Cardi B Injects ‘Love of the Hustle’ into Reebok Collab

Reebok ‘s recent offerings reflect collabs with brands, designers, cultural icons and other tastemakers.

The Boston-based sportswear brand is re-upping on its successful Maison Margiela franchise with an Asia-Pacific launch of the Instapump Fury “Memory Of” in two of its popular color ways. A nod to Reebok ’s first release of the Instapump Fury in 1996, the new editions will be available in yellow, black and red as well as black, silver and blue, beginning Oct. 21. The “Memory Of” style first launched in May 2022 as a part of the continuous dialogue between the two brands.

Reebok x Maison Margiela

Now, Maison Margiela creative director John Galliano—formerly of Dior , Givenchy and Oscar de la Renta—has redeveloped the original Instapump Fury using a modern lens. The style’s familiar motifs are referenced in the new silhouette, with traditional components like mesh-and-fabric-covered TPU, a chunky EVA sole with hexalite detailing, and a flame-shaped mudguard surrounding the toe-box. The style will be available on Reebok’s e-commerce site in select Asian markets.

Reebok brought back a 1980s basketball style, the BB 4000 II, which will launch at select retailers and online on Oct. 28. The silhouette pulls influence from the heritage BB footwear series first introduced in 1986. Characterized by the crossover from court to street, the line was promoted through partnerships with popular athletes and irreverent ad campaigns.

BB 4000 II

“Not many brands can genuinely play in both sport and lifestyle like Reebok,” CEO Todd Krinsky said. “With the revival of BB 4000 II, we’re excited to bring to market a shoe that embodies who we are, balancing performance roots with vintage style, while evolving our rich basketball archive for today’s consumer.” The reimagined silhouette will retail for $90.

Reebok is continuing its global collaboration with Barcelona children ’s brand The Animals Observatory, bringing back its Classic Leather silhouette in four color ways inspired by sea divers and marine monsters, including cobalt, red, yellow and brown. Available in infant, preschool and grade school sizes, the styles start at $50 and will be available on each brand’s website on Oct. 14.

Reebok x The Animals Observatory

“The Animal Observatory’s Reebok designs are a tribute to the Reebok brand,” said Laia Aguilar, creative director of The Animals Observatory, who has partnered with Reebok four times on footwear releases since 2018. “My intention was to appeal to a sense of brand pride with a simple idea and an individual design to encourage people to connect as part of the Reebok tribe.”

Reebok is releasing an apparel and footwear capsule alongside sports card manufacturer Panini America that highlights retired NBA star Allen Iverson and the Prizm sports card line. Dropping Nov. 4, the collection is comprised of three new iterations of the onetime Philadelphia 76ers standout’s iconic Question basketball sneaker, which was first released in 2012. Iverson burst onto the NBA scene in 1996 wearing the shoe, which became his signature.

Reebok x Panini America

Meanwhile, the Prizm sports card brand, which also launched in 2012, has become one of the most sought-after collectibles in modern sports card culture. “This has been a long time coming,” Jason Howarth, vice president of marketing at Panini America said of the partnership with Reebok, noting that Prizm has helped launch sports trading cards into the global mainstream. “It reaches beyond the hobby, just like Iverson reaches beyond basketball. To be able to authentically bring together two iconic brands who each have such a deep connection to sports, collectibles, and culture—we think this one will be fun for everyone who engages with it.”

The shoes, which will be available on Reebok’s e-commerce site and at select retailers, will retail for between $110 and $170.

Reprising its hype-worthy partnership with musical talent Cardi B , Reebok has announced the Friday launch of the “Let Me Be… Next Level Energy” collection of athleticwear, casual apparel and footwear.

Reebok x Cardi B

Inspired by the “WAP” rapper’s personality, the capsule features a color palette inspired by crystalline shades of blue and purple. The Club C Cardi V2, which retails for between $120 and $150, is an exaggerated version of the 2020 Club C Cardi, which dropped two years ago. The upgrade features an asymmetrical silhouette, stacked outsole and exaggerated overlays. The Cardi Slide, selling for $75, features a puffy vamp strap and a toothed outsole. The complementary apparel range including crop tops, bodysuits, shorts and jackets retails for $40 to $85.

“I would never be where I am if I did not keep pushing boundaries in my life and work,” Cardi said. “For this latest collection I collaborated with the Reebok team to inject my love of the hustle into every piece so my fans can use that energy in their everyday lives.”