yesterday (October 13). There are a number of notable submissions and absentees from the 2023 submissions list, including six from Taylor Swift. Swift has put forward ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ for consideration in the Album of the Year and Best Country Album categories, eight years after the original ‘Red’ release lost in both at the 2014 awards.
Taylor Swift Reveals the Romantic Meaning Behind Song “Snow on the Beach” With Lana Del Rey
Watch: Taylor Swift Reveals Meaning Behind Lana Del Rey Collab. This is the story of Taylor Swift and Lana Del Ray's new song. In an installment of the video series teasing her upcoming album Midnights, the Grammy winner explained the meaning behind the song "Snow on the Beach," which she sings with the "Summertime Sadness" artist.
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops U.S. album chart
Rapper Bad Bunny's Spanish-language record "Un Verano Sin Ti" is No. 1 on this week's U.S. album chart.
NME
Watch The 1975’s slick performance video for ‘Oh Caroline’
The 1975 have shared an official live performance of ‘Oh Caroline’ – check it out below. The song appears on the Manchester band’s fifth album ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’, which came out yesterday (October 14) via Dirty Hit. To mark the record’s...
musictimes.com
Taylor Swift GRAMMYs 2023: 'Red TV' & 'All Too Well' Eligible For AOTY, SOTY Nods
Head up, Swifties! It looks like we will be seeing Taylor Swift at the upcoming 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 2023!. According to Hits Daily Double, Taylor Swift's "Red (Taylor's Version)" and "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)" have both been submitted and were eligible for GRAMMY nominations. Questions...
NME
Sam Austins: outspoken R&B star spearheading Detroit’s musical renaissance
Sam Austins makes music in the service of one thing: a desire to communicate. Creating immersive and genre-fluid sonic worlds as conduits for his stories about growing up between the Michigan suburbs and the roaring city of Detroit, Austins’ music buzzes with a propulsive energy and has been described by Pusha T as “a mix between ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’ and Prince”.
talentrecap.com
‘American Idol’ Alum Pia Toscano Shows Resilience Through Her New Song
American Idol alum Pia Toscano recently debuted her newest song “Walk Through The Fire,” on Sherri Shepherd’s daytime talk show. The singer finished ninth place in American Idol season ten and has experienced ups and downs in her music career. Pia Toscano Performs Newest Song On Sherri.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kid Cudi & Dot Da Genius’ “Entergalactic” Soundtrack Hits Streaming
Kid Cudi has been a busy man as of late. Recently, he dropped his Entergalactic project which also included a Netflix special of the same name. The Netflix special was well-received by fans thanks to a unique storyline and the animation to match. It goes to show that Cudi is an exceptionally creative person and that the team around him knows how to bring a vision to life.
MTV EMAs 2022 Nominations: Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj & Rosalía Lead List
The nominations for the MTV EMAs 2022 have been unveiled and Harry Styles was the most mentioned artist with seven nods including Best Artist, Best Song and Best Video. Taylor Swift scored seven nods in categories like Best Artist and Best Pop and Best Longform Video. Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj and Rosalía tied with five nominations.
