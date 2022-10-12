ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardi B Injects ‘Love of the Hustle’ into Reebok Collab

By Kate Nishimura
Sourcing Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47JbmR_0iWMwMPR00

Reebok ‘s recent offerings reflect collabs with brands, designers, cultural icons and other tastemakers.

The Boston-based sportswear brand is re-upping on its successful Maison Margiela franchise with an Asia-Pacific launch of the Instapump Fury “Memory Of” in two of its popular color ways. A nod to Reebok ’s first release of the Instapump Fury in 1996, the new editions will be available in yellow, black and red as well as black, silver and blue, beginning Oct. 21. The “Memory Of” style first launched in May 2022 as a part of the continuous dialogue between the two brands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cfLNS_0iWMwMPR00
Reebok x Maison Margiela

Now, Maison Margiela creative director John Galliano—formerly of Dior , Givenchy and Oscar de la Renta—has redeveloped the original Instapump Fury using a modern lens. The style’s familiar motifs are referenced in the new silhouette, with traditional components like mesh-and-fabric-covered TPU, a chunky EVA sole with hexalite detailing, and a flame-shaped mudguard surrounding the toe-box. The style will be available on Reebok’s e-commerce site in select Asian markets.

Reebok brought back a 1980s basketball style, the BB 4000 II, which will launch at select retailers and online on Oct. 28. The silhouette pulls influence from the heritage BB footwear series first introduced in 1986. Characterized by the crossover from court to street, the line was promoted through partnerships with popular athletes and irreverent ad campaigns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mWwLk_0iWMwMPR00
BB 4000 II

“Not many brands can genuinely play in both sport and lifestyle like Reebok,” CEO Todd Krinsky said. “With the revival of BB 4000 II, we’re excited to bring to market a shoe that embodies who we are, balancing performance roots with vintage style, while evolving our rich basketball archive for today’s consumer.” The reimagined silhouette will retail for $90.

Reebok is continuing its global collaboration with Barcelona children ’s brand The Animals Observatory, bringing back its Classic Leather silhouette in four color ways inspired by sea divers and marine monsters, including cobalt, red, yellow and brown. Available in infant, preschool and grade school sizes, the styles start at $50 and will be available on each brand’s website on Oct. 14.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AMAJD_0iWMwMPR00
Reebok x The Animals Observatory

“The Animal Observatory’s Reebok designs are a tribute to the Reebok brand,” said Laia Aguilar, creative director of The Animals Observatory, who has partnered with Reebok four times on footwear releases since 2018. “My intention was to appeal to a sense of brand pride with a simple idea and an individual design to encourage people to connect as part of the Reebok tribe.”

Reebok is releasing an apparel and footwear capsule alongside sports card manufacturer Panini America that highlights retired NBA star Allen Iverson and the Prizm sports card line. Dropping Nov. 4, the collection is comprised of three new iterations of the onetime Philadelphia 76ers standout’s iconic Question basketball sneaker, which was first released in 2012. Iverson burst onto the NBA scene in 1996 wearing the shoe, which became his signature.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HZ5mv_0iWMwMPR00
Reebok x Panini America

Meanwhile, the Prizm sports card brand, which also launched in 2012, has become one of the most sought-after collectibles in modern sports card culture. “This has been a long time coming,” Jason Howarth, vice president of marketing at Panini America said of the partnership with Reebok, noting that Prizm has helped launch sports trading cards into the global mainstream. “It reaches beyond the hobby, just like Iverson reaches beyond basketball. To be able to authentically bring together two iconic brands who each have such a deep connection to sports, collectibles, and culture—we think this one will be fun for everyone who engages with it.”

The shoes, which will be available on Reebok’s e-commerce site and at select retailers, will retail for between $110 and $170.

Reprising its hype-worthy partnership with musical talent Cardi B , Reebok has announced the Friday launch of the “Let Me Be… Next Level Energy” collection of athleticwear, casual apparel and footwear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jsXRr_0iWMwMPR00
Reebok x Cardi B

Inspired by the “WAP” rapper’s personality, the capsule features a color palette inspired by crystalline shades of blue and purple. The Club C Cardi V2, which retails for between $120 and $150, is an exaggerated version of the 2020 Club C Cardi, which dropped two years ago. The upgrade features an asymmetrical silhouette, stacked outsole and exaggerated overlays. The Cardi Slide, selling for $75, features a puffy vamp strap and a toothed outsole. The complementary apparel range including crop tops, bodysuits, shorts and jackets retails for $40 to $85.

“I would never be where I am if I did not keep pushing boundaries in my life and work,” Cardi said. “For this latest collection I collaborated with the Reebok team to inject my love of the hustle into every piece so my fans can use that energy in their everyday lives.”

Sourcing Journal

Long Island Boutique Owner Arrested in $40M Luxury Counterfeit Bust

A Long Island woman was arrested Friday in connection with an operation producing counterfeit luxury fashion goods that could have fetched $40 million. Lindsay Castelli, the 31-year-old owner of Linny’s Boutique in Plainview, N.Y., was charged with second-degree trademark counterfeiting for producing fake Gucci, Chanel, Prada, Dior, Ugg and Louis Vuitton goods after an 18-month investigation. As part of “Operation Rainfall,” Nassau County asset forfeiture detectives removed 22 printing press machines that manufactured “thousands” of synthetic heat-sealed counterfeit labels, as well as boxes of assorted clothing and jewelry. The labels would be attached to the cheap clothing, largely made in China. “A simple...
PLAINVIEW, NY
Sourcing Journal

Amazon San Bernardino Worker Unrest Mounts

Discontent over pay and working conditions among a group of employees at Amazon’s San Bernardino, Calif. air hub is raising questions of whether the facility may be in for another disruption to operations next week.    Inland Empire Amazon Workers United (IEAWU) said the e-commerce behemoth has until Oct. 10, the day before its new two-day Prime sale is set to begin, to meet its demands for a $5 an hour increase in wages and improved working conditions. IEAWU also called on the company to end what it said were retaliatory actions against its demands.  The independent workers group, which has not sought...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Sourcing Journal

Amazon, JCPenney Kids’ Sleepwear Recalled

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has recalled children’s sleepwear sold at JCPenney and Amazon that violate federal flammability standards and pose burn hazards. According to the agency, both products put children wearing the sleepwear at risk of injury. Amazon has to take down approximately 9,200 children’s bathrobes produced by Chinese manufacturer and nightgown seller Ekouaer. Made of 65 percent cotton and 35 percent polyester, the hooded bathrobes were sold in short-sleeves and long-sleeves and in sizes 110, 120, 130, 140 and 150. The long-sleeve bathrobes were sold in 11 colors: aqua blue, Christmas pattern, grid pattern, navy blue, pink, pink rainbow,...
BUSINESS
thezoereport.com

Cardi B Channeled Signature Moulin Rogue Glamour For Her Birthday Blowout

Of course Cardi B is a Libra. She’s social, positive, easygoing, and has a serious eye for aesthetics — she might actually be the most Libra to ever Libra, come to think of it. On Oct. 11, Cardi celebrated her birthday in serious style with a jaw-dropping look only a star of her caliber could nail. From head to toe, Cardi perfectly suited the sexy burlesque theme, complete with a ruby-red, feather-trimmed showgirl corset and headdress. The best part of her look, though, is undoubtedly her birthday glam. Cardi B’s vintage curls were the centerpiece of her birthday look, so glossy and defined against her trendy makeup. Cardi’s cabaret definitely did not disappoint.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Cardi B Rings In 30th Birthday With A Burlesque Celebration

Cardi B celebrated her 30th birthday with a burlesque-themed spectacle dubbed the “Dirty Thirty Cabaret.”  On Tuesday (Oct. 11), the Bronx artist partied the night away at the Poppy Nightclub in Los Angeles, with her and her guests dressed in elegant garments and costumes, a la Josephine Baker. More from VIBE.comQuavo And Takeoff Have One Mission With 'Only Built For Infinity Links'Quavo Implies Saweetie Cheated In New "Messy" SongKanye West Wants Jamie Foxx To Play Him In A Biopic Cardi hired actors and performers to help capture the feeling and atmosphere of an authentic burlesque event, with performers dressed in shiny silver and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Complex

GloRilla Gives Cardi B Patek Philippe Watch Following “Tomorrow 2” Collaboration

GloRilla celebrated her Cardi B collaboration, “Tomorrow 2” in a special way, giving a luxury watch to the Bronx native. Cardi share a clip of her in the studio with GloRilla, where she showed off the watch. “So, I’m in the studio with GloRilla, and I don’t even got no words to say,” Cardi said. “She gave me some Van Cleef earrings… but she also got me a fucking Patek, bro! Like, what the fuck! Nobody ever does something so beautiful but my man. Now you my woman! If that’s my man, you’re my woman. Fuck that.”
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Kylie Jenner Wears Her Underwear Over Sheer Tights at Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner has been making the rounds at Paris Fashion Week. She recently stepped out for Jonathan Anderson's spring 2023 Loewe show at the equestrian arena of La Garde Républicaine on September 30. Jenner, whose outfits have been dreamed up in collaboration with Alexandra and Mackenzie Grandquist, served up modern-day boudoir in a white ribbed anagram tank and logo briefs from the brand, styled over sheer black tights.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Laces Into Converse Sneakers & Pajama Pants for Comfy-Casual Travel

Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muniz took the comfortable route while traveling this weekend. Arriving in Los Angeles with Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck, Muniz stepped off the group’s flight in a navy blue and white graphic sweatshirt. The long-sleeved top was paired with black and white plaid pajama pants, cementing Muniz’s outfit as especially comfortable and easy to wear. Finishing the 14-year-old’s ensemble was a white and black canvas backpack, as well as a silver dog tag necklace. Muniz also shared a sweet family moment, embracing Ben Affleck in a hug upon reaching the ground.
LOS ANGELES, CA
sneakernews.com

The Jordan Dub Zero Returns In A New “Bred” Style

The Jordan Dub Zero may not have a spot in purists’ sneaker rotations, but there’s no denying the hybrid silhouette’s stronghold on certain markets throughout the 2000s. Recently, the model – which debuted in 2005 – emerged in a familiar, but new mix of black, red and white colors across its upper and sole unit. The Air Jordan company’s first-ever mashup of designs indulges in pitch dark patent leather that works in-tandem with ruby-colored flair throughout the midsole for a true “Bred” aesthetic. Laser-etched graphics around the tongue maintain their traditional golden finish, while the remainder of the pair opts for a white and grey arrangement that further promotes #23’s signature sneaker legacy.
APPAREL
Power 102.9 NoCo

Megan Thee Stallion Twerks on Halo’s Master Chief at TwitchCon

Megan Thee Stallion brought her world-famous twerking skills to the stage at TwitchCon and showed Halo's Master Chief how it's done this past weekend. On Oct. 8, Megan Thee Stallion was the headlining performer at 2022 TwitchCon, a three-day fan convention in San Diego, Calif., put on by the popular livestreaming video game platform Twitch. At one point during her set, Megan Thee Stallion was joined on stage by a person dressed as Master Chief, the main character of the popular video game series Halo. Master Chief also serves as the lead protagonist in the recent television adaptation of the all-time classic video game on Paramount+.
SAN DIEGO, CA
In Style

Bella Hadid Wore a Pair of Shorts So Tiny, They Look Like Underwear

Bella Hadid once again proved she is the queen of microtrends, this time in a true “micro” sense. When stepping out for a slice of pizza in New York City, the supermodel rocked a statement motorcycle jacket, her sister’s go-to boots, and a pair of shorts so short we’re not quite sure they can be classified as such. While others are embracing the microskirt trend, Bella is on to bigger and better things, putting her own spin on one of the year’s most popular styles.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
sneakernews.com

Markers Come Packaged With The Upcoming Nike Air Max 95 “Sketch With The Past”

With their pre-distressed and vintage-inspired offerings, Nike takes on the brunt of the work. But every so often, the brand’s design team will put the onus on the wearer, trusting them to decorate pairs like 2019’s LeBron x Air Force 1 “More Than.” Fast forward three years later and the Swoosh is effectively recreating said release with the Air Max 95 “Sketch With The Past,” once again packaging markers alongside an iconic silhouette.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
