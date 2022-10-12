Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
REVISED DATE: Edgio to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 9, 2022
Edgio, Inc. (Nasdaq: EGIO), the platform of choice to power unmatched speed, security and simplicity at the edge, will report financial results for the third quarter 2022 on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. EST (1:00 p.m. PST). Management will host its earnings conference call for investors at 4:30...
Woonsocket Call
Equity Commonwealth Declares Series D Preferred Dividend
Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) announced today that its Board of Trustees declared a dividend on the company’s Series D Preferred Shares. A quarterly dividend of $0.40625 per Series D Preferred Share will be paid on November 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on October 31, 2022 for the period from August 15, 2022 through November 14, 2022.
Woonsocket Call
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in International Game Technology PLC with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against International Game Technology PLC (“IGT” or “the Company”) (NYSE: IGT) violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Woonsocket Call
Spectrum Brands Files Answer to the DOJ’s Complaint to Block the Sale of its Hardware and Home Improvement Division to ASSA ABLOY
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB, “Spectrum Brands” or the “Company”), a leading global branded consumer products and home essentials company, today filed its answer to the lawsuit filed by the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) seeking to block the Company’s sale of its Hardware and Home Improvement (“HHI”) segment to ASSA ABLOY. Spectrum Brands and ASSA ABLOY are committed to completing the transaction and are confident that they will prevail in litigation.
Woonsocket Call
Mesabi Trust Press Release
The Trustees of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) have determined that no distribution will be declared this October 2022 with respect to Units of Beneficial Interest. This compares to a distribution of One Dollar and forty-two cents ($1.42) per Unit for the same period last year. The Trustees’ announcement today of declaring...
Woonsocket Call
AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS - INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - AERI
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGM: AERI) to Alcon Inc. (NYSE: ALC). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Aerie will receive $15.25 in cash for each share of Aerie that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.
Woonsocket Call
LTI constant currency revenues grow 21.6% YoY; Net Profits up 23.2% YoY
Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE code: 540005, NSE: LTI), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, announced its Q2 FY23 results today. Revenue at USD 601.0 million; growth of 3.6% QoQ and 18.1% YoY. Constant Currency Revenue growth of 4.6% QoQ and 21.6% YoY. In Indian Rupees:. Revenue at...
Woonsocket Call
LTRY DEADLINE TUESDAY: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED FIRM, Encourages Lottery.com, Inc. Investors With Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important October 18 Deadline in Securities Class Action - LTRY, LTRYW
If you purchased Lottery.com securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Lottery.com class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=8285 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at...
Woonsocket Call
COMPUTER SERVICES INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Computer Services, Inc. - CSVI
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTC: CSVI) to Centerbridge Partners, L.P. and Bridgeport Partners. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of CSI will receive $58.00 in cash for each share of CSI that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.
Woonsocket Call
United Investing Group Makes A Multi-Billion Dollar Investment In Global Wireless Energy Future.
The new multi-billion investment in partnership with Neptune Corp and Harver Technologies will enable UIG to generate energy harvesting and solutions for the IoT sector. In a groundbreaking development, USA-based United Investing Group, a leading international multi-sector investment company, announced that it would be making a $50 billion investment in introducing (SphereX) a wireless connectivity module compatible with multiple wireless protocols and energy harvesting technologies. As a part of this partnership with Neptune Corp, UIG will introduce an energy-harvesting multi-protocol and wireless connectivity module, which has been consolidated for 50 years by Neptune Corp to enable battery-less solutions for the IoT sector. Harver Technologies developed and patented this technology in 2014, which already holds more than 148 patients in wireless energy.
Woonsocket Call
Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions’ 2022 Real Rate Report indicates that timekeeper rates continue to rise
The report uses legal invoice data to provide law firm rate benchmarks and enable more informed outsourcing decisions. According to a new report from Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions, the average law firm rates for partner, associate and paralegal timekeepers continued to increase this year. The 2022 Real Rate Report utilizes the more than $155 billion in legal invoice data contained within ELM Solutions’ LegalVIEW database to provide benchmarks of law firm rates and help corporate legal departments make informed investment and resourcing decisions for their organization.
Woonsocket Call
Coinerr Announces Listing on Bitmart Exchange, Merging the Modern Crypto Coin with Trusted Trading Platform
The new token from Coinerr, ERR is made available to a global audience on the most trusted cryptocurrency trading platform. Hong Kong, Hong Kong--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2022) - The DeFi innovator, Coinerr, is expanding their footprint, making their coin available on Bitmart, one of the most well-known and trusted cryptocurrency exchanges used today. Their coin, which boasts unique utility features, is considered a preferred token in terms of stability, transparency, and security.
