ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Get the banging Amazfit GTR 3 Pro for a banger price

By Namerah Saud Fatmi
Android Central
Android Central
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gfo2o_0iWMwdDg00

Amazfit is bringing its A-game to Amazon's second round of Prime Day 2022 deals. The fantastic Amazfit GTR 3 Pro smartwatch is on sale for just $159.99 on Prime Day 2022. This stunning wearable sports a bright and colorful 1.45-inch AMOLED display and intuitive software that's fun to use. The GTR 3 Pro is a great companion for any device, whether you rock an Android or an iOS phone.

Grab the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro for $70 off

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmD6c_0iWMwdDg00

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro $229.99 $159.99 at Amazon

Amazfit compromises nothing with the premium GTR 3 Pro smartwatch. You get a stunning AMOLED display and buttery smooth performance with all the features one could want on their wrist. View Deal

Amazfit's GTR 3 Pro is a flagship smartwatch equipped with a blood oxygen sensor, a heart rate monitor, and so much more. There's Alexa built-in for hands-free use, and you also get GPS onboard. The 331ppi AMOLED panel is absolutely stunning and easily readable in bright sunlight.

You can wear the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro while working out and track your workouts. The smartwatch features over 150 sporting modes to help you train and trace all your activities. Thanks to its robust 5 ATM water resistance, it is also a great companion while swimming for short periods of time.

The GTR 3 Pro's battery life is a show-stopper, promising to deliver around 10 to 12 days of uptime. We found the smartwatch's software to be excellent and its sleep tracking and other health features to be accurate. There's also a great companion app for your smartphone to manage all your data easily.

There isn't much time left before this sweet deal expires, so be sure to take advantage of it if you're planning to get the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro. Looking for more discounts? Don't forget to check out our live blog of today's best Amazon deals .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gtr#Smartphone#Swimming#Amazon Amazfit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
Android Central

storage fluctuations on galaxy a13 running android 12

So I just picked up a samsung galaxy a13(32gb us model), specs linked below from gsmarena. set it up, noticed the storage was fluctuating almost hourly whilst performing my usual run in/evaluation testing for suitability. so I set it aside, came back to it after a few hours idle time,...
COMPUTERS
techunwrapped.com

4 small Smart TVs ideal for your kitchen or living room

Whenever we think of someone who goes to a store to buy a Smart TV, we imagine that they are going to leave there with the largest model possible: 70, 75, 80 or more inches, for that of filling an entire wall of the living room and watching movies as if it were a cinema. But what happens when we don’t need so much and the gap that we must fill barely occupies the space that remains between a cupboard and the microwave?
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Android Central

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
292K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy