soultracks.com

Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic

(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
MUSIC
The FADER

Sade is back in the studio

A new Sade album is reportedly in the works for the first time in over a decade. The news broke Monday (October 10), not via the Nigerian-born, Essex-bred soul superstar or her band, but in a Billboard cover interview with Brad Pitt and French producer Damien Quintard on their reopening and renovation of the historic Miraval Studios. Sade had already been announced as a slated future resident of the room, but Pitt and Quintard have now confirmed that — less than a year after the rebuild was announced — recording is already underway, and that Sade and her backing band are the space’s first official guests.
MUSIC
Entertainment
Complex

Bruno Mars Says He and Anderson .Paak Decided to ‘Bow Out’ of Submitting Silk Sonic Album for Grammys

Don’t expect to see an Album of the Year nomination for Silk Sonic at the next iteration of the Grammy Awards. Thursday, Bruno Mars shared a statement with Rolling Stone in which he revealed his and Anderson .Paak’s decision to “bow out of submitting our album this year.” According to Mars, he and his collaborator would be “crazy to ask for anything more” after previously performing (and winning) at the Grammys.
MUSIC
BET

Sade Is Recording New Music

According to Billboard, the singer and her band have been recording at Miraval Studios in Correns, France. “You could feel the love that she and the band had for this place,” said Damien Quintard, French producer and composer, who co-operates Miraval Studios. Sade hasn’t released an album in 12...
MUSIC
International Business Times

Bruno Mars And Anderson .Paak's Silk Sonic Withdraws Bid From Grammy Awards 2023

Silk Sonic, a musical duo consisting of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, has declined to submit their album "An Evening With Silk Sonic" for the 2023 Grammy Awards. "We truly put our all on this record, but Silk Sonic would like to gracefully, humbly and most importantly, sexually, bow out of submitting our album this year," Mars said in a statement sent to Rolling Stone. "We hope we can celebrate with everyone a great year of music and partake in the party. Thank you for letting Silk Sonic thrive."
MUSIC
Taylor Swift
FUN 107

Drake and The Weeknd Still Refuse to Submit Music for 2023 Grammy Award Consideration – Report

For yet another year, both Drake and The Weeknd remain adamant in their refusal to submit music for Grammy award consideration. According to a Pitchfork report published on Friday (Oct. 14), Drake and The Weeknd's most recent solo musical offerings were noticeably absent from the voting ballots as the Recording Academy opened up its first round of the nomination process for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Thursday (Oct. 13).
MUSIC
POPSUGAR

Willow Smith Delivers a TV-Smashing Performance in Her Solo "Saturday Night Live" Debut

Willow Smith brought a dash of metal defiance to her hard-rocking solo "Saturday Night Live" debut performance on the Oct. 8 episode hosted by Brendan Gleeson. Smith previously appeared alongside Camila Cabello for a performance of "Psychofreak" in an April episode of the long-running NBC series, but this marked her first time taking on the musical guest gig on her own. The end result was an electrifying two-song set that culminated in the 21-year-old putting her guitar through a TV screen.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Taylor Swift submits ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ for 2023 Grammys, Drake and The Weeknd still absent

Submissions for the 2023 Grammys are in, with the first round voting for next year’s awards kicking off yesterday (October 13). There are a number of notable submissions and absentees from the 2023 submissions list, including six from Taylor Swift. Swift has put forward ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ for consideration in the Album of the Year and Best Country Album categories, eight years after the original ‘Red’ release lost in both at the 2014 awards.
MUSIC
NME

Watch The 1975’s slick performance video for ‘Oh Caroline’

The 1975 have shared an official live performance of ‘Oh Caroline’ – check it out below. The song appears on the Manchester band’s fifth album ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’, which came out yesterday (October 14) via Dirty Hit. To mark the record’s...
MUSIC
NME

Sam Austins: outspoken R&B star spearheading Detroit’s musical renaissance

Sam Austins makes music in the service of one thing: a desire to communicate. Creating immersive and genre-fluid sonic worlds as conduits for his stories about growing up between the Michigan suburbs and the roaring city of Detroit, Austins’ music buzzes with a propulsive energy and has been described by Pusha T as “a mix between ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’ and Prince”.
DETROIT, MI
hotnewhiphop.com

Kid Cudi & Dot Da Genius’ “Entergalactic” Soundtrack Hits Streaming

Kid Cudi has been a busy man as of late. Recently, he dropped his Entergalactic project which also included a Netflix special of the same name. The Netflix special was well-received by fans thanks to a unique storyline and the animation to match. It goes to show that Cudi is an exceptionally creative person and that the team around him knows how to bring a vision to life.
CELEBRITIES

